For years, golf has struggled to appeal to a younger audience. The stereotype of the old white man golfing at a posh country club surrounded with high-grade security swiftly snubs out any thoughts of taking up such a sport.

The good news is that stereotype is starting to weaken — and you can make an argument fashion is at the forefront of the sport’s coming renaissance. Golf is filled with tradition and rich history. It’s got a distinct culture, too. Many fashion-forward entrepreneurs and companies have started to tap into that history, fusing the best performance materials with amazing styles and designs in the pieces one wears while golfing. From casual, comfortable garments to wild and loud pieces, these brands are heightening the experience of playing 18 holes — no matter if it’s your first time at the course, or your five-hundredth.

The West Coast Inspired Brand: Linksoul

Founded by John Ashworth and a number of other individuals who have experience working in the golf and surf industry, Linksoul is connecting their products to the overall outdoor lifestyle that golf is a part of. They utilize organic cotton fabric and earth-toned colorways to create that laid-back Pacific Coast vibe. Oh, and they outfit former Master’s champion, Bubba Watson.

The Champions Choice: Nike

You can never go wrong with the check, especially since it’s tied to the GOAT Tiger Woods. Crisp polos, clean belts, great cleats, Nike will always be at the top of the best golf apparel.

Best Performance Wear: Lululemon

If you like breathable, form-fitting garments that move with your body in all directions, Lululemon has the answer. You won’t have to think twice if your pants will inhibit your swing with Lululemon.

The Trendsetters: Malbon Golf

Malbon is perhaps the king of outfitting the youth of golf right now. Their playful branding and creative curation — case in point, their Instagram — is what drives the movement they’re building. Alongside the awesome collaborations they’ve secured already, they also have a wide range of products to shop from.

Best Designs: William Murray

Bill Murray bombed it down the fairway with his golf-inspired clothing company. Their designs are bright, fun, and have that tongue-in-cheek humor that’s unique to only Bill. William Murray polos are great for wearing to brunch, too.

Best Celebrity Cosign: Mizzen+Main

If you’ve watched any sports programming in the past year or so, you most likely have seen the commercial of Phil Mickelson mashing the ball with his driver while wearing Mizzen+Main. Sometimes a celebrity cosign doesn’t necessarily mean the product is good, but this is far from the case here. Their polos have great stretch and wrinkle resistance.

The New Guys: Bogey Boys

If you are looking for a brand that’s re-envisioning golf’s most iconic fashion pieces, Bogey Boys is hands down the one to turn to. Founded by Grammy award winning artist Macklemore, the clothing line brings back vintage silhouettes with classic, clean colorways, and patterns to create an awesome nostalgic effect.

Other Great Golf Clothing Brands

Adidas

Much like the check, you can’t go wrong with the three stripes either. Many will say the difference in the brand choice is a matter of preference, but for some, it’s more like following separate religions. Adidas is always editing and refreshing their golf game; they’re a brand you can always count on.

Original Penguin

Timeless golf apparel in OG designs and colors. Penguin is now using sustainable fabrics in their garments as well.

Puma

PUMA is another golf titan that is elevating its style. Recently, PUMA’s star golfer, Rickie Fowler, teamed up with his friend’s lifestyle brand, The Palmtree Crew, to design one awesome collaboration. Who’s his friend? It’s none other than world-renowned DJ and songwriter, Kygo.

Devereux

Devereux has a wide variety of modern golf garments that won’t hurt your pockets. Since moving to direct-to-consumer, they’ve been able to lower the price of their premium polos to a modest $64.

