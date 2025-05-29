 Skip to main content
The supplement boom: What’s behind the $69 billion wellness surge?

These stats reveal just how seriously people are taking their health

Supplements
The nutrition supplement industry has experienced significant growth in recent years. According to a report from the Nutrition Business Journal, “The dietary supplement market [is] valued at $69.3 billion in 2024 and estimated to reach almost $87 billion in 2028.” 

Fueled by growing health awareness and demand for convenient wellness solutions, supplements have become a staple for millions seeking to boost their immunity, energy, and overall well-being. Keep reading to learn more about this ever-growing category!

What’s driving the surge in supplements?

Fish oil supplement in bottle on table
Several factors are behind this rapid growth. The COVID-19 pandemic heightened interest in immune support, prompting many to turn to vitamins such as vitamin C, vitamin D, and zinc. Additionally, consumers are increasingly focused on personalized health, opting for supplements tailored to their unique needs. Innovative formats like gummies, powders, and ready-to-drink formulas are also making supplements more accessible and appealing to a wider audience.

Navigating a crowded market

Man looking at supplement ingredient label.
With numerous options available, selecting the right supplement can be overwhelming. It is recommended that you prioritize products backed by scientific research when shopping. You also want to check for third-party testing and consult a healthcare provider before starting any new regimen. Regulatory oversight can vary between countries, so consumers should be cautious of exaggerated claims and unverified products.

What’s next for supplements?

Person scooping protein powder out of canister
Looking ahead, trends like plant-based ingredients, gut health formulas, and nootropics (supplements that boost brain function) are gaining momentum. Advances in technology also promise more personalized nutrition solutions tailored to individual genetics and lifestyles. As awareness of holistic health continues to grow, the supplement industry is expected to keep expanding and innovating.

It is likely that the supplement market hasn’t yet reached its peak, as more people are interested in finding ways to take care of their health. Staying informed through credible sources can help you make the best choices for you and avoid common pitfalls.

