Three brands, three looks, perfect for the beach or any other summer activity

Baseball is in full swing. Basketball season is winding down. School is out. And summer vacation time has been requested from work. Beach season is knocking, and before you go and answer the door, you need to stop and think about what men’s fashion trends will be staring you in the face as you hit the beach, the boardwalk, or the spring bank.

Every year sees a movement, from the rompers and bucket hats of the late 2010s to the revolution of the Magnum P.I. short shorts; it’s best to know what to wear to be ready with the best summer style to be the talk of the beach town, lakeside, or pool party. Here are the three looks and brands to pay attention to this summer.

Quicksilver throws it back to Y2K

Sure, the short shorts of the 1970s and 1980s are back, and we want you to show off the thighs you’ve been building all off-season. But also think about returning to the Y2K years with Quicksilver’s Saturn line. While it has a lot of great pieces that will make you feel like popping in the NOW: That’s What I Call Music CD you’ve been inexplicably holding on to, one look stands above the rest.

When you spend mornings at the beach waiting for the right wave or enjoying the evenings with a bonfire, the ocean breeze can keep it cool, even in the summer months. Quicksilver has you covered with this Saturn sweatshirt, the classic emblem on the chest, and its Beach Cruiser elastic pants. They don’t fit like the painted-on styles of the last 15 years. These harken back to the relaxed and comfortable fits of the 50 Cent hay days.

These pants fit perfectly over-the-board shorts that tugged on my nostalgic heartstrings. Wearing this look on the boardwalk will get you more than compliments. It will take you back to the simpler times of your youth. And for all of you who didn’t experience these times, get ready to have your mind blown with the epitome of comfort.

Travis Mathew combines fashion and function

Golf is a staple of the summer. We wait for it so longingly in the off-season that we push it longer than we should in the fall and try to go out earlier than we should in the spring. The only reason we’re not out there in the 32-degree weather trying to find the white ball in the white snow is that the club won’t let us. But now that summer is back, Travis Mathew sets you up to look and feel fabulous no matter the activity.

It is a golf brand, first and foremost, but that doesn’t mean the combination between function and fashion should end after you sneak an extra stroke on your opponent’s scorecard. It put together a great collection of board shorts and tees to keep you cool and sharp on the beach or the lake.

Whether you want something basic, like the AL CARBON board shorts or the leafy PARTY HEARTY, pair them with one of the silky smooth white tees and trucker hats, and you will be the talk of the group. It may get hot, and your friends will start complaining, but you will hardly feel it.

UNTUCKit joins forces with David Hart

UNTUCKit started with a simple mission, to create the best shirt for men that they could wear untucked. We, men, like to keep it casual whenever possible, but our collared dress shirts never looked right with longer tails and fronts to help them stay tucked in. They have come a long way in the last decade and a half, as they are now one of the premium shirt makers in the industry.

This year, it has teamed with New York-based designer David Hart for some of the most attractive and unique shirts and shorts on the beach. While the shark and lobster-clad shirts and rich-colored shorts will go a long way to getting you some of the best attention on the beach, they will also look just as good meeting friends for drinks or coffee.

David Hart brings their experience designing for some of the biggest names in the game, like Ralph Lauren and Tommy Hilfiger, to the innovative game changers of UNTUCKit to create one of the best looks you will find this summer.

Privé Revaux Eyewear is the perfect finishing touch

The wrong accessories can make or destroy any look you put together. And, of course, the number one accessory for summer is a new pair of shades. Privé Revaux Eyewear knows how to finish out a great look, as it was founded by some of the most fashionable people in Hollywood: Jamie Foxx, Hailee Steinfeld, and Ashley Benson.

As it set out to disrupt the eyewear industry with high quality and low prices, it did so by creating durable looks that you would see the celebrities themselves wear. The Quicksilver look was finished with The City in black and rose gold in these looks above. The Travis Mathew look is completed with The Future in champagne gold. And the UNTUCKit look is even more striking with The Maestro Metal in tortoise.

There are dozens of looks for every style and every face shape for men’s summer fashion. They also don’t stop with sunglasses, as you can grab your prescription, readers, and blue light glasses. Peruse the three lines above and assemble these looks to ensure you have the sharpest and most complete style for summer.

