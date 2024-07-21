Black watches for men are trending, here's our favorites

Black watches for men are a true classic, but different from their blue counterparts, they’re much more intense. Much like Batman or Darth Vader, black watches bear a certain power that will give you that same aura as soon as you slide one onto your wrist. Imagine James Bond’s suave demeanor but on your own arm. Each glance down to check the time brings with it an enigmatic, conspiratorial vibe.

While other timepieces tend to scream for attention, especially the colorful or extremely complicated, black watches for men lurk in the shadows, not being loud and silently boosting your style quotient. Plus, if you’ve ever wished you could be in a spy movie à la 007, you’ll be halfway there with one of these TAG Heuer or Bulgari watches on your wrist.

Recommended Videos

Black watches for men: An air of mystery

Next time you strap on your black Swatch or Hamilton watch, don’t let it surprise you if you start hearing the James Bond theme song playing in your ear. We’ve curated a list of the absolute best black watches for men on the market right now, so hang up your tuxedo jackets, and let’s get started.

1. Swatch Bioceramic Scuba Fifty Fathoms “Ocean of Storms”

If you’ve ever fancied yourself the kind of spy who dives down deep into the depths of the ocean, then the Swatch Bioceramic Scuba Fifty Fathoms “Ocean of Storms” is absolutely suited to you. Made from bioceramic material, this watch is 43mm with a dial that features a mesmerizing gradient effect, evoking the turbulence of the sea on a dark and stormy night. It features luminescent hands and hour markers for readability in those dark underwater caverns and comes equipped with a unidirectional rotating bezel and 200 meters water resistance. Completing the look is a bioceramic bracelet that is seamlessly integrated into the case.

2. Hamilton Khaki Field Titanium Auto

While we tend to think of black watches for men as being incredibly sleek and sophisticated, some of them act as the perfect companion for a rugged adventure, and the Hamilton Khaki Field Titanium Auto watch fits that description to a T. Encased in a 42mm titanium body, this watch is real tough, but unlike several of its sporty counterparts, you’ll forget it’s even on your wrist. It’s powered by the H-10 caliber, an automatic movement with an 80-hour power reserve. While the dial and strap are certainly black, it’s a beacon during the darkest of nights with luminescent numerals and hands. Additionally, it has a decent water resistance of 100 meters.

3. Longines Legend Diver

This black men’s watch doesn’t exactly give off ninja or spy movie vibes, but it most definitely has a timeless elegance, which is simply another facet of the color. The Longines Legend Diver pays homage to classic mid-20th-century vintage dive watches. It features a 42mm stainless steel case with a rich black dial accented by luminous hour markers and hands. The unidirectional rotating bezel is adorned with a striking black ceramic insert which definitely enhances its dive functionality, but also just looks aesthetically pleasing. Earning its name, this watch is water resistant up to 300 meters and is powered by the L888 caliber automatic movement.

4. TAG Heuer Aquaracer

If you’ve ever said to yourself, “Hey, I would love a watch that can take me from the office to my hobbies on the weekend,” then look no further than the TAG Heuer Aquaracer. While black watches for men often appear more mysterious, this one puts it all out there with a 40mm stainless steel case, a ceramic unidirectional rotating bezel, and luminescent markers and hands. This watch is powered by a Swiss quartz movement and has a water resistance of 300 meters. But what really makes it versatile is the black rubber strap, combining functionality and aesthetics.

5. Bulgari Octo Finissimo Ceramic Black

When you think of black watches for men, it’s likely you think of something sleek, mysterious, and sophisticated; the Bulgari Octo Finissimo Ceramic Black watch fits this description entirely. It features a cutting-edge design, with an ultra-thin 40mm case that is just 5.50mm thick and made from black ceramic. Within, the Octo Finissimo is powered by the in-house BVL 138 automatic movement with a 60-hour power reserve. Different from many black watches on the market, the Octo Finissimo features an open case back, meaning you can take a peek at the inner workings. As for the look, this is a highly minimalist watch that is literally all black, right down to the hour markers and hands.

Choosing the right black watch

Black watches for men are quite a style statement, so you’ll want to find one that gives you confidence rather than doubt. A black watch can be completely black like the Bulgari Octo Finissimo Ceramic watch or a little sportier like the TAG Heuer Aquaracer. Of course, you’ll need to consider its purpose, whether that’s for formal occasions or outdoor activities. But, most importantly, make sure it matches your wardrobe and can be built into any outfit you wear on a daily basis.