 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Fashion & Style

The Manual may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site.

Beach season is coming, here are the best looks to wear to escape the winter grind

Three brands, three looks, perfect for the beach or any other summer activity

Mark D. McKee
By
Man in Quicksilver Saturn Collection sweatshirt and pants on boardwalk

Baseball is in full swing. Basketball season is winding down. School is out. And summer vacation time has been requested from work. Beach season is knocking, and before you go and answer the door, you need to stop and think about what men’s fashion trends will be staring you in the face as you hit the beach, the boardwalk, or the spring bank.

Every year sees a movement, from the rompers and bucket hats of the late 2010s to the revolution of the Magnum P.I. short shorts; it’s best to know what to wear to be ready with the best summer style to be the talk of the beach town, lakeside, or pool party. Here are the three looks and brands to pay attention to this summer.

Recommended Videos

Quicksilver throws it back to Y2K

Sure, the short shorts of the 1970s and 1980s are back, and we want you to show off the thighs you’ve been building all off-season. But also think about returning to the Y2K years with Quicksilver’s Saturn line. While it has a lot of great pieces that will make you feel like popping in the NOW: That’s What I Call Music CD you’ve been inexplicably holding on to, one look stands above the rest. 

Man wearing Quicksilver sweatshirt and sunglasses

When you spend mornings at the beach waiting for the right wave or enjoying the evenings with a bonfire, the ocean breeze can keep it cool, even in the summer months. Quicksilver has you covered with this Saturn sweatshirt, the classic emblem on the chest, and its Beach Cruiser elastic pants. They don’t fit like the painted-on styles of the last 15 years. These harken back to the relaxed and comfortable fits of the 50 Cent hay days.

These pants fit perfectly over-the-board shorts that tugged on my nostalgic heartstrings. Wearing this look on the boardwalk will get you more than compliments. It will take you back to the simpler times of your youth. And for all of you who didn’t experience these times, get ready to have your mind blown with the epitome of comfort

Man wearing Travis Mathew board shorts on the beach

Travis Mathew combines fashion and function

Golf is a staple of the summer. We wait for it so longingly in the off-season that we push it longer than we should in the fall and try to go out earlier than we should in the spring. The only reason we’re not out there in the 32-degree weather trying to find the white ball in the white snow is that the club won’t let us. But now that summer is back, Travis Mathew sets you up to look and feel fabulous no matter the activity.

Man in Travis Mathew tee and hat

It is a golf brand, first and foremost, but that doesn’t mean the combination between function and fashion should end after you sneak an extra stroke on your opponent’s scorecard. It put together a great collection of board shorts and tees to keep you cool and sharp on the beach or the lake.

Whether you want something basic, like the AL CARBON board shorts or the leafy PARTY HEARTY, pair them with one of the silky smooth white tees and trucker hats, and you will be the talk of the group. It may get hot, and your friends will start complaining, but you will hardly feel it.

Man in UNTUCKit x David Hart summer collection in the woods

UNTUCKit joins forces with David Hart

UNTUCKit started with a simple mission, to create the best shirt for men that they could wear untucked. We, men, like to keep it casual whenever possible, but our collared dress shirts never looked right with longer tails and fronts to help them stay tucked in. They have come a long way in the last decade and a half, as they are now one of the premium shirt makers in the industry.

Man in UNTUCKit x David Hart shirt and glasses

This year, it has teamed with New York-based designer David Hart for some of the most attractive and unique shirts and shorts on the beach. While the shark and lobster-clad shirts and rich-colored shorts will go a long way to getting you some of the best attention on the beach, they will also look just as good meeting friends for drinks or coffee.

David Hart brings their experience designing for some of the biggest names in the game, like Ralph Lauren and Tommy Hilfiger, to the innovative game changers of UNTUCKit to create one of the best looks you will find this summer.

Man in Privé Revaux sunglasses

Privé Revaux Eyewear is the perfect finishing touch

The wrong accessories can make or destroy any look you put together. And, of course, the number one accessory for summer is a new pair of shades. Privé Revaux Eyewear knows how to finish out a great look, as it was founded by some of the most fashionable people in Hollywood: Jamie Foxx, Hailee Steinfeld, and Ashley Benson.

As it set out to disrupt the eyewear industry with high quality and low prices, it did so by creating durable looks that you would see the celebrities themselves wear. The Quicksilver look was finished with The City in black and rose gold in these looks above. The Travis Mathew look is completed with The Future in champagne gold. And the UNTUCKit look is even more striking with The Maestro Metal in tortoise.

There are dozens of looks for every style and every face shape for men’s summer fashion. They also don’t stop with sunglasses, as you can grab your prescription, readers, and blue light glasses. Peruse the three lines above and assemble these looks to ensure you have the sharpest and most complete style for summer.

Editors' Recommendations

Mark D. McKee
Mark D. McKee
Contributor
Mark is a full-time freelance writer and men's coach. He spent time as a style consultant and bespoke suit salesman before…
Men’s spring fashion: These are the 5 style trends to try this season
Look your best going into the warmer weather with these fashion trends to try
chicas n floritas white polo from william murray collection

The winter months are in the rearview mirror. While the rain and the odd day of breezy coolness still hang around, spring is in the air. Of course, that means that there's a whole new crop of men's spring fashion trends to keep an eye on. As usual, we have you covered, as these are the trends for you to try out for yourself and stay elevated in the coming months.

If you zero-in on one of these fashion trends you want to try out, bear in mind that each one has its own considerations to focus on to wear it well. While picking out something to try, don't forget to consider the tips we provide on how to wear the item too. It's more than what you wear; it's how you wear it that keeps you stylish.

Read more
Succession fashion: Steal Kendall Roy’s sunglasses look
Succession's Kendall Roy has a truly unique pair of sunglasses
Kendall Roy sunglasses

Steve McQueen donned the Persol 714 in The Thomas Crown Affair, Tom Cruise made the Ray-Ban Aviators popular in Top Gun, and the crew of criminals in Reservoir Dogs all made the Ray-Ban Clubmasters part of their uniform as they pulled the heist of the century. Sunglasses are a staple of coolness no matter what movie or show you are watching. Sometimes the brand of the glasses sparks people to run out and pick up their own like the above list. Other times, like in the case of Cary Grant's amber rectangular sunglasses in North by Northwest or Jamie Foxx's custom round specs in Django Unchained, the brand is completely unknown. But in the case of Jeremy Strong's sunglasses worn by Kendall Roy in Succession, they are extra special. 

The actor sat down with Gentleman's Quarterly to talk about the newest season of Succession. During the interview, he listed out the ten things he is never without, and one of those items is his ultra rare, two-of-a-kind sunglasses made by Jacques Marie Mage. Check out the list below, and see how these brilliant specs came to life for the character.

Read more
6 stylish pairs of men’s sunglasses to wear this season
Sunglasses are a must as the days get warmer -- here are our top 6.
Ray ban reloaded clubmaster

Spring is here, and before long, summertime shall be, too. With that comes more time outdoors, whether that's on the water, rooftop socializing with friends, or just being out in nature, and that means you need to make sure to have the one accessory necessary for some fun in the sun -- sunglasses.

Sunglasses can take an outfit and bring it to the next level. Sure, watches and belts are important too, but if you plan on spending long hours in the sun (which you probably will once warmer weather arrives), you need something stylish that offers protection from those harmful UV rays.

Read more