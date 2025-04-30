We need to stop demonizing salt – here is what the real issue is

Table of Contents Table of Contents What exactly is sodium? Why does salt have a bad reputation? How does sodium benefit the body? What happens if you don’t consume enough sodium? Tips for achieving the perfect balance Frequently asked questions

Salt is a naturally occurring compound made up of sodium and chloride, roughly 40% and 60% each. Salt has different forms, but its granulated form, also known as table salt, is utilized in food. It acts as a food seasoning and preservative. In other words, salt enhances the taste of any food while preserving it from bacteria.

Several concerns and debates have come up about the dangers of consuming salt. Some studies link it to high blood pressure and other heart complications, while others associate it with stomach cancer. Meanwhile, the other side of the divide believes salt is unfairly scapegoated, and they claim that several of its dangers are myths. So, which is correct?

As a nutritionist, salt intake is a common concern among my clients, as they are curious about just how much it can impact their health. Truly, salt does not deserve its demonization because it’s a key ingredient for good health. So, what is the actual issue? It is time to find out!

What exactly is sodium?

Though sodium and salt are used interchangeably, they are not the same.

Sodium dates back to 1807, when Humphry Davy discovered it. It’s a reactive metal that comprises 2.83% of the Earth. This makes it among the most abundant minerals.

You can find sodium in natural salts. These are commonly derived from seawater, mineral springs, and alkaline lakes. Sodium also has different forms, like sodium borate, sodium carbonate, sodium sulfate, and sodium chloride.

Sodium adds flavor and helps to preserve food. However, it has been linked to various heart conditions, such as hypertension. But this may occur when you take it excessively.

Why does salt have a bad reputation?

The war on salt has always been attributed to its effect on blood pressure. Many people speak about how sodium can adversely affect heart health, especially when it comes to blood pressure. However, a lot of different factors affect blood pressure, so it isn’t often the case that only salt is to blame.

This is not to downplay the effect of spikes and dips in blood pressure on overall health. However, attributing salt alone to issues such as high blood pressure may not be accurate. Heart health complications with regard to salt come about as a combination of poor health and lifestyle choices as well as eating extremely high salt foods and junk food.

Other studies have linked a high sodium intake to cancer and chronic kidney disease. With regard to the high consumption of salt, while some studies believe it is linked to heart diseases, others opine that consuming excess salt has no harmful effects.

Still, it is advisable to consume salt in moderation, just like any other food. The American Heart Association recommends 2,300 mg of salt per day. Sandra Darling, DO, MPH, says that people with hypertension or heart disease should “aim for less than 1500 mg of sodium each day to keep your blood pressure in check.”

How does sodium benefit the body?

Sodium helps maintain fluid balance in your body. In other words, it controls and distributes water throughout your body to ensure proper functioning. Sodium creates channels in your cell membranes that are responsible for specific tasks. The tasks could include controlling the inflow and outflow of water from the cells as well as transporting nutrients and compounds into the cells.

In the same vein, sodium helps regulate the fluid in your blood (also known as blood volume) and in your cells. For instance, if the fluid in your blood or cells is too high, sensors in your heart and kidneys signal the kidneys to excrete more sodium. Water follows the sodium, which helps bring blood volume back to normal. If the blood volume or sodium concentration is too low, the sensors trigger the body to hold on to more sodium and water, increasing blood volume to maintain balance.

What happens if you don’t consume enough sodium?

As mentioned, sodium is important for maintaining fluid balance and blood volume. But for that to happen, there must be enough sodium in your blood. Otherwise, it can lead to a condition known as hyponatremia. This occurs when the sodium level in your blood becomes too low, often due to an imbalance between water and sodium. It can happen when your body holds on to more water than sodium or when you drink too much water without enough salts and electrolytes to balance it out.

Symptoms of hyponatremia usually appear when sodium levels drop quickly or significantly. These symptoms can include headache, weakness, muscle cramps, nausea, confusion, and fatigue. Contact a medical professional if you experience one or more of these symptoms.

Tips for achieving the perfect balance

While salt is important for our body functions, you should be careful to avoid consuming too much of it. Usually, it’s not out of place to discover that you may surpass the recommended daily salt intake. But how?

Foods with salt are almost everywhere, from junk like pizza to proteins and other takeouts. Do the following for your best bet of achieving a balance:

Prioritize meal prepping: This involves planning, preparing, and portioning meals ahead of time, and making it a habit will help you control the amount of salt in your meals. Having prepped meals ready to enjoy will decrease your chances of eating out and consuming meals with excessive salt that won’t benefit you. Drink plenty of water: When your body has too much sodium and not enough water, it can lead to a condition called hypernatremia. This can cause symptoms similar to hyponatremia—such as confusion, muscle twitching, or fatigue—and, in severe cases, can be life-threatening. Fortunately, your kidneys work to remove excess sodium, and staying well-hydrated helps support this process. Eat potassium-rich foods: Adding potassium to your diet can help reduce the amount of salt in your body. Foods rich in potassium include avocados, bananas, grapefruit, and orange. Other foods include tomatoes, leafy greens, potatoes, and beans.

Frequently asked questions

What are the signs of too much salt?

Signs of excess salt consumption include high blood pressure, weight gain, digestive disorders, sleep disturbances, and swelling due to water retention in the tissues.

Is salt necessary for the body?

Yes, because salt keeps your body functioning by maintaining fluid balance, regulating blood volume, and ensuring your nerves and muscles function well.

Why do I feel better when I eat salt?

You feel better when you eat salt because it helps regulate cortisol levels, a stress hormone in your body. And the lower the cortisol, the less stress you feel, leading to a more positive mood and mental atmosphere.