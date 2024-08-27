Capture your adventures with this Fujifilm instant camera: $60 off today

Even though you carry a camera with you everywhere, tucked neatly inside your phone, there is a certain novelty to using a traditional camera. That’s even more true of something like Fujifilm’s instant camera series Instax which works similarly to the classic Polaroid cameras of yore. You snap a photo, and it spits out a physical print. Fujifilm’s Instax Wide 400 does this with wide shots and also prints out wider photos, perfect for capturing beautiful panoramas and scenery on your adventures. Whether exploring or taking a road trip, it’s an excellent companion to document your travels. It’s also on sale today at Target. Normally $364, you can grab it for $303, saving you about $60. But here’s the best part. It comes in a bundle that includes the camera, extra printing sheets, a cleaning kit, a travel bag, and rechargeable batteries with a charger. It’s everything you need to get started.

Why you should shop this Fujifilm instant camera deal

Let’s talk about the camera first. Why would you want the Fujifilm Instax Wide 400 over, say, a digital camera, and why would you want to use it over the camera in your expensive smartphone? No, the pictures aren’t digital but they are tangible and there’s something to be said about having physical photos you can hang, share, and view. This is no basic camera, either. It incorporates automatic exposure and flash controls, has a self-timer with LED countdown, and takes beautiful wide-angle shots.

It features a retractable 95mm f/14 lens, with a two-range focus zone, and 0.37x optical viewfinder. Built-in flash ensures you have great lighting, even when you don’t. After you snap a photo, provided you have the sheets inside, it takes approximately 90 seconds to develop the print. You’ll have a physical photo you can share with friends and family right then and there.

This bundle includes everything you need to get started, and there are three packs of photo paper — Fujifilm Instax Wide instant film with 20 sheets per box. Plus, you’ll get a camera strap, lanyard, and a travel bag that you can use to safely store the camera. Rechargeable batteries and a charger come with it, too. Moreover, the cleaning kit allows you to keep the camera fully functional and in great shape.

Normally, this entire bundle would cost you $364. However, it’s on sale at Target today for about $303, saving you $60. Of course, you already know the drill. That deal won’t last forever so if you’re even a little bit interested you should go check it out soon.