I found another excellent DEWALT drill deal that’s $80 off today

DEWALT 20v cordless drill deal on Amazon with bag and extra battery
DEWALT

During Prime Day earlier this year, there was an awesome deal on a DEWALT cordless drill set that included both a standard cordless drill and an impact driver. That deal is still [kind of] available, but not for the same price. During Prime, it was $100 off, but right now it’s . But that’s okay because I found another deal that includes a DEWALT 20-volt cordless drill, battery charger, and two batteries for just $99 all-in. Normally $179, you’re saving about $80 with this deal. It comes with a pretty heavy-duty carrying bag to stow your drill and gear inside, too. I have this exact bag, and this exact drill, and it has already helped me complete so many DIY and home projects it’s not even funny.

Why shop this DEWALT drill deal on a 20-volt cordless drill set with an extra battery and bag

This set is the real deal. It comes with a decently-sized carrying bag, which can fit a couple of drills — I know because I have the same bag and two drills stored in it plus bits and batteries and more. However, the set also comes with a charger, as you might expect, but has two batteries, meaning you get an extra one. That comes in really handy when you’re in the middle of a job and you don’t want to wait around for the main battery to charge so you can continue.

The drill is decked out with some great features, too.  For example, there’s a built-in LED with a 20-second delay positioned right below the head of the drill. Anytime you press the drill trigger the light will come on illuminating what you’re trying to work on. That’s super helpful at night or in low light conditions when you’re working in an attic, crawlspace, or closet that lacks proper lighting. The drill is compact and lightweight, as well, so it fits into tight spaces with ease.

It has two speeds, suitable for a range of applications, with a 1/2-inch single-sleeve ratcheting chuck that makes installing and removing drill bits super simple. Seriously, I love mine. Just pull out and twist to unlock the bit and remove, and when you’re loading one you plug it right into the socket.

If you need a reliable drill don’t sleep on this deal, especially since it comes at a fantastic price and includes the bag, extra battery, and more. You might need some drill bits if you don’t have any, so order those separately if so. Otherwise, you can grab this DEWALT drill deal for just $99 today, saving you $80 off the regular price of $179.

