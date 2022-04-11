 Skip to main content
  1. Food & Drink

Hit the Trails With These Homemade Trail Mix Recipes

Lindsay Parrill
By

Spring has sprung, and for many of us, so has the desire to get back out and enjoy the great outdoors. There are so many elements to love. The crisp mornings and deliciously warm afternoons, the powerful force of mighty waterfalls, every bloom bursting with fresh newness, and endless wildlife waiting to be admired. The joys of being one with nature are truly endless.

Whether you’re a hiking novice or a total outdoor pro, there’s certainly one thing we all have in common — the need for healthy food fuel to get us through those fun flirtations with Mother Nature. The tried and true standard for this requirement? You guessed it. Trail mix. Sure, there are plenty of options these days in the world of healthy trail time snacks. But trail mix has long held the crown, and for good reason. It’s the perfect balance of healthy proteins and fats like nuts and fruits that keep our bodies energetic and our minds sharp. Toss in some M&Ms for good measure, and you’re bound to get a smile out of even the unhappiest camper.

Of course, there are plenty of store-bought options for those who enjoy the convenience of a pre-wrapped package. But making your own homemade trail mix is really quite simple, and better yet, totally customizable to your particular tastes. So before hitting the trails this spring, try mixing up a batch or two of your own personal homemade trail mix.

Trail mix on a resealable plastic pouch.

The Basics

  • Nuts: Peanuts, almonds, pecans, pistachios, walnuts, or cashews (roasted or raw)
  • Seeds: Sunflower, pumpkin, or hemp seeds are a great addition 
  • Dried Fruit: Choose sun-dried fruit as it contains fewer added sugars. Good choices include raisins, cranberries, apricots, peaches, cherries, dates, etc.
  • The “GOOD” Stuff: This category allows for a sweet addition in the form of chocolate chips, M&M’s, banana chips, pretzels, peanut butter chips, or other sweet treats.

Here are 4 of our favorite recipes below. But the beauty of homemade trail mix is that you’re allowed to do anything you want (except, perhaps, grab a bag of chocolate chips and call it a day — that’s cheating). Embrace your inner chef by swapping one nut or fruit for another. Hate sunflower seeds? Leave ’em out! Can’t get enough dried cranberries? Feel free to throw in an extra scoop or two. You get the idea.

Tropical Trail Mix Recipe

Ingredients:

  • 1/2 cup banana chips
  • 1/4 cup Brazil nuts
  • 1/4 cup coconut flakes
  • 1/2 cup macadamia nuts
  • 1 cup cashews
  • 1/2 cup dried mango

Method

  1. Mix and store in a sealable container.

Peanut Butter Cup Banana Split Trail Mix Recipe

Ingredients:

  • 1/2 cup roasted almonds
  • 1/2 cup banana chips
  • 1/3 cup dark chocolate chips
  • 1/3 cup white chocolate chips
  • 1/3 cup peanut butter chips
  • 1/2 cup roasted peanuts

Method

  1. Mix and store in a sealable container.

Go Nuts Trail Mix Recipe

Ingredients:

  • 1/3 cup pecans
  • 1/3 cup almonds
  • 1/3 cup pistachios 
  • 1/3 cup peanuts
  • 1/3 cup hazelnuts
  • 1/3 cup raisins or dried cranberries
  • 1/3 cup dark chocolate chips

Method

  1. Mix and store in a sealable container.

Spicy & Sweet Trail Mix Recipe

This one will require a little preparation but the rewards will be so worth the effort.

Ingredients:

  • 2 tablespoons sriracha 
  • 2 tablespoons organic honey
  • 2 tablespoons olive oil
  • sea salt to taste
  • 1/2 cup peanuts
  • 1/2 cup pecans 
  • 1/2 cup cashews
  • 1/4 cup sunflower seeds
  • 1/2 cup dark chocolate chips (optional)

Method:

  1. Preheat the oven to 300 degrees Fahrenheit
  2. Combine the sriracha, honey, and olive oil and blend well before adding the nuts and seeds. Mix well so that all are coated with the mixture. 
  3. Spread evenly over a parchment-lined cookie sheet, sprinkle with sea salt, and bake for approximately 10 mins or until slightly golden brown.
  4. Allow to cool before placing in a storage container. Add dark chocolate chips and mix well (optional).

It’s A Blank Slate

The beautiful thing about homemade trail mix is that it’s pretty much idiot-proof. No complicated cooking methods to master, no Teppanyaki knife skills required. Just throw a good balance of what you love in a bag, hit the path, and enjoy all Mother Nature has to offer.

Editors' Recommendations

How Salvaging Ugly Produce Is Saving the World

ugly produce misfits market radish

Best Pressure Washer Deals for April 2022

Man using a pressure washer.

The 10 Best Pieces of Solar Gear for Exploring Off-Grid in 2022

Group of people camping and dining off-grid with solar power.

Oaxaca Travel Guide: Where To Stay, Where To Eat, and More

A stunning tropical cove in Puerto Escondido.

What Channel is the Masters on Today? Watch the Final Round Live

what channel is the masters on today tune in live now final round tiger woods shot feature image

You Need To Try These 2 Middle Eastern Inspired Cocktails

Array of colorful cocktails at Chez Zou.

Watch The Masters 2022: Stream the Final Round NOW

The Masters flag awaits the field at Augusta National Golf Club.

Inside Big Bend National Park: Where Mountains Meet Desert in Texas

A group of trees and cacti at Big Bend National Park.

UFC 273 Live Stream: Watch Volkanovski vs. The Korean Zombie NOW

ufc 273 time volkanovski vs the korean zombie feature image face to weigh in 720x720

I Tested the Schwinn Coston DX Electric Bike and This Is How it Went

A man riding the Schwinn Coston DX ebike.

The 7 Best Tire Shines To Buy for Your Car in 2022

Close up of shiny car tire with Brabus wheels on pavement.

What Channel Is UFC on Tonight? Tune In to UFC 273 Live

ufc 273 ppv deal volkanovski vs the korean zombie head to

Zwift and Digital Cycling Aim To Elevate Real-World Biking

Tour de Zwift riders cruise in front of a digital Arc de Triomphe in Paris.