What does pre-workout do? 5 benefits of the supplement you need to know

Should you add it to your routine?

By
Man drinking pre-workout
Embarking on a fitness journey often leads people to explore various supplements for enhancing workout recovery and performance. Among these, pre-workout supplements are significantly popular for their ability to boost energy and endurance. As a personal trainer and fitness enthusiast, I personally love using pre-workout before intense training sessions.

But what does pre-workout do exactly? Should you even use pre-workout? Is pre-workout safe? To help you make the best choices on your fitness journey, we’ve answered these questions and more in this detailed guide. Continue reading to learn everything you need to know before buying a pre-workout supplement.

What is pre-workout?

Pre-workout
Pre-workout refers to dietary supplements consumed prior to exercise to enhance various aspects of physical performance. Typically available in powder form to be mixed into a drink, these supplements contain a blend of ingredients designed to increase energy, focus, and endurance during workouts.

According to a 2019 study, some of the most common ingredients in multi-ingredient pre-workout supplements are “beta-alanine, caffeine, citrulline, tyrosine, taurine, and creatine.” Every ingredient in a pre-workout supplement typically plays an important role. For example, caffeine is known to stimulate the central nervous system, improving reaction time and reducing fatigue. Creatine, on the other hand, aids in muscle strength and power output.

Are certain brands better than others?

Man squatting down with pre-workout supplement
The efficacy and safety of pre-workout supplements can vary significantly between brands due to differences in ingredient quality, dosages, and formulations. When selecting a pre-workout supplement, it’s crucial to choose products from reputable manufacturers that provide transparent labeling and have undergone third-party testing. This ensures that the supplement contains important ingredients and has no harmful contaminants.

Some ingredients to look out for include the ones mentioned above — caffeine, beta-alanine, taurine, etc. You should also look out for branched-chain amino acids (BCAAs), as multiple studies suggest that they help with recovery by reducing delayed onset muscle soreness, or DOMS.

Still, individual responses to pre-workout supplements can vary, so finding the right product for you may require some experimentation.

5 benefits of taking pre-workout

Man in gym doing overhead press or military press with barbell
Increased energy levels

The primary ingredient in many pre-workout supplements is caffeine, known for its stimulating effects on the central nervous system. Caffeine can enhance alertness, reduce the perception of effort, and provide an energy boost, enabling individuals to perform more intense and prolonged workouts. ​

Enhanced exercise performance

Certain components in pre-workout supplements, such as beta-alanine and creatine, may improve strength, power, and endurance. Beta-alanine helps buffer acid buildup in muscles, delaying fatigue, while creatine supports energy production during high-intensity activities. ​

Better focus and concentration

Mental clarity and focus are essential for effective workouts. Stimulants like caffeine not only boost physical energy but also enhance cognitive functions, allowing for better concentration and mind-muscle connection during exercise.

Better blood flow and muscle pump

Some pre-workout supplements include ingredients like citrulline malate, which can increase nitric oxide production in the body. This leads to vasodilation, improving blood flow to the muscles and resulting in better oxygen and nutrient delivery. This increased blood and oxygen flow results in a better “pump” during workouts. ​

Faster post-workout recovery

Certain amino acids found in pre-workout supplements, such as BCAAs, can aid in reducing muscle soreness and accelerating recovery after intense exercise. This allows for more consistent training with less downtime between sessions. ​

Who should avoid pre-workout?

A person with a doctor
While pre-workout supplements can offer benefits, they are not suitable for everyone. Individuals sensitive to stimulants like caffeine may experience side effects such as jitteriness, insomnia, or increased heart rate.

Also, those with cardiovascular conditions, high blood pressure, or certain medical conditions should consult with a healthcare professional before using pre-workout supplements. Additionally, pregnant or breastfeeding women are generally advised to avoid such supplements due to potential risks.

Pre-workout can be harmful to anyone who takes a very high dose. Dr. Andrew R. Jagim, the director of Sports Medicine Research at Mayo Clinic Health System, suggests that doubling or tripling the recommended pre-workout dosage may mean ingesting ingredients in intolerable amounts, and this may cause side effects, such as nausea, skin reactions, and heartbeat irregularities. So, before using any pre-workout supplement, be sure to read the label and ingest it in moderation.

Are there healthier alternatives?

Bagel with lox and cream cheese has gluten
For those seeking a natural way to fuel their workouts, there are several alternatives to pre-workout supplements.

  • Balanced nutrition: Consuming a meal or snack rich in complex carbohydrates and protein one to two hours before exercise can provide sustained energy.​
  • Hydration: Ensuring adequate hydration is fundamental for optimal performance and can prevent fatigue.​
  • Natural stimulants: An option like green tea or coffee offers many health benefits, including a milder caffeine boost without the added artificial ingredients found in some pre-workout supplements.​
  • Adequate rest: Prioritizing sleep and allowing sufficient recovery time between workouts can naturally enhance performance and energy levels.​

Frequently asked questions

Man drinking pre-workout
Should beginners take pre-workout?

Beginners can consider pre-workout supplements, but it’s advisable to start with a lower dose to assess tolerance. Focusing on proper nutrition, hydration, and rest is essential before introducing supplements. It’s important to understand the basics first because consistency and intensity are what drive results, not supplementation. ​

Is pre-workout safe for kidneys?

For individuals with healthy kidney function, moderate use of pre-workout supplements is generally safe. However, those with pre-existing kidney conditions should exercise caution, as certain ingredients like creatine may exacerbate issues. Consulting a healthcare provider before use is recommended.​

Can I take pre-workout every day?

While some individuals may choose to use pre-workout supplements daily, it’s important to monitor for any adverse effects and consider periodic breaks to prevent building a tolerance, especially to stimulants like caffeine. Regular use without breaks may diminish the supplement’s effectiveness over time.​

