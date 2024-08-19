 Skip to main content
Spot your next shot with this golf rangefinder that’s over $70 off today

Even if you know a course by heart, when you’re out on the green, getting ready to take your next shot, you need to be aware of everything on the course ahead. That includes the span of green available, hazards, cart paths, distance to the hole, trees and shrubbery, and even doglegs. You can estimate, but if you’re looking for more accurate measurements you’ll need a golf rangefinder. Knowing the distance between you and other course objects or features can help you choose the right club, and choose where to aim your shot. If you need one to toss in your golf bag, Amazon is offering the REDTIGER golf rangefinder with Slope for $93 with a $10 off on-page coupon. After clipping that coupon, you save a total of $77 off the normal price — $160 — which brings it down to $83. It can spot objects up to 1,200 yards away, has a 7x magnification, takes six measurements total, and comes with a rechargeable battery with USB-C charging big enough to allow you to use it over 30,000 times before you need to recharge it.

Why buy this REDTIGER golf rangefinder before your next game?

This particular golf rangefinder from REDTIGER features a slew of options that make it a great tool for when you’re out on the course. For starters, it has a maximum measurement range of 1,200 yards, enough for pretty much any hole, with a true range of 5 to 1,200 yards, and an accuracy of 0.5 yards. The transflective LCD shows all the information you need, even in direct sunlight, with 7x magnification to help you get a close-up on whatever objects or course features you’re trying to measure.

With the quick press of a button, you can swap between the six different measurement modes, including slope compensation, golf flag locking, horizontal and height ranging, speed measuring, and continuous scan measurement. You can think of it as getting a reliable digital view of the course in front of you with accurate information to help you take the next shot. You’ll no longer have to rely on your caddy’s estimates for the next club. A slope switch also means it’s legal for competition play, allowing you to take advantage of the slope correction anytime.

The REDTIGER golf rangefinder is IP54-rated and water-resistant, so it’s totally fine out in the elements. Moreover, it comes with a magnetic belt clip so you can attach it to your waste or golf bag, whichever you prefer. If you’ve never used a rangefinder before you just rotate the eyepiece until the object you’re trying to spot becomes clearly visible. Everything else is taken care of by the device.

Usually $160, Amazon has the REDTIGER golf rangefinder discounted today. That deal saves you $77, allowing you to grab it for $83 — just clip the on-page coupon before checking out.

