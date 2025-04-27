Forget the fads — here’s why protein and fiber are the real game-changers

Table of Contents Table of Contents What are the benefits of protein? What are the benefits of fiber? How do protein and fiber impact weight loss? How the protein/fiber combo has impacted my clients Meal ideas high in fiber and protein Frequently asked questions

New diet trends come and go at an ever-increasing pace. You should be vegan — no, you should be keto — actually, you should try intuitive eating — never mind, what you really need to do is juggle three oranges and stand on your head every morning.

There are simpler ways.

Recommended Videos

If not knowing which diet trend to try is something you struggle with, you are not alone. As a nutritionist, many clients come to me because they feel like they have tried a million and are frustrated. Luckily, just focusing on eating more protein and fiber can help you lose weight, and both nutrients bring more health benefits. Follow along as we explore this simple but highly effective diet combo.

What are the benefits of protein?

Protein is a critical nutrient for your body. It contains amino acids, which are like the building blocks of your body, creating everything from muscles to skin. That means protein is necessary for rebuilding your muscles after exercise and increasing your strength. Protein also leaves you feeling more full than carbs for the same amount of calories, which can help you lose weight.

Additionally, protein and its amino acids can support hormone health. Not so much hormones like estrogen and testosterone, but hormones like tyrosine (which affects metabolism as part of the thyroid system) and growth hormone. “Studies have shown that… protein, particularly from complete sources…, can stimulate the production of growth hormone, aiding in muscle repair and growth, especially after exercise,” according to The Science Times.

What are the benefits of fiber?

Fiber is most known for improving your digestion and helping you stay regular. Fiber can’t be digested by your body, so it helps keep things moving. Like protein, fiber helps you feel full without adding calories since, again, you can’t digest it. It can even slow the digestion of sugar, reducing the size and intensity of sugar highs and crashes.

How do protein and fiber impact weight loss?

Protein and fiber mostly contribute to weight loss in the same way — satiety or making you feel full. Protein fills you up with fewer calories, and fiber really has no calories at all because you can’t digest it. This means you eat less of other foods, including foods that may be rich in fat, carbs, and sugar.

Protein also helps your muscles grow and recover after a workout, which can indirectly help you with weight loss by increasing the frequency and power of workouts you can do. Also, the more muscle that you have, the more calories your body has to burn just to maintain it. However, the main benefit of combining protein and fiber is that you multiply the fullness they give you.

How the protein/fiber combo has impacted my clients

Protein is the most important macronutrient for both losing weight and building muscle, so whichever you’re trying to do, eating enough protein is key. It helps you feel full and supports several hormone systems, including ones that dictate your metabolism.

Fiber is mostly good for keeping you full and improving your digestion. Adding fiber and protein together means you get a bigger assist from feeling more full. Plus, protein can also improve your digestion, especially when combined with fiber.

One useful piece of advice that I have given to my clients is to include both a fiber source and a protein source in every meal when possible. Checking off boxes is easier than calculating amounts, and ensuring you get both in every meal will help you stay on track with your goals. Something else to note is that if you are currently eating a low-fiber diet, gradually add it into your diet, as your digestive system may need some time to adjust.

Meal ideas high in fiber and protein

A few foods that are high in both fiber and protein include lentils, chickpeas, and similar beans; almonds and other nuts; oats and quinoa; and avocados. For combination meals, the simplest thing is just what you see above — a source of fiber and a source of protein combined, like eggs and fruit for breakfast, or salmon and steamed broccoli for dinner.

Other meals and snacks you can try include the following:

Add a fiber source, such as nuts, on top of Greek yogurt.

Have poached or scrambled eggs on top of whole-wheat bread.

Make a grain bowl with quinoa and fish or chicken.

Try a smoothie with chia seeds (rich in fiber) and protein powder or yogurt.

Stir-fry chicken or beef and mushrooms for a nutritious dinner.

Slice chicken breasts or hard-boiled eggs on top of a salad made with hearty greens like spinach (not lettuce like iceberg or romaine, which has very little fiber).

Any grain and most fruits, vegetables, and nuts are high in fiber, so combining any of those with a protein source is a simple and effective way to get both protein and fiber in your diet. The possibilities are limitless!

Frequently asked questions

What foods are high in protein and fiber?

Legumes, nuts, and certain grains are high in both protein and fiber. Most of the time, it’ll be easier and more fun to find new combinations of protein and fiber rather than cycling back through the same few foods that have both.

How does fiber interact with protein?

Fiber and protein don’t directly interact much, but they both contribute to feelings of fullness, helping you eat less and lose weight.

What is the 90-30-50 method?

The 90-30-50 method says that you should eat 90 grams of protein, 30 grams of fiber, and 50 grams of healthy fats every day. It started on TikTok, and although it’s a bit oversimplified, it can be a helpful way to try to ensure you’re eating an adequate amount of protein and fiber each day.