How to Clean Glasses and Sunglasses So You Can See Clearly

Can’t get your glasses or sunglasses clean? Can’t seem to see clearly? Figuring out how to clean glasses (and how to clean sunglasses, for that matter) requires a bit more nuance than it seems at first. As someone who wears glasses on the daily (and if you find yourself in the same boat, pay close attention), it’s not quite as simple as using, say, a paper towel.

No sir, finding out the best way to clean glasses can actually make a world of difference in how you see and how you feel, and there are a few more steps to the process than one might think (but not too many). Rest assured, it’s nothing you can’t handle on your own, though. Finding out how to clean your glasses and sunglasses can be every bit as helpful as learning how to remove scratches from glasses, too.

Take it from us when we say the below way to clean your glasses and sunglasses really does work wonders in a few easy steps. Try it out, see more clearly, and of course, make sure you’re well-stocked with the best men’s sunglasses and stylish eyeglasses.

How to Clean Glasses and Sunglasses

1. Wash

Make sure your hands are clean and free of dirt and germs by washing them with dishwashing liquid or lotion-free soap.

2. Rinse

Using lukewarm running tap water, rinse your glasses to remove debris and dust.

3. Wipe

Using a microfiber cloth, wipe down your lenses and the frame.

4. Clean

Apply a single drop of dish soap on both sides of the lenses, gently rubbing the soap over the lens.

5. Rinse

Rinse the glasses with water, paying special attention to the lenses, to remove excess soap.

6. Dry

Lightly shake the frames to remove excess water.

And with that, you’ve got a perfectly clean pair of glasses or sunglasses. Take it from this writer, who tried this process, because it really does work (and it can be a daily struggle if it doesn’t work right).

What Not to Do

Avoid paper towels, your shirting fabric, or tissues when wiping off smudged lenses, because these materials can actually scratch the lens and reduce its clarity over time.

Avoid products, like nail polish remover, made with acetone. Acetone can destroy the lenses and even damage the frames.

Don’t use your own saliva (it’s true) to clean your glasses. This can spread germs or create further smudging.

Why It’s Important to Clean Your Glasses and Sunglasses Regularly

Apart from the fact that dirty and smudged glasses or sunglasses can make it difficult to see, there’s an added hassle of dealing with glasses that aren’t clean. It can even make it difficult for others to see you, and it can be noticeable if your glasses or sunglasses aren’t clean. Plus, the build-up of dust and debris can even scratch and damage the lenses and lens coating over time, leading you to replace your glasses or lenses more frequently than necessary.

While we recommend a stylish rotation of sunglasses and even a backup pair or two of eyeglasses, it’s best to keep your favorite go-to pair in good shape (no, make that great shape). Once you learn how to clean glasses and sunglasses, it’s a process you can go back to time and time again. Long-lasting, stylish glasses are but one important accessory to keep in tip-top shape, and you can take that to the bank.

