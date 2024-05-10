 Skip to main content
Revealed: The most expensive watches at the Met Gala

The top 10 most expensive watches at the Met Gala

By
Ben Simmons wearing dress by Thom Browne departs for the 2024 Met Gala on a theme 'The Garden of Time' from The Pierre Hotel in New York on May 6, 2024.
lev radin / Shutterstock

The Met Gala serves up some of the most jaw-dropping looks on a silver platter (or in this case a red carpet) and this year’s theme, the “Garden of Time” did not disappoint. Taking inspiration from J.G. Ballard’s evocative 1962 short story, the imaginative theme was the perfect backdrop for celebrities to show off some of their most expensive watches.

The core of the theme was the passage of time, and the world’s most famous faces seized the opportunity to break out some of their most extraordinary timepieces, ranging from classic to avant-garde designs. For those who see fashion as more than just pieces of fabric and jewelry as more than just an accessory, the watches at the 2024 Met Gala surely commanded attention.

Met Gala: The most expensive watches

Jacob & Co Ruby Billionaire III
Jacob & Co

Nicholas Hickey, Managing Director at Luxe Watches, said, “The Met Gala is the epitome of all things luxury, so it’s no surprise that an array of prestigious watches were on display. Those who make it onto the exclusive guest list are regarded as the most relevant stars, and what they wear matters. It’s always intriguing to look out for which accessories the guests choose to complement their overall ensemble or make a statement.”

It’s not surprising that the most expensive watches would take center stage this year, some of them stealing the show from the opulent couture itself, as timepieces are no longer just your grandpa’s favorite accessory. Tailored shirts are being made with wider wrists to accommodate watches, while celebs are using them to make a statement of high status.

The most expensive watches at the Met Gala included Jacob & Co

Jacob & Co Royal Tourbillon
Jacob & Co

Luxe Watches has revealed the top 10 most expensive watches at the Met Gala this year, with the most outlandish being a watch worn by Usher for a staggering $6,267,000. Aptly named the Jacob & Co Ruby Billionaire III (because a “millionaire” watch just doesn’t have the same ring to it), the brand has solidified its presence in the luxury watch industry this year. The Ruby Billionaire III features white gold bridges fitted with 57 (!) baguette-cut diamonds, but that’s not even the big seller when it comes to this watch. The top-tier tourbillon movement is vertically aligned with a huge barrel, and a hand-wound mechanism powers the watch for 72 hours.

Jacob & Co had quite the moment at the Met Gala this year, as Taika Waititi wore their Royal Tourbillon ($800,994) and Rauw Alejandro wore the Ashoka Boutique Watch ($400,000).

Richard Mille and Audemars Piguet made an appearance

Richard Mille UP-01 Ferrari
Richard Mille

Jeremy Strong wore the only other watch of the night worth over $1 million, the Richard Mille UP-01 Ferrari worth $1,888,000, according to Luxe Watches. While the actual look of this watch is simple, its incredible technical prowess cannot be overlooked. When it was made, this Richard Mille Ferrari collab was the second thinnest watch ever, measuring a ridiculously small 1.75mm in thickness. Another Richard Mille watch that cracked the top 10 most expensive watches at the Met Gala that night included Michelle Yeoh’s Richard Mille RM 07-01 ($350,000).

Of course, Audemars Piguet made an appearance, with Serena Williams seen wearing the Royal Oak Flying Tourbillon Openworked ($285,000). This watch is encased in 18-carat sand gold, with a 41mm diameter and a water resistance of 50 meters. Ed Sheeran represented the brand as well, rocking the Audemars Piguet Royal Oak Perpetual Calendar ($180,700).

Rounding out the list of the top 10 most expensive watches at the Met Gala was the Patek Philippe Aquanaut ($228,946) worn by Ben Simmons, the Patek Philippe Grand Complications Engraved Perpetual Calendar ($216,938) worn by Corey Gamble, and a Cartier Crash ($189,000) worn by Sebastian Stan.

Here’s a look at the most expensive watches in order:

  1. Usher wearing Jacob & Co Ruby Billionaire III: $6,267,000
  2. Jeremy Strong wearing RM UP-01 Ferrari: $1,888,000
  3. Taika Waititi wearing Jacob & Co Royal Tourbillon: $800,994
  4. Rauw Alejandro wearing Jacob & Co. Ashoka Boutique Watch: $400,000
  5. Michelle Yeoh wearing Richard Mille RM 07-01: $350,000
  6. Serena Williams wearing Audemars Piguet Royal Oak Flying Tourbillon Openworked: $285,000
  7. Ben Simmons wearing Patek Philippe Aquanaut: $228,946
  8. Corey Gamble wearing Patek Philippe Grand Complications Engraved Perpetual Calendar: $216,938
  9. Sebastian Stan wearing Cartier Crash: $189,000
  10. Ed Sheeran wearing Audemars Piguet Royal Oak Perpetual Calendar: $180,700

