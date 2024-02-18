Browse this stunning collection of vintage Rolex watches

A Rolex watch is one of the most sought-after and luxurious accessories in the world. These sophisticated and timeless watches are something that will forever remain a staple in your wardrobe and can be worn for just about any occasion. If you have been on the fence about splurging on a Rolex, now might be the time to do so. Gilt just updated their vintage Rolex page with options as low as $3,000.

All of these Rolex watches offer a stunning and detailed design that will stand the test of time. Get ready to browse these vintage accessories that will wow you with just one look. Don’t get scammed, these are the best places to buy a Rolex online, and Gilt is another great option.

Recommended Videos

What you should buy from the vintage Rolex page

No matter what your budget is, you can find a Rolex with a price range of $3,000 to $70,000 on this newly updated page. You’ll also find watches with leather, gold, titanium or stainless steel bands. If you are interested in a leather band, you can pick from the Datejust Watch from the 1960s for $4,600, the Oysterdate Watch from the 1980s for $3,000, the Airking Watch from the 1970s for $3,300 and the Date Watch from the 1960s for $3,700. All of these watches are authentically pre-owned but here are ways to spot a fake Rolex for those who need a little extra convincing.

For those who aren’t too keen on leather bands, you have a ton of sleek and shiny options to choose from. You can shop the Date Watch from the 1960s for $4,300, the Yachtmaster Watch from the 2000s for $7,200, the Submariner Watch for $10,000 or you can really splurge on the most expensive watch available, the Oysterquartz Watch for $70,000. If you need a little style inspiration, here are all the new watches Rolex just unveiled.

A vintage Rolex watch is something you should truly consider adding to your repertoire. All of the styles you can currently find on Gilt are ideal if you don’t want to purchase a brand new Rolex. They are all high-quality and will look as good as new on your wrist.

Editors' Recommendations