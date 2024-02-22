 Skip to main content
The Golf Warehouse sale: 60% off clubs, clothing, and more

Jen Allen
Someone about to take a swing at a golf ball.
Mick Haupt / Unsplash

If you’re keen to buy some of the best golf clothing brands for less, check out the Golf Warehouse sale that’s happening now. There’s up to 60% off seemingly everything you could think of golfing-wise, from clubs to clothing, accessories, and much more. That includes some major golfing brands like Callaway, TaylorMade, and Titleist, so there’s something for every taste. As with any huge sale, you know best in terms of what you want to buy so click the link below to see what’s out there for yourself. However, if you need a little guidance before you dive into the 2,000 deals going on, read on while we take you through our highlights.

What to shop for in the Golf Warehouse sale

There are a ton of golfing shoes in the Golf Warehouse sale but one model that we had to highlight was the which are down to $66 from $100. Available in many different sizes, the shoes have microfiber leather uppers with a spineless design and Opti-Dri technology for waterproof protection. Breathability and heat management are pivotal here while also keeping your feet dry from the elements.

To add to your outfit, check out the down to $30 from $72. The shirt has a 3-button placket with a self-fabric collar and a stretch design for comfort. It uses Opti-Dri moisture-wicking fabric to dry sweat quickly so you’re cool and comfortable. There’s also UPF 30+ protection from harmful sunlight.

Dozens of golf clubs are also in the sale with items like the down to $350 meaning you save $180 off the original price of $530. The club has a forged ring construction which uses strong but lightweight aluminum. It also has a SIM inertia generator which adds speed with a more aerodynamic shape and places more mass in the back of the club. Twist Face corrective face angles also provide forgiveness in the areas where golfers tend to mis-hit the ball the most.

For great pants options, check out the over 300 pants, shorts, skorts, and skirts on sale. One highlight is $40 off the so they’re down to $45 from $85. Crafted with breathable, balanced-weight fabric, they’re perfect for year-round comfort with a single button closure and zipper fly. There’s 4-way stretch fabric so you can move and swing without any restrictions, while UPF 50+ protection protects your legs from harmful sunlight.

With over 2,000 items in the Golf Warehouse sale, these are just a few examples of what’s out there. If you’ve been considering buying any new golfing equipment from clothing to a new cap, clubs, or anything else, it’s a smart move to hit the button below to see what’s out there. You’re sure to save plenty of cash by doing so.

