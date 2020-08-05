The Manual may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site.

As the days go by in our work-from-home reality (with seemingly no end in sight), it’s becoming increasingly difficult to wear anything other than sweats and bathrobes (no judgment). But if you want to feel comfortable, and still look presentable for your Zoom calls or midday errands, might we suggest throwing on a polo shirt. After all, the collared staple has a storied reputation as a stylish and utilitarian garment, dating back to the 19th century as a thick, long-sleeve uniform for British polo players in India. Decades later, a streamlined silhouette with shorter sleeves was worn by tennis players, then transitioned from sportswear to streetwear.

Nowadays, it’s almost as ubiquitous as a t-shirt, is available in countless styles, and looks fantastic on anybody. They can be worn on your nine-to-five or at backyard barbecues, and a lightweight polo can keep you cool during the dog days of summer. Ahead, we highlight our favorites to buy now.

How a Polo Shirt Should Fit

Before you cop a polo, you need to make sure it fits correctly. A shirt that’s too slim can make you look like a tightly packed sausage. You should be able to pinch about two inches of fabric around your sides. Like suit jackets, there should be no puckering at the shoulders of your polo, and the sleeves should fall on the lower half of your bicep. You have a bit more leeway with your hem, but ideally it should end an inch or two below your waist.

The Best Polo Shirts for Men

Lacoste Sport Breathable Anti-UV Piqué Polo

We can’t do a roundup without including the OG of the modern polo shirt (aka tennis shirt). Lacoste updates its classic short sleeve shirt in a lightweight polyester that looks great on and off court.

Devereux Monaco Polo

A buzzy athleisure upstart, Devereux makes some durable threads that will last year for years to come, and this moisture wicking polo is no exception.

William Murray Golf Shots Dots Polo

Leave it to Bill Murray to add vibrant patterns to your wardrobe with his new, colorful golf apparel, particularly this cheeky, dotted polo.

Mack Weldon Vesper Polo

Featuring a breathable fabric and a seemingly unflappable collar, there’s a lot to like with Mack Weldon’s shirt.

Cuts Polo Curve Hem

We’ve got plenty of love for Cuts, a new clothing brand that specializes in no-nonsense tops. This polo, which has a curved hem and a proprietary lightweight fabric, works well for formal and casual occasions.

The Row Nahor Cotton-Piqué Polo Shirt

This timeless silhouette pairs well with khakis, shorts, or under a blazer. Costing as much as a plane ticket, it’s a choose-your-own sartorial adventure.

Lululemon Metal Vent Tech Polo

Lululemon is a purveyor of active wear that feels like a second skin, so it’s not surprise that the brand’s polos are equally comfortable.

Saint Laurent Black and White Striped Polo

You don’t have to be a rocker to work Saint Laurent’s bold, striped polo.

J. Crew Linen-Cotton Tipped Polo Sweater

The quintessential Don Draper polo for the 21st century.

Aether Knit Polo

This is made with 100% supima cotton, which means it’s lighter and more durable than traditional cotton.

