Stop mowing and let the Husqvarna Automower do it for you — 40% off for Prime Day

Husqvarna Automower 430XH mowing while someone does yardwork in the background
It’s summertime, so your lawn is growing fast, putting more work on you unless you hire someone to mow it. But there is an alternative: robotic lawnmowers. They’re designed similarly to a robotic vacuum, operating out of a dock to mow your grass and returning to charge when the job is done. They can be expensive, but thanks to some Husqvarna Prime Day deals, you can save a little money and recover some of your time. Several Husqvarna Automower series are on sale, including the Husqvarna Automower 430X, 430XH, and 450XH. Take 40% off select models and get that grass cut while you sip a nice cold beverage and maybe enjoy a stogie. Interested? Take a look at those deals below.

Husqvarna Automower 430X robotic lawn mower — $1,500, was $2,500

Built to handle all lawns and any weather, the Automower 430X can navigate narrow passages, avoid obstacles, and move over slopes up to an angle of 45 degrees. It cuts at a capacity of 1,430 square feet per house and can handle yards up to 0.8 acres. It uses flawless smart integration, allowing you to control schedules, track its current location, and more. You can use your smartphone to start the system or call out through voice with Amazon Alexa or Google Home. It also has security features such as GPS theft tracking, a built-in alarm, and a PIN code lock to deter would-be thieves.

Husqvarna Automower 430XH robotic lawn mower — $1,500, was $2,500

Meant to be ultra-quiet, the Automower 430XH includes many of the beloved features the series is known for. It’s weatherproof, covers 1,430 square feet per hour for yards up to 0.8 acres and has built-in theft protection. It’s also DIY-friendly and comes with a self-installation kit. You place and plug in the charging station, bury or lay out the boundary wire, install the guide wire, and configure settings. It can be controlled from your smartphone through the Automower Connect app, as well as Alexa or Google Home.

Husqvarna Automower 450XH robotic lawn mower — $1,980, was $3,300

The biggest upgrade for this bad boy is that it can handle more complex terrain and covers up to 2,230 square feet per hour for yards up to 1.25 acres. Everything else is the same. It has GPS and theft protection, supports DIY self-installation, includes everything you need in the box, is weather-resistant and can be managed via the Automower Connect app.

