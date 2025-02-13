H.Moser & Cie marks opening of first U.S. boutique with a limited-edition watch

H. Moser & Cie. is expanding its network of stores, and the most recent one is based in Menlo Park, CA. This is its fourth standalone boutique — and the first one in the U.S.

The boutique is located in The Villa Menlo Park, one of the most popular cultural spaces in Silicon Valley. Thanks to the high-end retail stores and fine-dining establishments, it offers an extraordinary experience. The new boutique was developed and presented by Stephen Silver Fine Jewelry, H. Moser & Cie’s retail partner.

While the new H. Moser & Cie boutique is a retail store, it also doubles as an artistic space that focuses on minimalism and concepts that inspire watchmakers and enthusiasts. All this is reflected in the architectural design. The space is quite modern, with beautiful lighting, minimalistic colors, and contemporary materials.

Jared Silver, president of Stephen Silver Fine Jewelry, said, “H. Moser is rapidly growing its base of collectors in Silicon Valley, and now they will have an immersive home to experience the many different aspects of the company.”

The brand also created a new watch model to pay tribute to this new boutique—a reimagined version of the Streamliner Tourbillon Skeleton.

Every single component that’s featured on the caliber of this boutique-exclusive watch, from the barrel to the rotor, is highlighted by the skeleton design. H. Moser & Cie.’s mantra is “remove to reveal” and this timepiece is in line with that.

Thanks to the gold casing, the front face has a stylish shine that complements the dial. The heart of the watch is a one-minute flying tourbillon driven by the calibre HMC 814, an automatic movement equipped with a Straumann double hairspring.

Only 17 pieces of the Streamliner Tourbillon Skeleton Boutique Edition will be rolled out into the market—each will cost $137,500.