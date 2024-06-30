 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Fashion & Style

Everything you need to know about the Rolex Pepsi

The Rolex Pepsi is an iconic watch

By
Rolex Pepsi watch
Rolex / Rolex

Although everyone knows Pepsi as a refreshing soda drink, Rolex and watch lovers know it as one of the most iconic wristwatches on the market. While Rolex Pepsi might sound like it, this nickname doesn’t indicate a collaboration between the luxury watch brand and the soft soda company. This nickname, given to the Rolex GMT-Master wristwatch, is simply an ode to the iconic colors of the company that highlight one of Rolex’s most identifiable pieces. With a bi-colored bezel, the Rolex Pepsi is a small pop of color for a company otherwise known for its sleek and subtle colorways. When expanding your watch collection or opting for a reliable luxury piece, there’s no doubt that the Rolex Pepsi should rank high on your list. However, before setting off for your piece of luxury, there’s plenty to know about the Rolex Pepsi. 

The history behind the Rolex “Pepsi”

Rolex Pepsi Watch
Rolex / Rolex

Like most of Rolex’s designs, the Pepsi watch has an interesting history, making this piece an iconic must-have. First launched in 1954, the original Rolex GMT-Master (with the reference number 6542) was marketed towards pilots, as the watch’s ability to track two time zones was a handy resource for those piloting long-haul flights. At the time, the longer flight times meant that pilots could use Pepsi’s dual-time function to track the time at home and destination. Unlike today’s version, the initial version was released with a blue and red Bakelite bezel. The usage of Bakelite wasn’t for long, as this material tended to crack and was proven to be a radiation hazard. Towards the end of the production of the Rolex Pepsi 6542, the Bakelite was replaced with an aluminum bezel insert. 

Recommended Videos

The subsequent version of the GMT-Master, Ref. 1675, had a much longer production period from 1959 to 1980. During this time, the replacement of the Bakelite bezel with aluminum saw plenty of improvement on this front and the inclusion of new crown guards and a larger 40mm case size. During this time, there were other variations of the Rolex GMT-Master besides the Pepsi, including the “Pink Panther” and the “Concorde.” These variations included a fuschia colorway that replaced Pepsi’s iconic red and an all-brown bezel. After 1675, Rolex released two more versions of the GMT-Master, the 16750 and 16700, before discontinuing the entire GMT-Master line in favor of the GMT-Master II. The last of the GMT-Master was considered the most affordable variation of the line, as it could no longer compete with GMT-Master II’s upgrades.

Rolex GMT-Master II

Rolex Pepsi Watch
Rolex / Rolex

After the run of the GMT-Master, Rolex released the GMT-Master II 16760, which was meant to signify a new age of modern watches that included plenty of improvements to its predecessors. With the new Caliber 3085, the 16760 watch allowed users to adjust the time by hour increments manually without affecting the seconds or minutes. This subtle change lets users have much more control over their usage and introduced the first Rolex watch with white gold dial details, which would become standard for all Rolex watches. The following watch in the GMT-Master II, the 16710, saw these changes and brought the watch into its longest production period which ran from 1989-2007. During this time, we saw new colorways on the watch, which included the rival “Coke” watch with a red and black bezel. As well, the 16710 watch came in a stainless steel 40mm case with sapphire crystals and glossy dials. During this time, the watch also saw plenty of lume updates along with the caliber 3185 or caliber 3186. 

After the production of the Rolex GMT-Master II 16710, the Pepsi bezel was absent for seven years until it was reintroduced in 2014 with plenty of new characteristics. One of the major upgrades was the transition from aluminum to Rolex’s ceramic alloy, Cerachrom. The GMT-Master II Ref. 116719BLRO saw the introduction of a Chromalight lume for better legibility in the dark with a blue glow that lasts up to eight hours. 

Rolex GMT-Master II Ref. 126719BLRO

Rolex Pepsi Watch
Rolex / Rolex

Today’s version of the Rolex Pepsi is far from the original piece we once saw. With a white gold 40mm case, Cerachrome Pepsi bezel, and oyster bracelet. The current Pepsi watch is a sleeker and more statement design. With the upgrade to the Caliber 3285 automatic movement, you can get a more straightforward design that’s thinner and doesn’t lug around much weight. At the beginning of its 2018 production, the Pepsi watch came fitted with a matching blue dial that seemed to flow nicely with the bezel. Nowadays, you can also find the dial in a meteorite tone, which gives the white gold an even more luxurious vibe. 

A staple for many years, the Rolex GMT-Master II, or the Rolex Pepsi, is a true testament to luxury watch design. A sleek piece that complements any collection, it’s a rare design that truly stands the test of time. While Rolex will continue to improve on its GMT-Master II collection, the Rolex Pepsi remains a safe yet stylish bet for anyone looking to get ahold of a piece of history. 

Editors’ Recommendations

Topics
Leslie Leon
Leslie Leon
Leslie is a Los Angeles-based writer and content creator. She is always researching and finding the latest fashion trends…
Citizen quietly launches new Forza collection with dials straight out of the 70s
Citizen watches launches new Forza Collection
Citizen watches Forza collection

Citizen Watches is building on its series of integrated bracelet watches with the new Forza line, which gets its name from the Italian word for "strength." This comes hot off the heels of the previous Citizen watches Tsuyoga line, which means "strength" in Japanese (we see what they did there.)

The new Citizen watches Forza collection has three variants: the Forza Chrono, the Forza Three-Hand, and the Forza Mechanical. Each watch from the Citizen Forza line is made with the brand's exclusive Super Titanium, which has certainly become more popular this year, even to the point where it's considered a luxury alternative to stainless steel. It's more gray than steel and is famous for its scratch resistance, being lightweight, and exceptionally shiny finish. Two of the new Forza models feature solar-powered Eco-Drive quartz movements, while the third is powered by an automatic caliber.
Citizen watches: Forza Collection

Read more
These are the Japanese watch brands you should know
Should you add a timepiece from one of these Japanese watch brands to your collection?
Citizen watch in ground beans

The watch industry is an international business that brings some of the best pieces from all around the world. While some of the most prolific brands, like Swatch and Rolex, come from countries like Switzerland, there are a few brands that you may or may not be aware of that come from the Asian continent. Some of the best-known watch brands in the world, and some stellar statement understated pieces, come from Japan and truly set the mark for timepieces. 

While some brands might not get as much attention as others, these Japanese watch brands are known for style, quality, and longevity. With Japanese ingenuity behind each of their creations, there’s no doubt why these brands have the amount of praise around them and why some have lasted as long as they have. With the latest watch tech and statement designs, these Japanese brands are worth their price and have earned a spot in your timepiece collection. 
Citizen

Read more
The colorful Swatch watches you should get before the Paris Olympics 2024
Swatch debuts 4 new watches for the 2024 Paris Olympics
Swatch Blue Heelflip

Swatch, our beloved budget-friendly watchmaker who is somewhat like a rambunctious younger brother that you keep around for his funny antics, has just debuted four new timepieces. In the run-up to the Paris Summer Olympics, every brand has been coming up with its own products to sell, and Swatch may have come up with the best one. Three of the new watches take inspiration from a specific sport while the fourth is part of the Flik Flak range that is made for children.
Swatch Green Backside Wave

Inspired by the Olympic sport of surfing, the Swatch Green Backside Wave will have you saying "cowabunga dude!" This model has a 41mm case with a thickness of 9.85mm, meaning it can easily fit under your shirt sleeves and won't cause a nuisance on your wrist. Keeping it environmentally friendly, Swatch has constructed the case from dark green bio-sourced resin with a domed crystal made of bio-sourced plastic. Additionally, it has 30 meters of water resistance so you can still sport it in the rain, and is powered by an ETA quartz movement. As for surf aesthetics, this Swatch has a silicone strap with a green gradient design with pink underneath and features a surfboard printed on the loop.
Swatch Blue Heelflip

Read more