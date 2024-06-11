 Skip to main content
TaylorMade, Oliver Cabell drop limited-edition sneakers — here’s how you can get them

TaylorMade and Oliver Cabell collaborate on luxury sneakers

Oliver Cabell for TaylorMade black shoe
Oliver Cabell

What do you get when you put a luxury footwear brand and a leader in sports equipment together? The ultimate limited-edition sneaker collection that will have you rushing out to buy them before your friend snaps them up and rubs them in your face. Oliver Cabell and TaylorMade have teamed up for a collaboration that has birthed two pairs of sneakers that will knock your socks off (did you like that joke?)

Oliver Cabell X TaylorMade team up

Oliver Cabell for TaylorMade sneakers with golf balls
Oliver Cabell

With the luxury shoe world as crowded as it is, it’s hard to stand out these days, but with Oliver Cabell’s artistic expertise and Taylor Made’s cutting-edge technology, it’s a match made in heaven that resulted in a sneaker collection that will surely stand out. Firstly, the new Oliver Cabell x TaylorMade sneakers are handcrafted in Italy, and even a complete fashion novice would know that means the quality is out of this world (or country, at least.)

The Oliver Cabell x TaylorMade collaboration has resulted in two models with different colorways.

Oliver Cabell X TaylorMade – Black

Oliver Cabell for Taylor Made black
Oliver Cabell

The Oliver Cabell for TaylorMade Black sneakers exude a more sophisticated look, that could certainly take you from the plane to a meeting on a business trip without needing to waste time stopping by your hotel to change first. They’ll make a versatile addition to any wardrobe, being that they can jazz up a pair of jeans for a night out or even make a business suit look slightly more relaxed for Casual Fridays.

Oliver Cabell X TaylorMade – Gum

Oliver Cabell for Taylor Made Gum
Oliver Cabell

The Oliver Cabell for TaylorMade Gum sneakers certainly give off a more laid-back vibe, with a minimalist feel. They’re ideal for a weekend summer getaway, as they go with everything and you won’t need to add another pair of shoes to your already full bag.

Margom outsole

A hallmark of Italian craftsmanship is the Margom outsole, a standout feature on these sneakers. Based in Le Marche, Italy, since 1952, the brand made some exceptionally persistent efforts before Margom would partner with them due to their smaller production scale at the time. Margom started out with just two machines and five employees, and they’ve become one of the most important suppliers of luxury rubber outsoles in existence, with designs famous for durability and ability to withstand some wear and tear.

Vicenza leather

Leather obviously plays an extremely important role in luxury footwear, and Italy is famous for that. Oliver Cabell went through a rigorous selection process, having evaluated over 70 tanneries before settling on one in Vicenza. The tannery was established in 1954 and has been popular among luxury brands for several years. They specialize in full-grain leather and source their hides from small, family-owned farms.

How to get them

Oliver Cabell for Taylor Made Gum sneaker on golf balls
Oliver Cabell

The Oliver Cabell x TaylorMade sneakers will be available for purchase. You can buy a pair through Oliver Cabell’s official website and select retail partners. They’re limited edition, so don’t wait long if you’re certain you want to add a pair to your shoe rack. Each pair costs $199.

