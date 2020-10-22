The Manual may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site.

There’s a stylish timelessness and utilitarian nature to the best messenger bags. Often called the man purse, these sling-over-your-shoulder satchels are easy on the eye and wonderfully convenient. Whether you’re looking to haul around your laptop, tote around your books, or transport your work stuff from the home office to the coffee shop, the messenger bag has you covered.

They come in all shapes and sizes, from lightweight and sporty to more involved, with special compartments for various gadgets. Backpacks are great and briefcases can be ideal, but it’s hard to argue with the easy, breezy feel of a good messenger bag. They’re great for schlepping your work stuff across town or packing your tablet and a snack to your favorite city park.

Here are ten of the best (from some of our favorite men’s clothing brands) that won’t break the bank:

Kenneth Cole Reaction Messenger Bag

Sleek and durable, this bag is made from Colombian leather. The closures are magnetic, there’s ample space for your on-the-go items, and the leather itself ages nicely and uniquely over time.

Timbuk2 Classic Messenger Bag

This messenger bag is deceptively clever, with a side-entry pocket for quick and easy access. There are tons of color options and the strap is quite comfortable, making it great for lugging things around while cycling.

DHK Vintage Handmade Leather Messenger Bag

Fashion revivalists will love this classic-looking bag. It’s rustic and western in style, with plenty of leather, neat strap work, and attractive metal accents.

Samsonite Modern Utility Messenger Bag

Touting a simple yet modern design, this bag deliver in its straightforward appeal. A good bet for bad weather, it’s water resistant and features durable polyester.

Kattee Leather Canvas Messenger Bag

With a clean, cargo-inspired aesthetic, this messenger bag is especially good at housing cameras and associated equipment. The inside is sectioned out nicely by dividers that are padded to protect your valuables.

Rothco Vintage Canvas Messenger Bag

Simple and refined, this satchel is great for everyday use, whether you’re off to the store or headed out with your laptop. With no over-the-top frills and some great color options, it will complement almost anything you’re wearing.

Lifewit Military Messenger Bag

Those looking for something more tactical will love this bag. Made of strong and water-resistant nylon, it has several multi-purpose pockets, a great computer compartment, and wears comfortably on the shoulder.

Michael Kors Kent Nylon Messenger Bag

This bag is effortlessly cool, with a magnetic flap and a three-compartment interior. There’s a stylish exterior zipper pocket and the overall look finds a perfect balance between casual and formal.

Gola Redford Messenger Bag

This sporty bag is gym-ready and designed for a mobile lifestyle. It’s made of polyester and features both a retro design and lined zipper pockets.

Travelon Anti-Theft Heritage Messenger Briefcase

For those worried about their belongings, this bag is a must as it features a five-point anti-theft system. Fortunately, it offers style in addition security, with a tidy design and nice mix of suede and canvas.

