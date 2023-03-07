 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Fitness

The Manual may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site.

Are infrared saunas worthy of the hype? What you need to know

What's the deal with infrared saunas? We found out for you

BethAnn Mayer
By

The wellness space is constantly evolving. There’s no shortage of trends and buzzwords. “Detoxify” is a big one, and proponents of traditional saunas have long purported that a sweat session in one could help you release toxins.

In the latter half of the 2010s, a new trend emerged in the spa space: Infrared saunas. Makers swore that the special infrared lamps that utilize electromagnetic radiation to heat your body directly lead to a better — more detoxifying, even — experience.

Wellness claims are a dime a dozen, though. Further, the word “radiation” may make you a little nervous. What’s the deal with infrared saunas? Here’s what to know before booking an appointment.

Related
Howard x Higher DOSE sauna

How do infrared saunas work?

At first glance, an infrared sauna may look like a traditional sauna, though some models may look like a tent (it’s not for style points — it’s a cost-cutting design).

However, the process is the most significant difference between a traditional and an infrared sauna. A traditional sauna uses heat to warm the air. Your body gets nice and warm and sweaty as a result. On the other hand, an infrared sauna uses far infrared light, which transmits electromagnetic radiation, to cut right to the chase and heat your body. The idea is that an infrared sauna requires less heat and deeper tissue penetration, allowing the user to work up a sweat more quickly than with a traditional sauna.

inside an infrared sauna

How hot do infrared saunas get?

Infrared saunas operate at lower temperatures than their traditional counterparts. An infrared sauna typically reaches 120˚F and 140˚F. Traditional saunas usually hit temperatures between 150˚F and 180˚F.

infrared sauna

What are infrared saunas good for?

Proponents of infrared saunas swear they have tons of benefits, including:

  • Detoxification
  • Lower blood pressure
  • Treatment for congestive heart failure
  • Improved sleep quality
  • Relaxation
  • Ache and pain relief, including in people with chronic pain
  • Obesity treatment
  • Anti-aging
  • Better circulation
  • Improvement in symptoms for people with chronic fatigue syndrome
  • Reduction in cholesterol levels
  • Improved mental well-being

Of course, the wellness space is filled with dubious claims. What does the science say about infrared saunas? Truthfully, not much. Infrared saunas have yet to be studied extensively.

First, let’s clear up the big one: Detoxification. Sweating has its share of benefits, including weight loss. However, you cannot sweat out toxins.

A 2009 literature found limited moderate evidence suggesting that infrared saunas could lower blood pressure and treat congestive heart failure. There was only one study on chronic pain, and the results indicated a fair amount of evidence that infrared saunas could help. There was also only one study on obesity, and the evidence supporting infrared saunas for treating the condition was also weak. The authors did not find evidence that infrared saunas could lower blood pressure.

In 2015, a small study of 10 people found that infrared saunas could help alleviate symptoms of chronic fatigue. Another one from the same year with the same sample size indicated that infrared saunas could aid recovery following strength training.

A study from 2006 noted that infrared light could reduce skin photoaging signs.

Though there might not be robust data supporting claims of medical benefits, experts do note that people experience improved mental well-being from using traditional and infrared saunas.

a male doctor talking to a male patient

Are infrared saunas safe?

Generally, yes. Electromagnetic radiation is low, and exposure to it is considered safe for humans. However, some people should avoid them or at least have a conversation with their healthcare provider before jumping into an infrared sauna. People should be cautious of infrared saunas if they have:

  • Low blood pressure
  • Had a heart attack
  • Cardiovascular disease
  • Ever experienced fainting spells

Pregnant people should also avoid infrared saunas, so nix it if you’re thinking of going to an infrared sauna with a pregnant partner.

Side effects of infrared saunas may include:

  • Dehydration
  • Dizziness
  • Nausea
  • Hot flashes

Drinking plenty of water before and during your time in an infrared sauna can help reduce risks. Continue to hydrate after, even if you don’t feel thirsty. Additionally, avoid overconsuming alcohol or coffee prior to stepping into one, as both are dehydrating. People usually spend 20 minutes in an infrared sauna, but you should work your way up to that time. Start with smaller increments, like five or 10 minutes, to see how your body adapts and feels.

Infrared saunas use infrared light to heat the body directly. This process differentiates infrared saunas from traditional ones, which heat the air. The hot air then heats the body. Benefits, such as use for weight loss, lower blood pressure, and improved cholesterol, have not been studied enough for scientists to conclusively sign off on all of the purported benefits of infrared saunas. However, they do appear to improve mental well-being. That benefit alone may make it worth the shot.

Still, you’ll want to consider the pros and cons, particularly if you have certain health conditions. People prone to fainting spells or with heart disease should speak with a provider first. Drink plenty of water before and during your trip to an infrared sauna — they can be dehydrating. Look for a clean, licensed spa and read reviews before choosing one. You want it to be a stress-reducing experience, not one that induces stress.

Editors' Recommendations

Improve your mobility with these amazing ankle strengthening exercises
These easy stretches can help prevent ankle-related injuries so you can keep on keepin' on
Christine VanDoren
By Christine VanDoren
February 20, 2023
Sport injury, A man has ankle pain during outdoor exercise. knee Injuries.

It may be hard to believe, but we often take our ankles for granted. We never really think about their use in our everyday activities or exercises until they’re sprained or swollen. We shouldn’t only think of them when something has gone wrong. Instead, we should strive for sustained ankle strength the same way we look after other parts of the body, like our heart or arms. It is imperative to maintain the mobility of our ankles, especially when adhering to an extensive exercise regimen.

One ankle-strengthening exercise is deadlifting. This movement is beneficial for lower body strength and function. However, if you lack ankle mobility, you may not even be able to thoroughly complete deadlifts or squats. 

Read more
The Best Fitness Gear For Runners To Help You Run Better
Men's running gear: Do you have everything you need?
Amber Sayer
Jeff Turbett
By Amber Sayer and Jeff Turbett
February 17, 2023
Man running in the woods.

There are many amazing benefits of running, from improving cardiovascular health and supporting an optimal weight to reducing anxiety and increasing bone density and muscular strength. Moreover, one of the greatest things about running as a sport is that it doesn’t require a ton of gear, making it a relatively accessible and affordable form of exercise. All you really need is a good pair of running shoes and a running trail, treadmill, or safe road, and you can run for miles.
That said, if you’re going to be running regularly, investing in a few pieces of high-quality, dependable running gear will ensure you’re comfortable, prepared, and equipped to hit the road and enjoy each and every mile you run. The best running gear will not necessarily make you a better runner, but it will make every run better, which in turn can help you fall even more in love with the sport. Take your passion for running to the next level with our picks for the best running gear in 2022.

Related Reading

Read more
7 simple fitness tips: The workout plan you need if it’s been a while
Been a while since you hit the gym or worked out consistently? Here's how to ease back into a healthy routine
Christine VanDoren
By Christine VanDoren
February 15, 2023
A man in jacket and earphones jogging on the street.

Have you stayed out of the gym for a long time? Maybe you suffered an injury or illness or just fell out of your exercise routine. Whatever the reason for your time off, getting back into working out can be physically and mentally challenging.

Skipping working out for a few days may have little to no effect on your muscle. However, after a long break, say from a few weeks to months, your muscle fibers may begin to decline depending on whether you work out for strength or endurance. 

Read more