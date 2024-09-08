 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Culture

You season 5: Everything we know so far

Are you excited for season 5 of You?

By
you season 5 4
Netflix / Netflix

When it comes to shows that you can shut your brain off and just enjoy a thrill ride of exciting twists and passionate romance, Netflix’s crime drama You fits the bill. Starting out on Lifetime and based on a novel by Caroline Kepnes, You stars Penn Badgley as a serial killer who just wants to find love . . . but those aspirations are often overtaken by his bloodier, more morbid desires. The show resembles a more lightweight, sexy version of Dexter or Hannibal and has attracted several different audiences since its inception in 2018.

You may be a roller coaster ride, but it also gets into a repetitive cycle of storytelling each season. Each season Badgley’s Joe Goldberg meets a new love interest, explores a different city, and then runs away for a fresh start before repeating the plot over again. This makes the news of the fifth season being the last all the more enticing. This allows the crew behind the scenes to go out with a bang and escape the familiarity of the plot lines from the past couple of seasons. This is everything we know so far about You season 5 on Netflix!

Recommended Videos

What will You season 5 be about?

You season 5 will pick up in New York after season 4 took place in London. Joe and Kate are still together after the death of Kate’s father. They will try to manage Joe’s attempts to accept his psychotic urges while also blending back into American life and society. It looks like Joe will go back to working in a library or bookstore again as he gets to know more of Kate’s family members. The final season needs to address whether Joe will ever be able to live normally as a serial killer, or whether he is doomed to be consumed by his murderous background.

Who will star in You season 5?

Netflix Tudum / Netflix

The show will add several new characters to fill out Joe’s orbit. We have some of the highlights right here!

  • Madeline Brewer as Bronte – A brash New Yorker with no filter, Bronte will work next to Joe at his bookstore and add lots of interesting commentary to Joe’s life. Bronte is rumored to force Joe to contemplate a lot more in his life and allow him to come at problems from new angles. Madeline Brewer has previously appeared in hit shows such as Orange is the New Black and The Handmaid’s Tale.
  • Griffin Matthews as Teddy Lockwood – The son of Tom Lockwood and the brother of Joe’s season 4 love interest, Kate, Teddy Lockwood will bring another dimension to Joe’s relationships with his in-laws. Teddy is being portrayed by Griffin Matthews, an LGBTQ+ actor with experience in shows such as She-Hulk: Attorney at Law and The Flight Attendant.
  • Anna Camp as Reagan and Maddie Lockwood – Reagan and Maddie are the identical twin sisters of Kate Lockwood and therefore Joe’s sisters-in-law. Just like with Teddy Lockwood, Maddie and Reagan should give viewers an added layer of perspective on Joe’s in-laws and make Joe and Kate’s relationship and extended family an even bigger part of season 5. Camp has previously been in shows and film series such as True Blood and the Pitch Perfect franchise.
  • Natasha Behnam as Dominique – This is one of the more unknown new characters in the show. Dominique will be an artsy character, perhaps someone who loves literature or comes into Joe’s presence in the bookstore. There isn’t any information yet on how Dominique will affect Joe’s story in the final season. Behnam has previously appeared in The Girls on the Bus, but she’s mainly known for being a comedian.
  • Pete Ploszek as Harrison Lockwood – Harrison is introduced as the husband of Reagan Lockwood. He’s an athlete who will get to know Joe quite well through Reagan and Kate. Ploscez previously appeared in Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles in 2014 and Destroy All Neighbors in 2024.

When will You season 5 come out?

Netflix Tudum / Netflix

There is no release date for You season 5 so far. Penn Badgley updated fans on his social media recently showing everyone that he finished filming the final set of episodes. This is an encouraging sign that the new material will be hitting the streaming airwaves in short order, especially because the show isn’t one with a lot of post-production or special effects that take months to add after the fact.

It had been rumored that the series’ final season would premiere before the end of 2024, but this hasn’t been confirmed since the initial announcement of the season. If we are to go by the previous installment in the series, there is a chance that You season 5 will be split into two separate sections. Season 4 had ten episodes split into five episodes each and they were released one month apart.

Editors’ Recommendations

Topics
Shawn Laib
Shawn Laib
Contributor
Shawn Laib is a freelance writer with publications such as Den of Geek, Quote.com, Edge Media Network, diaTribe, SUPERJUMP…
The best shows on Max to stream in September
From new originals to the best shows in HBO history, these are great shows to stream on Max
Scene from Succession

HBO Max was one of the most popular streaming services in the world due to both the volume and the quality of the shows and movies on the platform. You've probably noticed when you log into HBO Max that the platform has been replaced by Max. What does this mean? WarnerMedia and Discovery have merged all of their content into one convenient location. You can still enjoy all of the shows like Succession and The Sopranos that were available on HBO Max, and this new streaming service also includes the kinds of reality shows that were available on Discovery+. Essentially, the libraries of the two services have been merged.
Whatever kind of show you're looking for, you're likely to find it on Max. From iconic dramas to some of the funniest comedies ever created, every show on this list is a must-watch, whether it's 30 years old or just came out this year. Here are the best Max shows.

The Wire (2002)

Read more
The Walking Dead: Dead City Season 2 — Everything we know so far
A guide to the next season of this Walking Dead spinoff
Maggie and Negan journey through New York

The Walking Dead went more than a few seasons too long. After over a decade of zombies and post-apocalyptic heroism, the AMC series went off the air in 2022. The franchise immediately shifted its focus to a plethora of spinoffs focusing on some of the most interesting characters from the original series. The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon focuses on the titular Daryl and his journey through France and will return for a second season on September 29, 2024.

After Daryl's adventures in Europe, fans can satiate their thirst for more Walking Dead with The Walking Dead: Dead City season 2. This spinoff was the first released after the O.G. series and follows the mismatched pair of Negan and Maggie as they try to find Maggie's kidnapped son in the remnants of New York City. The change in setting gives the story a different feel, with iconic locations such as Madison Square Garden making its way to the silver screen on Dead City. The chemistry between Jeffrey Dean Morgan and Lauren Cohen palpably jumps off the screen. Here's everything we know so far about Dead City season 2!
What will The Walking Dead: Dead City season 2 be about?
The crux of the show is the absolute hatred between Negan and Maggie that spawned when Negan murdered Maggie's husband, Glenn, during The Walking Dead's seventh season premiere. Maggie knows how valuable of a leader Negan can be, especially as he turned into one of the best antiheroes in TV history behind the stellar work of Morgan. The first season showed them coming together to save Maggie's son as Negan felt he owed a debt to Maggie, not only for the death of Glenn but because Maggie had helped him by providing shelter for his wife. They will continue their mission while battling the evil factions of New York City that were first developed in the first season.
Who is starring in The Walking Dead: Dead City season 2?
Lauren Cohen and Jeffrey Dean Morgan will return as Maggie and Negan. The rest of the cast includes survivors in New York City who serve as antagonists to both Negan and Maggie. Željko Ivanek will return as the Croat, the leader of the terrorist group Burazi that kidnapped Maggie's son. His villain performance was a standout in season 1 and should continue to build momentum in season 2.

Read more
True Detective season 5: Everything we know so far
The fifth season will also be written by Night Country scribe Issa Lopez.
Jodie Foster and Kali Reis in True Detective season 4.

Few shows have had a stranger and more arduous journey to their current status than True Detective. The show has gone through multiple directors and has seen to be on the verge of total extinction at several different points over the course of its run. True Detective: Night Country signaled the show's revival, though, and it actually earned the best ratings for any season of the show.

Following the success of Night Country, many wanted to know whether True Detective would get another season at HBO. The show was renewed almost immediately, which has only fueled further speculation about the season and what it might contain. If you want to know what exactly will happen during True Detective season 5, we've got you covered with everything we know about the next season.
Who is writing True Detective season 5?
True Detective: Night Country | Official Teaser | Max

Read more