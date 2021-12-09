This is What I Thought of the Allswell Luxe Hybrid Mattress

Suppose you’ve had your eye on the . In that case, hopefully, this review will help you move forward with the purchase or check it off your list of the seemingly endless sea of mattress brands out there. If you haven’t looked into Allswell mattresses, the Luxe Hybrid is one of four of the brand’s offerings, coming in just under its super-premium grade model—the Allswell Supreme.

For a bit of back story on the brand, it was established in 2018. It positioned itself as a budget bedding company that delivers top-of-the-line sleep. The company’s strategy is to do away with unnecessary markups, take less of a profit margin, and create loyal customers by not cutting corners on materials or craftsmanship.

What We Tested

believes you’ll love its mattresses so much they’re backed with a 10-year limited warranty and a 100-day risk-free trial. We chose the Luxe Hybrid because there are many hybrid mattresses out there, and we wanted to see how they stacked up. We tested for comfort/support (back, side, and stomach sleeping), coolness, motion transfer, responsiveness, and affordability.

If you’re unfamiliar with a hybrid mattress, they’re a combination of a coil-spring bed and memory foam mattress, giving you the best of both worlds. I had the opportunity to sleep on an Allswell Luxe Hybrid king-size mattress for a month, which is a week longer than the company’s suggested sleep time, to try it out before you return/exchange. The construction of the is as follows.

Individually wrapped coils on a base layer designed to reduce motion transfer and provide edge support.

A 1-inch layer of high-density foam for additional support.

A 2-inch layer of copper-gel-infused, anti-microbial memory foam for joint and muscle pain relief.

A plush outer quilting cover with Allswell’s signature cooling Swirlfoam.

First Impression

When the box arrived at my doorstep, my very first impression was that the outer box looked pretty haggard. There was a pretty sizable hole in the box, and overall, it looked like it had had a pretty rough journey. However, that’s most likely attributed to the package carrier, not Allswell.

Unboxing

Despite the rough outer box, the inner plastic packaging was not affected at all, as it was covered with two layers of dense plastic wrapping and another layer of plastic outside of the vacuum-sealed mattress. Keep in mind that the king-size bed is heavy AF. Cutting off the box is easy, but moving, unwrapping, and unrolling this beast is definitely a two-person job.

Set-Up

The dimensions of the are pretty standard (75″ W x 79″ L x 12″ H) and fits most king bedframes. Once the mattress is rolled out and positioned, removing the plastic covering is pretty easy and can be done by one person. When removing the plastic, the mattress quickly comes to life and regains its shape. After opening, there is a bit of a “factory” smell, but it dissipates rather quickly (about two hours). You’ll know you’ve set up the mattress correctly if the Allswell logo is at the right-hand corner of the bed when looking at it straight-on.

Our Take

If you’re looking for a hot take on the , mine is that I love it. After a month of sleeping on it, I’m very impressed with the mattress’s comfort, support, and quality. It has a hotel mattress’s luxury look and feel at a budget price.

Who’s it For?

The is for anyone, really. But, where this mattress really shines is in the affordability category. The Allswell Luxe Hybrid lives up to the company hype and provides a great night’s sleep without breaking the bank. In my opinion, this mattress delivers a perfect balance of cushion and support. It’s ideal for side and back sleepers. However, if you’re a fan of a firm mattress or enjoy stomach sleeping, you might want to look into “The Brick” by Allswell.

What We Like

There’s a lot to like about the Allswell Luxe Hybrid mattress. However, these categories are where the brand gets a gold star.

Comfort/Support

Unlike some mattress brands that let you choose your firmness level, all models of Allswell mattresses come with only one firmness option. That’s because the brand worked hard to try and strike a perfect mid-level firmness relative to its different models—despite how subjective mattress firmness is person-to-person.

The Luxe Hybrid is rated as Allswell’s softest ranking, a 4.5-5.5 firmness out of 10. Coming from a memory foam mattress to the Luxe Hybrid, I’d have to agree with this ranking and give it a 5.5 firmness level. The memory foam topper gives it a nice cushion. Still, overall the bed is much more supportive and doesn’t have that sinking-in feeling of a memory foam mattress. It’s important to note that I’m 5’11” and around 200 lbs. Lighter sleepers will likely find it firmer, while heavier sleepers might find it less supportive. Personally, my ideal softness level for a mattress will hit right in the middle—not too firm, but still provides adequate support. I feel like the Luxe Hybrid falls exactly in that range for my size and build. A lovely 5 to 5.5 firmness level.

Side Sleepers: I consider myself a combination sleeper, meaning I typically sleep on my side or back but sometimes sleep on my stomach as well. My preferred sleeping position is the side, and I found that the Luxe Hybrid provides excellent support for my shoulders, back, and hips in this position.

Back Sleepers: Although back sleeping is my second go-to for sleeping, I find that I’m falling asleep on my back much more often than with my old memory foam. My weight seems very evenly distributed on my back, and I never feel pressure in my lower back or shoulder/neck area.

Edge Support: Even though I have a lot of real estate with the Allswell Luxe Hybrid king-size mattress, I always find myself gravitating towards the edge. Being a slightly husky gentleman, I don’t worry about the edge giving way and me rolling off. However, heavier sleepers might find themselves with less confidence sleeping at the edge. I also found that the bed provided plenty of support when sitting on the edge to put my pants on in the morning.

Cooling

I’ll preface the cooling category by mentioning that, like many, I’m a very hot sleeper. Although I’ve not yet slept on the Allswell Luxe Hybrid in the middle of the summer, the mattress has helped regulate my body temperature in a century-old, drafty house in the Midwest in cold temperatures. It turns out I have more sweaty nights in the winter when I’m under a thick comforter, next to a space heater, cuddled up next to my partner, who’s always 1,000 degrees. I’m not sure how the science behind the signature cooling foam works, but it certainly does what it says. With my old memory foam mattress, there were countless nights I would fall asleep comfortably and wake up in the middle of the night drenched in sweat.

After a month of sleeping on the Allswell Luxe Hybrid in chilly (yet not freezing) conditions, there was only one night I woke up sweaty. However, I attribute this to the new ultra-thick comforter we purchased, our sometimes over-active space heater, and my occasional night terrors—not the mattress. Bottom line, I would highly recommend this mattress to anyone suffering from night sweats.

Motion Transfer

The one great thing about a memory foam mattress is that there’s practically no motion transfer if you’re sleeping with a partner. However, making a move to an Allswell Luxe Hybrid, I can say that there is minimal motion transfer despite the coil base. It’s more noticeable than a memory foam mattress, but it shouldn’t disturb your sleep at night.

Affordability

The price-point of this mattress is the icing on the cake. After sleeping on this mattress, if I had to guess how much it cost (or how much I’d be willing to pay), it would be much more than I anticipated. The Allswell Luxe Hybrid (and the other mattress models) are hundreds of dollars less than many popular competing brands.

What We Didn’t Like

It’s hard to point out a negative about this mattress. However, the two standout cons were the lack of stomach support and the packaging.

Poor Stomach Sleeping

Sometimes, when I can’t fall asleep, I’ll resort to stomach sleeping to switch things up. In this position, I found my upper body sinking too deeply into the mattress, putting too much pressure on my lower back, ultimately causing me to roll to my side. If stomach-sleeping is your go-to position, you’ll likely want a firmer mattress than the Luxe Hybrid. It’s clear that this mattress was more so designed for side and back sleepers. However, most brands struggle to create a mattress that can satisfy every person’s sleep preference.

Packaging

If you scroll through the Allswell mattress reviews, you’ll find that the outer packaging is a consistent issue. It’s hard to blame the company since we all know how careless parcel delivery companies can be with our packages. Still, opening your door to a beat-up box can give you pause and make you concerned about the contents. Although it seems like Allswell does a great job of protecting the mattress in plastic, the company might benefit from rethinking its outer packaging.

Should You Buy It?

From my perspective, you can’t go wrong with the Allswell Luxe Hybrid mattress. It’s a quality mattress that provides ultimate cooling, comfort, and support at a budget price. Plus, the brand’s 100-day trial and 10-year limited warranty take much of the risk out of your purchase.

But don’t just take my word for it. If you check out customer reviews on the site, the Luxe Hybrid has 1,869 reviews and gets an average of 4.4 out of 5 stars. If you browse other review sites online, you’ll find that they all give a similar rating.

If you’re looking for a highly affordable mattress that provides luxurious comfort, support, and cooling, the is an excellent choice.

