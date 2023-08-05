 Skip to main content
Omega reveals a special-edition Seamaster in honor of the 2024 Paris Olympics

Get ready for the Olympics with this stylish timepiece

Sarah Veldman
By
Omega watch Paris 2024 logo
Omega / Omega

As the anticipation for the upcoming Paris 2024 Olympic Games continues to build, Omega pays tribute to its role as the Official Timekeeper with the exquisite Seamaster Diver 300M “Paris 2024” Special Edition watch. If you’re a fan of Omega watches, this piece not only captures the essence of precision timekeeping but also embodies the spirit of the Olympic Games through its intricate design and exceptional features.

Introducing the Seamaster Diver 300M “Paris 2024” Special Edition Watch

The Omega Seamaster Diver 300M “Paris 2024” boasts a stainless steel 42mm case, providing both durability and elegance. But what really catches the eye is the 18K Moonshine Gold bezel ring that encircles the case, adding a touch of opulence to the overall aesthetic.

The white ceramic dial is a canvas of sophistication, featuring polished relief waves that pay homage to the watch’s aquatic heritage. But, the real pièce de résistance at the heart of the dial is a central seconds hand in 18K Moonshine Gold PVD, which proudly displays the Paris 2024 logo, serving as a constant reminder of the Olympic spirit, whether you’re a spectator or an athlete. The hour markers, also in 18K Moonshine Gold, complemented by dark gray transferred wording, encircle the date display at 6 o’clock, adding both flair and functionality.

Its stainless steel bracelet, equipped with the Quick Change System and a patented foldover clasp, ensures comfort and ease of use.

Flip it over, and you’ve got the commemorative case back. There’s the patented NAIAD LOCK and a stainless steel medallion that tells a story of Olympic rings and Paris 2024. And when it comes to what’s inside, it’s not just gears and springs — it’s the Co-Axial Master Chronometer Calibre 8800. Fancy name, right? But what it means is a 55-hour power reserve, self-winding magic, and a frequency of 3.5 Hz for spot-on precision. The watch’s performance aligns with Omega’s rich history and experience in timing the Olympic Games, underscoring the significance of this special edition timepiece.

The Seamaster Diver 300M "Paris 2024" Special Edition Omega watch
Omega / Omega

A timepiece that’s all in the Olympic details

To elevate the overall experience, the watch is presented in a white box adorned with Paris 2024 detailing, making it the perfect gift or collectible item for watch enthusiasts. Not only that, but the Seamaster Diver 300M “Paris 2024” offers a range of NATO straps inspired by the Olympic Rings, providing fans the opportunity to personalize their timepiece to suit their style.

This special-edition Omega watch is priced at $8,700 and is currently available at Omega’s boutiques in Paris.

