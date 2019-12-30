How to Remove Scratches from Glasses in One Easy Fix

If eyewear is part of your daily life, you know how irritating it can be when you get a scratch on your lens that you just can’t un-see. Every minute of every hour that you wear your glasses, it’s there, mocking you.

“Way to go, genius. Way to leave your glasses upside down.”

“Nice job tripping on an uneven curb thereby sending your specs flying off your face.”

If your glasses don’t talk to you, we think you will still agree that scratches are annoying.

While replacement lenses are by far the best bet when it comes to deep scratches and other damage to your glasses, you may not always want to shell out that kind of money if you’ve just got a few surface scrapes. Well, there is something you can do with just a couple household items that can give you some relief from that little mark that’s sitting at the edge of your vision and slowly driving you insane. Before we tell you how to remove scratches from your glasses, though, a few don’ts:

What Not to Do

You’ll often see a recommendation to spread toothpaste over your lenses and gently rub it in to get rid of scratches. While this can work, it’s important to note that you have to use non-gel, non-abrasive, non-whitening toothpaste or you risk making the damage worse. We recommend steering clear of toothpaste altogether, as our method is just as effective and not nearly as risky.

Another common suggestion is to use glass etching solutions to remove damaged coating (like anti-glare coating, for example) from lenses. Technically, this will work, but you're taking a risk here, too. If the solution sits on your actual lenses for too long, it can really do a number on them. If you decide to use this method, just be aware that you could end up doing far worse damage than a minor scratch – plus, you'll lose the benefit of any protective coating on your lenses.

How to Remove Scratches from Glasses

Now, without further ado, here is our recommended method for removing small scratches from your glasses with little more than some elbow grease.

1. Clean

Start by cleaning your glasses with a lens cleaner and microfiber cloth to get rid of any dust and debris.

2. Mix Solution

Next, mix 1-2 teaspoons of baking soda with just enough water to form a thick paste.

3. Apply Solution

Spread the paste over the damaged areas of your lens using a microfiber cloth or cotton ball, rubbing gently in a circular motion with minimal pressure.

4. Rinse

Once you’ve spread the paste over all of the damaged areas, rinse your glasses well with water to get rid of any remaining residue.

5. Clean Again

Give them another quick clean with your lens cleaner and microfiber cloth, and enjoy a bit of extended life for your glasses.

And there you have it. In five easy steps, your glasses have gone from looking like a pair of Mad Max goggles to something you can actually see through. Now go forth and see!

Article originally published June 19, 2018.

