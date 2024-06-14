 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Fashion & Style

F.P. Journe closes the curtain on limited editions with one last watch

F.P. Journe releases its last limited edition watch ever

By
F.P. Journe Flyback Chronographe FB
F.P. Journe

F.P. Journe announced earlier this year that they would cease producing limited edition watches, though the “announcement” was more of a quiet whisper. The company is known for its small annual output of watches , which makes 1,000 mechanical and 500 quartz pieces. However, they would never end a party without a final confetti canon, and this one is in the form of a hand-wound flyback Chronographe FB.

To celebrate the 20th anniversary of their Tokyo location, they’ve introduced this last limited edition. Going forward, they will stop engraving edition numbers on their watches, meaning the 200 Chronographe FB models released will certainly be highly sought after.

Recommended Videos

The F.P. Journe Chronographe FB

F.P. Journe Chronographe FB
F.P. Journe

Every year, François-Paul Journe has a tradition of introducing a new calibre every year, and 2024 is no different. This time, the new Chronographe FB is powered by the Calibre 1518,2 with an 80-hour power reserve, the first manually-wound single chronograph. It’s made from 18K rose gold, with a flyback function, and measures a compact 40mm in diameter and 10.4mm in thickness. Just as other watches in the Tokyo series, of which this is a part, the movement is encased in polished titanium, with an 18K 6N gold crown and pushers.

Related

The dial, which is finished in ruthenium, has a Clous de Paris guilloché pattern in the center. Technically, it has a large date display at 6 o’clock, as well as a 60-second counter at 9 o’clock and a 60-minute counter at 3 o’clock with the movement slightly revealed underneath. Completing the look are orange Arabic numerals.

Surrounding the dial is a white chapter ring with a tachymeter scale, which is calibrated for measuring speeds over 1,000 meters. This is accomplished by using a chronograph seconds hand that takes 2 minutes to complete a full rotation, with a scale marked from 300 to 30 rather than the usual 60, which would normally complete a revolution every minute.

Notes on the F.P. Journe Chronographe FB

Fans and collectors of F.P. Journe watches will certainly want to add this to their collection, at least to say they have all the watches necessary to complete the Tokyo Collection. Of course, only 12 full sets will be in existence worldwide, so that makes the incentive even greater (we say that because there were only 12 Chronomètre à Résonances made.)

One surprising thing to note is that, unlike many makers of high-end watches, F.P. Journe has not previously made a manual chronograph, though they are well versed in the area of chronographs. For example, in 2001, F.P. Journe launched the Octa Chronograph, which had an automatic movement. The new flyback chronograph is a first for the brand, but it will also be the last, so that will be a major regret for any fans who fail to acquire one of the 200 pieces.

How much is it, and how can you get it?

F.P. Journe Chronographe FB caseback
F.P. Journe

This final limited edition F.P. Journe will set you back $106,000 and can be bought at one of the F.P. Journey boutiques worldwide.

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
Sarah Veldman
Sarah Veldman
Freelance Writer
Sarah has been a freelance writer for over 7 years now, having started while she was living out of a suitcase and traveling…
Jaeger-LeCoultre updates the Polaris line with new watches you’ll love
Jaeger-LeCoultre adds to Polaris Collection
Jaeger-LeCoultre Polaris Geographic

If you thought Jaeger-LeCoultre showed off everything in its arsenal at Watches and Wonders 2024, think again. Not long after debuting several Duomètre models, the brand has something else up its sleeve — expanding on the Polaris collection, which was first introduced in 2018 and took inspiration from its 1968 Memovox Polaris dive watch.

With summer just around the corner, we're all looking for a travel companion to accompany us on our trips. Traveling in the warmer months can mean all manner of things, from strolling the streets of Paris with a button-down and dress sneakers to mountain biking in the Alps on a rainy day in the mud; the perfect watch for traveling should be adaptable, not just for various hobbies but for sartorial purposes as well. Naturally, if you're hopping trains in Europe or driving a Jeep through the Outback, you'll want a watch that can tell you the time in multiple locations — but that's a given that any good watchmaker should keep in mind.
Jaeger-LeCoultre debuts the Polaris Geographic
Now, Jaeger-LeCoultre has debuted the Polaris Geographic and added two fresh color options to the current lineup. This new Polaris is not so cluttered, is easier to read than its past iterations, and is much sportier. It features the Caliber 939 movement, similar to the one seen in the 2020 Master Control Geographic, and comes with a 70-hour power reserve; not too shabby, right?

Read more
These are the best new men’s watches of 2024 (so far)
Upgrade your watches with the best watches of the year
Man wearing watch

We are almost halfway to 2025. Yeah, you read that right. 2024 is a week shy of five months in the books, and only seven months left. Before you get depressed about time slipping away, let's take a look at what those months have given us—the best watches that have landed on the market. While Watches and Wonders gave us a whole slew of great timepieces to salivate over earlier this year, there are others that have landed that we are excited to share.

When taking a look at the best new watches to hit in 2024, we made sure to cover the big ones like legendary Patek Philippe, Rolex, and Breitling, but there are also some others that flew under the radar that you need to know about. Here are the best watches we have seen in the first five months of 2024. And don't worry, regardless of how much time passes through the year, you'll always be aware of it on your wrist.
Patek Phillipe 5330G

Read more
These 3 new Luminox watches are fit for a Navy SEAL
Luminox celebrates 35th anniversary of Navy SEALs collab
Luminox Heritage Collection watch on soldier

Any watch brand that attaches itself to the likes of survival expert Bear Grylls or military watchmaking will naturally be known by every masculine word there is: rugged, durable, essentially, a beast. Luminox is known for all of these things, especially as its watches are made with CARBONOX, a lightweight carbon composite; they've become a favorite among outdoor enthusiasts who need something exactly like this.

When Luminox first started in 1989, its Luminox Light Technology could glow for 25 years (years!) without fading, meaning the dial was visible all night long — an exceptionally important feature for a Navy SEAL. This LLT is self-motivated, like the best entrepreneurs, meaning it doesn't need an external light source for charging.

Read more