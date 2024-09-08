Are you excited for season 5 of You?

When it comes to shows that you can shut your brain off and just enjoy a thrill ride of exciting twists and passionate romance, Netflix’s crime drama You fits the bill. Starting out on Lifetime and based on a novel by Caroline Kepnes, You stars Penn Badgley as a serial killer who just wants to find love . . . but those aspirations are often overtaken by his bloodier, more morbid desires. The show resembles a more lightweight, sexy version of Dexter or Hannibal and has attracted several different audiences since its inception in 2018.

You may be a roller coaster ride, but it also gets into a repetitive cycle of storytelling each season. Each season Badgley’s Joe Goldberg meets a new love interest, explores a different city, and then runs away for a fresh start before repeating the plot over again. This makes the news of the fifth season being the last all the more enticing. This allows the crew behind the scenes to go out with a bang and escape the familiarity of the plot lines from the past couple of seasons. This is everything we know so far about You season 5 on Netflix!

What will You season 5 be about?

You season 5 will pick up in New York after season 4 took place in London. Joe and Kate are still together after the death of Kate’s father. They will try to manage Joe’s attempts to accept his psychotic urges while also blending back into American life and society. It looks like Joe will go back to working in a library or bookstore again as he gets to know more of Kate’s family members. The final season needs to address whether Joe will ever be able to live normally as a serial killer, or whether he is doomed to be consumed by his murderous background.

Who will star in You season 5?

The show will add several new characters to fill out Joe’s orbit. We have some of the highlights right here!

Madeline Brewer as Bronte – A brash New Yorker with no filter, Bronte will work next to Joe at his bookstore and add lots of interesting commentary to Joe’s life. Bronte is rumored to force Joe to contemplate a lot more in his life and allow him to come at problems from new angles. Madeline Brewer has previously appeared in hit shows such as Orange is the New Black and The Handmaid’s Tale.

Griffin Matthews as Teddy Lockwood – The son of Tom Lockwood and the brother of Joe’s season 4 love interest, Kate, Teddy Lockwood will bring another dimension to Joe’s relationships with his in-laws. Teddy is being portrayed by Griffin Matthews, an LGBTQ+ actor with experience in shows such as She-Hulk: Attorney at Law and The Flight Attendant.

Anna Camp as Reagan and Maddie Lockwood – Reagan and Maddie are the identical twin sisters of Kate Lockwood and therefore Joe’s sisters-in-law. Just like with Teddy Lockwood, Maddie and Reagan should give viewers an added layer of perspective on Joe’s in-laws and make Joe and Kate’s relationship and extended family an even bigger part of season 5. Camp has previously been in shows and film series such as True Blood and the Pitch Perfect franchise.

Natasha Behnam as Dominique – This is one of the more unknown new characters in the show. Dominique will be an artsy character, perhaps someone who loves literature or comes into Joe’s presence in the bookstore. There isn’t any information yet on how Dominique will affect Joe’s story in the final season. Behnam has previously appeared in The Girls on the Bus, but she’s mainly known for being a comedian.

Pete Ploszek as Harrison Lockwood – Harrison is introduced as the husband of Reagan Lockwood. He’s an athlete who will get to know Joe quite well through Reagan and Kate. Ploscez previously appeared in Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles in 2014 and Destroy All Neighbors in 2024.

When will You season 5 come out?

There is no release date for You season 5 so far. Penn Badgley updated fans on his social media recently showing everyone that he finished filming the final set of episodes. This is an encouraging sign that the new material will be hitting the streaming airwaves in short order, especially because the show isn’t one with a lot of post-production or special effects that take months to add after the fact.

It had been rumored that the series’ final season would premiere before the end of 2024, but this hasn’t been confirmed since the initial announcement of the season. If we are to go by the previous installment in the series, there is a chance that You season 5 will be split into two separate sections. Season 4 had ten episodes split into five episodes each and they were released one month apart.