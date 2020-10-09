The 20 Best Christmas Stocking Stuffer Ideas for Men

The most stressful part of holiday shopping is, no doubt, finding the best present for that special man in your life. Whether you’re buying a gift for your best friend, dad, father-in-law, boyfriend, or husband, it can be tricky to find something for that man you love. To help make this holiday season a little less stressful, we’re sharing the best stocking stuffers to add to your cart. No matter who you’re shopping for, you’ll find small and useful items that fit his lifestyle and the holiday stockings. From an adorable Baby Yoda Echo Dot stand for Star Wars fans to a set of wireless headphones a fitness junkie would love, shop these special little gifts that are sure to put a smile on his face.

Tile Pro

If your special man always seems to misplace his cell phone, wallet, or keys, it’s time to help him find his belongings with a Tile Bluetooth tracker. This innovative product can attach to virtually anything that’s easily misplaced such as keys, backpacks, and more. Any item with a battery-operated Tile attached can be found using the app which pulls up a map of its location with its Bluetooth technology. For lost things within the 200-foot Bluetooth range, there’s an option to make the Tile ring to find items faster.

Otterbox The Mandalorian: The Child Stand

Since The Mandalorian first aired on Disney+, Baby Yoda has been one of the hottest characters on TV. With his tiny, huggable figure, big ears, and large eyes, it’s impossible not to love the galaxy’s most wanted. This holiday, gift him the Otterbox Baby Yoda Echo Dot Stand for all of his galactic and Alexa adventures. The green stand, which resembles Baby Yoda, is made to securely hold the Amazon Echo Dot Third Generation. The cover leaves most of the speaker uncovered so it doesn’t affect the quality of the audio.

Tiny Arcade Pac-Man Miniature Arcade Game

Gift him a trip down memory lane with the Tiny Arcade Pac-Man Miniature Arcade Game. This tiny, fully functioning toy is an exact replica of the infamous arcade game from the ‘80s. He’ll be able to move Pac-Man through the maze while chomping on dots and dodging ghosts. The multi-level game also features high-resolution graphics and authentic game sound that’ll have him relieving the glory days.

Fossil Men’s Nate Stainless Steel Chronograph Quartz Watch

Every stylish gentleman needs a watch to complete his look. For a simple yet fashionable statement, opt for the Fossil Men’s Nate Stainless Steel Chronograph Quartz Watch. With a matte black stainless steel watch face and band, this monochromatic watch fits both his dressy and casual outfits. The watch is water resistant to 165 feet but should not be worn during diving or snorkeling.

Anker Portable Charger

While we’re still praying for the day that phones come with an infinite battery life, the next best thing is a portable charger. The Anker PowerCore bank will give his battery-drained phone and other gadgets that extra boost they need so he’ll be able to send important texts or surf the web with no trouble. The PowerCore Metro offers a 20,000mAh capacity, which provides up to 96 hours of power before it needs a recharge. This slim, portable charger has two built-in USB-A ports for charging two items at the same time. Thanks to you and Anker’s PowerIQ and VoltageBoost technology, his phone will never run out of juice again.

Misuki Tactical Pen

Let’s face it: We don’t always carry all the tools needed when a disaster strikes. That’s why the Misuki 8-in-1 Tactical Pen is a must-have to add to any emergency supply kit. While it looks like a regular ballpoint pen, this multi-tool includes a bottle opener, fire starter, emergency whistle, glass-breaking head, and a compass. As a bonus, he’ll also receive a multi-tool card that replaces eleven common tools such as a 2-position wrench and a screwdriver.

TOPHOME Cord Organizer

We’ve all been there. We toss our headphones in our gym bag only to spend several minutes struggling to untangle them before a workout. To keep his headphones free of tangles and knots, gift him a leather cord organizer like this one from TopHome. Simply place the jack-end of your earbuds through the indentation on the leather and wrap it up around the middle. Firmly secure the cord by clipping the earbud cable in place with the flexible buckle. To release, unbuckle the button and unwind a n untangled cord every single time. Thanks to its compact design, he can store this portable organizer in his pocket, backpack or carry-on luggage so it is always at his disposal.

Vena iPhone Wallet Case

Protect his smartphone and credit cards with the Vena iPhone wallet case. This sturdy case comes with a built-in card slot that can store up to three cards. The card holder is hidden behind a leather flap that doubles as a kickstand to make it easier to watch videos hands-free. For those prone to accidents, the dual-layer polycarbonate design can withstand 26 drops from a 4-foot height. The phone case also works with wireless chargers and does not interfere with Apple Pay.

GROW ALPHA BEARD Grooming Kit

During the month of November, many men choose to forgo shaving to help raise awareness for cancer. If he was one of the many who joined the No Shave November movement and let his beard grow wild and free, chances are he is in need of some serious grooming help. Luckily, the GROW ALPHA BEARD Grooming Kit is here to help. The 3-piece set features a pocket-sized comb for grooming on-the-go, a boar bristle beard brush to give him ultimate control when styling his beard, and some scissors for trimming any unruly hairs. While all three tools are super helpful to style his scruffy facial hair, the beard brush is especially great because it helps stimulate natural oil production and distribute it to bring out the best qualities.

Brickell Men’s Daily Essential Face Moisturizer

The cold winter weather is the perfect time for dry skin to act up. Help transform his flaky skin into a hydrated, brighter complexion with Brickell Men’s Daily Essential Face Moisturizer. This best-selling facial cream is formulated with aloe, jojoba oil, and vitamin E to keep the skin stay properly moisturized. The moisturizer is also infused with hyaluronic acid, which has the ability to retain 1,000 times its weight in water within the skin’s cells. His skin will never be parched again with this facial cream in his skin regimen.

Teri’s Boutique Darth Vader Cufflinks

Take his look to the dark side with the help of everyone’s favorite Sith Lord, Darth Vader. These Darth Vader-inspired cufflinks are perfect for any Star Wars fan who is looking to rule the empire and add a fun touch to any suit or tuxedo. The black cufflinks feature Darth Vader’s helmet for him to invoke the power of the dark side. This fun accessory comes in a padded gift box that protects the cufflinks while being shipped from a galaxy far, far away.

Lavley – If You Can Read This Bring Me Novelty Socks

If you’re looking to earn some points with the coffee lover in your life, these graphic socks might be the answer. Aside from the fun prints of coffee cups, French presses, and cappuccinos, the crew socks feature a hilarious hidden message on the bottom that reads: “If You Can Read This, Bring Me Some Coffee.” This unisex reminder for an instant wakeup call is for all coffee aficionados and fits U.S. sizes 6 through 13.

Amerigo Whiskey Stones Gift Set

While ice is a great way to keep whisky cool, it tends to dilute and alter the taste of the beverage. Avid whisky drinkers often choose whisky stones as their preferred chilling method since they don’t water it down. The Amerigo Whiskey Stones gift set features nine whiskey rocks that’ll cool his drinks to perfection every time. The stones, which are made from 100% pure large soapstone, are a great alternative to conventional ice since they keep whisky undiluted. To use, rinse and dry the stone before placing it in the freezer for at least two to three hours.

Giorgio Armani Acqua Di Gio Men Eau-de-toilette

There is nothing more special than giving the perfect scent for every occasion. Giorgio Armani Acqua Di Gio Men Eau-de-toilette is a cult-favorite for classic men looking for a fresh and relaxing scent that unleashes their adventurous side. The marine notes are combined with rosemary, persimmon, and Indonesian patchouli which was inspired by Armani’s vacation in Pantelleria, an Italian island located in the Strait of Sicily in the Mediterranean Sea.

Philips Norelco Shaver

It’s time to throw away his facial razor and introduce an electric shaver into his grooming routine. The Philips Norelco Shaver is a lightweight tool with five directional pivots that follow the contours of the face for a close shave. This do-it-all tool comes with a pop-up trimmer that can be used for shaping sideburns and mustache. The cordless shaver can be used in the shower for a wet shave or dry with some foam or gel.

Lmaytech Hammer of Thor Shaped Beer Opener

He might not be able to open beer bottles with his bare hands but he can with Thor’s hammer. Perfect for any Marvel fan, this metal bottle opener is a miniature version of Thor’s infamous weapon. He’ll be able to show off his strength and open drink in seconds like a superhero. The non-slip bottle opener boasts a long handle designed so it comfortably fits in the hands. He’ll enjoy displaying this fun tool in the bar to invite the hammer-wielding gods to boy’s night.

Powerbeats3 Wireless Earphones

Help him reach his fitness goals by keeping him motivated with Powerbeats3 Wireless Earphones. Unlike regular wired headphones that get tangled and in the way during workouts, these wireless ones feature hooks that wrap around the ears for a secure fit while running. With up to 12 hours of battery life, he won’t have to worry about his headphones running out of juice during a workout. It’s water and sweat resistant so even the toughest kickboxing class doesn’t stand a chance with these bad boys.

BESTINNKITS Smart Coffee Warmer

Perfect for those who enjoy their morning cup of joe, this mug warmer keeps coffee at a desirable temperature of 135 degree Fahrenheit. While most mugs can be used, ones with a flat surface work best at retaining warmth. The BESTINNKITS Smart Coffee Warmer comes in seven color variations to fit any coffee lover’s home aesthetic. While the appliance was designed to keep beverages such as coffee and tea warm, users have also noted it works great to melt the remaining wax in candleholders.

JBL CLIP 3 – Waterproof Portable Bluetooth Speaker

He’ll soon be able to jam out to all his Spotify playlists thanks to JBL’s CLIP 3. This waterproof portable speaker can stream music from a smartphone or tablet via Bluetooth. The speaker offers 10 hours of playtime and can be attached to any bag for easy carrying. It’s waterproof so he can take it to the beach during the summertime without worrying about damaging the speaker.

Hanpure Magnetic Wristband

A magnetic wristband might seem like a random gift to give during the holidays but, trust us, they’ll be thanking you. This comfortable and convenient accessory holds screws, scissors, and other small tools. A great choice for any handyman, the Hanpure Magnetic Wristband has fifteen built-in magnets that keep all the tools in a reachable place for DIY projects. As a bonus, the wristband includes two deep pockets to store any non-magnetized tools.

