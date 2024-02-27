F.P. Journe auction off pink élégante watch for Breast Cancer Foundation

In the world of haute horlogerie, where craftsmanship meets philanthropy, F.P. Journe Watches, renowned for its exquisite craftsmanship, has taken a bold step forward. The luxury watchmaker is set to auction a truly unique creation, the élégante 48 mm Titalyt®, with all proceeds benefiting the Breast Cancer Research Foundation (BCRF). This collaboration between Phillips and F.P. Journe represents a fusion of elegance, innovation, and altruism, making waves in both the watchmaking and charitable spheres.

Scheduled for the 2nd of March in Miami, this exclusive auction promises to be a beacon of hope and generosity. While the event itself is invitation-only, individuals worldwide are encouraged to participate in the bidding process online, ensuring that this exceptional timepiece finds its way to a deserving owner, all while contributing to a noble cause.

F.P. Journe Watches donated a one-of-a-kind watch from the élégante collection

The focal point of this auction is the extraordinary craftsmanship of F.P. Journe watches, particularly exemplified by the élégante line introduced in 2014. The élégante 48 mm Titalyt® is not just a watch; it’s a testament to François-Paul Journe’s four decades of dedication to horology. The watch features a Flat Tortue® case, reminiscent of early 20th-century timepieces, yet conceals within it a 21st-century marvel of engineering.

At its core lies an electromechanical movement, representing a remarkable evolution of quartz technology. This ingenious mechanism integrates a microprocessor, enabling the watch to seamlessly transition into “stability mode” after 35 minutes of dormancy. In this state, although the hands appear still, the watch continues its silent vigil, meticulously tracking time with unwavering precision. With the slightest motion, a discreet sensor springs to life, prompting the hands to swiftly align with the current hour and minute, resuming its temporal journey effortlessly.

This energy-efficient feature not only prolongs battery life but also epitomizes Journe’s commitment to marrying technological advancement with practicality. The caliber 1210, the culmination of eight years of dedicated development, serves as the heartbeat of this watch.

The élégante 48 mm Titalyt® comes in a symbolic pink

Beyond its technical prowess, this particular timepiece bears a symbolic significance. Adorned with a unique numeral “1” rendered in pink, it serves as a poignant reminder of its mission to support breast cancer research. The choice of pink, a color synonymous with breast cancer awareness, underscores F.P. Journe’s commitment to making a meaningful impact in the fight against this disease.

As enthusiasts and collectors eagerly anticipate the auction of this one-of-a-kind watch, it’s important to remember the greater purpose behind this event. By supporting the Breast Cancer Research Foundation, F.P. Journe and Phillips are not only honoring the legacy of watches but also contributing to the advancement of medical science. Every bid placed represents a step closer to finding a cure for breast cancer, making this auction a beacon of hope for millions of individuals worldwide.

