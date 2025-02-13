 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Fashion & Style

H.Moser & Cie marks opening of first U.S. boutique with a limited-edition watch

A new H.Moser & Cie retail store in Silicon Valley

By
H. Moser & Cie. Villa Menlo Park boutique
H. Moser & Cie. Villa Menlo Park boutique H. Moser & Cie. / H. Moser & Cie.

H. Moser & Cie. is expanding its network of stores, and the most recent one is based in Menlo Park, CA. This is its fourth standalone boutique — and the first one in the U.S.

The boutique is located in The Villa Menlo Park, one of the most popular cultural spaces in Silicon Valley. Thanks to the high-end retail stores and fine-dining establishments, it offers an extraordinary experience. The new boutique was developed and presented by Stephen Silver Fine Jewelry, H. Moser & Cie’s retail partner.

Recommended Videos

While the new H. Moser & Cie boutique is a retail store, it also doubles as an artistic space that focuses on minimalism and concepts that inspire watchmakers and enthusiasts. All this is reflected in the architectural design. The space is quite modern, with beautiful lighting, minimalistic colors, and contemporary materials.

Jared Silver, president of Stephen Silver Fine Jewelry, said, “H. Moser is rapidly growing its base of collectors in Silicon Valley, and now they will have an immersive home to experience the many different aspects of the company.”

The brand also created a new watch model to pay tribute to this new boutique—a reimagined version of the Streamliner Tourbillon Skeleton.

Streamliner Tourbillon Skeleton Boutique Edition
Streamliner Tourbillon Skeleton Boutique Edition H. Moser & Cie. / H. Moser & Cie.

Every single component that’s featured on the caliber of this boutique-exclusive watch, from the barrel to the rotor, is highlighted by the skeleton design. H. Moser & Cie.’s mantra is “remove to reveal” and this timepiece is in line with that.

Thanks to the gold casing, the front face has a stylish shine that complements the dial. The heart of the watch is a one-minute flying tourbillon driven by the calibre HMC 814, an automatic movement equipped with a Straumann double hairspring.

Only 17 pieces of the Streamliner Tourbillon Skeleton Boutique Edition will be rolled out into the market—each will cost $137,500.

Editors’ Recommendations

Topics
Nathan S.R
Nathan S.R
Nathan has devoted his life to collecting watches, studying horology, reviewing watches, and writing about timepieces. As a…
The new H. Moser & Cie. Pioneer Tourbillon comes with a striking red dial
A new Pioneer Tourbillon in a red shade
H. Moser & Cie. Pioneer Tourbillon Burgundy

H. Moser & Cie. has launched multiple variants of the Pioneer watch into the market with unique colors and components. Its latest watch is the Pioneer Tourbillon Burgundy.

This time around, the brand opted for a small and sleek design with a 40-mm case—something that can comfortably sit on the wrist without taking up too much space. The H. Moser & Cie. Pioneer Tourbillon Burgundy comes with a red gold casing—a touch of elegance and style. The hour markers also have the same hue.

Read more
Limited-edition Panerai Radiomir watch combines luxury and a trip to Italy
A watch that explores Italy
Panerai Radiomir 8 Giorni Eilean Experience Edition PAM01643 on white background

The Panerai Radiomir 8 has a deep history from the ‘40s. It was developed for underwater Navy missions and was the go-to watch for the Italian Navy. With the new Panerai Radiomir 8 Giorni Eilean Experience Edition PAM01643, the company will not only offer a high-end watch with interesting features, but Panerai will also immerse its customers into a new world, thanks to its expedition perk; buyers are invited on an exclusive trip.

Since the Radiomir has ties with the Italian Navy, the adventure-filled expedition will be in Italy. It will explore ancient lands and scenic sites such as Mount Etna and Sicily. To give the owners a taste of Italian waters, the tour will dive deep into the water bodies along the Italian coastline.

Read more
Discover Ulysse Nardin’s sleek, limited-edition Blast x Amoureuxpeintre watch
You'll love the new Blast Amoureuxpeintre
Ulysse Nardin Blast Amoureuxpeintre

The latest Ulysse Nardin watch, the Blast x Amoureuxpeintre, is characterized by a simple and artistic design, which is quite stylish. This is no surprise given that the collaborator, Amoureuxpeintre, is a designer known for minimalism. Thanks to the grey and white background, this new watch redefines modern design and takes it to a new level. This is the perfect definition of less is more.

It has that modern, contemporary, and minimalistic look that’s often highlighted by dull and bright colors. While this new timepiece is inspired by the Blast Skeleton X, the front is quite different from the one featured on the Blast Skeleton X. However, a few details, such as the caliber’s profile, might give you a hint of the model the new watch is based on.

Read more