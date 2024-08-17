Audemars Piguet’s 3 new Royal Oak Offshore watches have totally different styles

For any classic watch lover, the Royal Oak collection from Audemars Piguet offers sophistication, style, and functionality. These watches are the epitome of elegance and tradition and offer users some of the best in watchmaking.

In the latest release, Audemars Piguet has given the Royal Oak Offshore watches a fun and unique remix. With three brand-new watches in this release and two sizes, these newer pieces are giving watch lovers more options in their pick.

While the Royal Oak collection was first released in 1993, these three new watches offer a modern update on this classic piece. Long gone from the traditional color schemes, the Royal Oak Offshore watches will possibly appeal to a brand-new generation of watch enthusiasts, and also give loyalists of the brand something new to marvel at.

The new trio of Royal Oak Offshore watches

Breaking the status quo of what traditional luxury watches entail, the trio of new Royal Oak watches come in three fascinating colors: bronze, ivory, and blue tones. Available in 37- and 43-mm options, these additions also come with new materials like stainless steel, colored rubber, and 18-carat pink and black ceramic features.

The watches also feature the Calibre 4401 and Selfwinding Chronograph, two of the latest achievements for Audemars Piguet. One of the first options is a glamorous 37 mm pink gold design with gray rubber coated in its gold bezel. Designed for smaller wrists, this pink gold and ivory-toned watch incorporates a glowing effect into the piece for a more sophisticated and lighter effect.

The blue model contains the Selfwinding model and a two-tone colorway that helps fuse traditional and modern watch design. Combining the sleek stainless steel with a blue rubber-coated bezel, this Royal Oak watch is futuristic and includes trapezoidal hour markers and rhodium-toned gold Royal Oak hands.

The other 43-mm design comes in the form of a Selfwinding Chronograph and features a steel bezel with black ceramic push pieces and crown. This watch contains a smoked bronze dial with black edges that extend to the inner bezel. This watch’s markers and hands come in blackened gold. Adding a sporty and elegant touch, this timepiece features a brown alligator strap with an Oxford hand-finished patina. The 43-mm options also have a 100-meter water resistance, while the smaller version has a 50-meter resistance.

What to know about the Royal Oak watches

When Audemars Piguet celebrated the anniversary of the Royal Oak collection, it was no secret that the company planned to expand the line to improve its aesthetics and functionality. With this release of three new colorways and movements, the collection continues to appeal to new and old collectors.

Those looking to pick up one of the three newest arrivals can already find them on the Audemars Piguet site. The blue Selfwinding watch is currently set at around $27,400, the brown Selfwinding Chronograph is $41,600, while the smaller 37-mm pink gold piece is priced at $47,200.