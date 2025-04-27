 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Health & Fitness

Forget the fads — here’s why protein and fiber are the real game-changers

Discover how these meals will help you lose weight

By
Healthy foods
Ello / Unsplash

New diet trends come and go at an ever-increasing pace. You should be vegan — no, you should be keto — actually, you should try intuitive eating — never mind, what you really need to do is juggle three oranges and stand on your head every morning.

There are simpler ways. 

Recommended Videos

If not knowing which diet trend to try is something you struggle with, you are not alone. As a nutritionist, many clients come to me because they feel like they have tried a million and are frustrated. Luckily, just focusing on eating more protein and fiber can help you lose weight, and both nutrients bring more health benefits. Follow along as we explore this simple but highly effective diet combo. 

Related

What are the benefits of protein?

older man strong muscle muscular concentration curl dumbbell
Cotton Bro / Pexels

Protein is a critical nutrient for your body. It contains amino acids, which are like the building blocks of your body, creating everything from muscles to skin. That means protein is necessary for rebuilding your muscles after exercise and increasing your strength. Protein also leaves you feeling more full than carbs for the same amount of calories, which can help you lose weight. 

Additionally, protein and its amino acids can support hormone health. Not so much hormones like estrogen and testosterone, but hormones like tyrosine (which affects metabolism as part of the thyroid system) and growth hormone. “Studies have shown that… protein, particularly from complete sources…, can stimulate the production of growth hormone, aiding in muscle repair and growth, especially after exercise,” according to The Science Times. 

What are the benefits of fiber?

Shirtless man with his hand on his lover belly
Christian Buehner / Unsplash

Fiber is most known for improving your digestion and helping you stay regular. Fiber can’t be digested by your body, so it helps keep things moving. Like protein, fiber helps you feel full without adding calories since, again, you can’t digest it. It can even slow the digestion of sugar, reducing the size and intensity of sugar highs and crashes. 

How do protein and fiber impact weight loss?

Person measuring waist
Alamy

Protein and fiber mostly contribute to weight loss in the same way — satiety or making you feel full. Protein fills you up with fewer calories, and fiber really has no calories at all because you can’t digest it. This means you eat less of other foods, including foods that may be rich in fat, carbs, and sugar. 

Protein also helps your muscles grow and recover after a workout, which can indirectly help you with weight loss by increasing the frequency and power of workouts you can do. Also, the more muscle that you have, the more calories your body has to burn just to maintain it. However, the main benefit of combining protein and fiber is that you multiply the fullness they give you. 

How the protein/fiber combo has impacted my clients

Bowl of ramen
Susann Schuster/Unsplash / Unsplash

Protein is the most important macronutrient for both losing weight and building muscle, so whichever you’re trying to do, eating enough protein is key. It helps you feel full and supports several hormone systems, including ones that dictate your metabolism. 

Fiber is mostly good for keeping you full and improving your digestion. Adding fiber and protein together means you get a bigger assist from feeling more full. Plus, protein can also improve your digestion, especially when combined with fiber

One useful piece of advice that I have given to my clients is to include both a fiber source and a protein source in every meal when possible. Checking off boxes is easier than calculating amounts, and ensuring you get both in every meal will help you stay on track with your goals. Something else to note is that if you are currently eating a low-fiber diet, gradually add it into your diet, as your digestive system may need some time to adjust.

Meal ideas high in fiber and protein

Banana and berry smoothie
Denis Tuksar / Unsplash

A few foods that are high in both fiber and protein include lentils, chickpeas, and similar beans; almonds and other nuts; oats and quinoa; and avocados. For combination meals, the simplest thing is just what you see above — a source of fiber and a source of protein combined, like eggs and fruit for breakfast, or salmon and steamed broccoli for dinner.

Other meals and snacks you can try include the following: 

  • Add a fiber source, such as nuts, on top of Greek yogurt. 
  • Have poached or scrambled eggs on top of whole-wheat bread. 
  • Make a grain bowl with quinoa and fish or chicken. 
  • Try a smoothie with chia seeds (rich in fiber) and protein powder or yogurt. 
  • Stir-fry chicken or beef and mushrooms for a nutritious dinner. 
  • Slice chicken breasts or hard-boiled eggs on top of a salad made with hearty greens like spinach (not lettuce like iceberg or romaine, which has very little fiber). 

Any grain and most fruits, vegetables, and nuts are high in fiber, so combining any of those with a protein source is a simple and effective way to get both protein and fiber in your diet. The possibilities are limitless!

Frequently asked questions

Dried fruit and brazil nuts high in magnesium
Pixabay / Pixabay

What foods are high in protein and fiber?

Legumes, nuts, and certain grains are high in both protein and fiber. Most of the time, it’ll be easier and more fun to find new combinations of protein and fiber rather than cycling back through the same few foods that have both.

How does fiber interact with protein?

Fiber and protein don’t directly interact much, but they both contribute to feelings of fullness, helping you eat less and lose weight. 

What is the 90-30-50 method?

The 90-30-50 method says that you should eat 90 grams of protein, 30 grams of fiber, and 50 grams of healthy fats every day. It started on TikTok, and although it’s a bit oversimplified, it can be a helpful way to try to ensure you’re eating an adequate amount of protein and fiber each day.

Editors’ Recommendations

Topics
Christine VanDoren
Christine VanDoren
Contributor
Christine is a certified personal trainer and nutritionist with an undergraduate degree from Missouri State University. Her…
When should you drink a protein shake for optimal gains?
Does timing really matter?
Male athlete drinking protein shake while sitting in gym

People drink protein shakes for various reasons. They could be doing so to manage their weight, build muscle, aid recovery after exercise, or enhance performance. In addition to gym enthusiasts and athletes, anyone looking to increase their protein intake for general health and wellness can include protein shakes in their diet. As a trainer and nutritionist, I strongly recommend my clients include protein shakes in their routine to make hitting their fitness goals that much easier.

No matter your reason for consuming protein shakes, you may want to take timing into consideration. Is there an optimal time to drink protein shakes for the most gains? If so, when should you drink a protein shake for the best results? Read on to learn more!
What are the benefits of protein shakes?

Read more
The truth about daily weigh-ins and why they can hinder your weight loss
The scale isn't the only way to measure progress
Weight loss scale black and white doctor office weighing scale

When you’re trying to lose weight, weighing yourself regularly can be stressful. Daily weigh-ins show major up-and-down movements that leave you confused, and you have three different Excel spreadsheets to average your progress over time. We’ve all been there. But what are you supposed to do?

As a trainer and nutritionist, I stress to my clients that there are other ways besides a scale to track their weight loss progress. In fact, I believe some of them are much better than weighing yourself, and others help fill out a fuller picture. Here’s everything you need to know about different ways to track your progress — and how to avoid obsessing too much over any of them.
What are the downsides to only weighing yourself?

Read more
Can playing racquet sports improve your heart health? Here’s the research
Is swinging that racket good for your heart? What does the research show?
Man swinging tennis racket playing tennis happy

Could swinging the paddle or racket and playing that game of pickleball, badminton, tennis, squash, or ping pong be good for your heart health? Researchers decided to find out. Personally, I like a game of tennis here and there to work up a sweat and get my muscles moving. I’m not a reigning champion or anything, but I can definitely feel the benefits. Not only do I feel the calories burning and my muscles working, I can also feel my heart rate ramping up and my flexibility and balance improving over time. Let’s look at the research on racket sports and heart health.

Interesting research

Read more