This is not a drill: Panerai watches are up to 31% off right now

Jen Allen
By
A close-up of a man's hand wearing a Panerai Luminor Marina.
Panerai

Right now, Jomashop has a huge sale on Panerai watches with some great watch deals for anyone keen to treat themselves to a new timepiece. If you’re looking to buy a new watch, either for yourself or as a gift for a loved one, this is a great chance to do so while saving thousands on your purchase. There are over 400 watches in the sale so it’s a good move to see what’s out there for yourself by clicking the button below. If you need some guidance on what to expect though, keep reading while we take you through what we recommend.

What to shop for in the Panerai watch sale

With some of the best watches around in the Panerai sale, it can be hard to know where to begin. One neat highlight is the which is down to $7,795 from $9,900 so you save 21% off the regular price. The watch has a stainless steel case with a military green rubber strap. It has a uni-directional rotating brushed stainless steel bezel with a white dial and black hands. A gorgeous timepiece, it’s sure to be one of the best automatic watches for many people’s tastes.

For an even bigger discount, check out the . It’s down to $10,250 from $14,900 so you save a huge $4,650. The watch has a black ceramic case with a black leather strap. A fixed black ceramic bezel with a black dial and luminous black hands add to the style so it’ll look great on your wrist.

If you would prefer one of the best chronograph watches, consider the . Down to $7,995 from $10,800, the watch’s stainless steel case with stainless steel bracelet is timeless in its looks. There’s a blue dial with luminous silver-tone hands and index hour markers while there are tachymeter markings around the outer rim. It looks great and is sure to suit your wrist for a long time to come.

If you’re keen to buy a new watch, you owe it to yourself to check out the Panerai watch sale at Jomashop right now. There are some huge discounts with over 30% off select models so you’re sure to find a bargain that’s perfect for your style. Check out the sale now before the best watches sell out.

