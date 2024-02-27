 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Fashion & Style

F.P. Journe will auction a one-of-a-kind watch (and all proceeds will go to a worthy cause)

F.P. Journe auction off pink élégante watch for Breast Cancer Foundation

Sarah Veldman
By
F.P. Journe élégante 48 mm Titalyt®
F.P. Journe

In the world of haute horlogerie, where craftsmanship meets philanthropy, F.P. Journe Watches, renowned for its exquisite craftsmanship, has taken a bold step forward. The luxury watchmaker is set to auction a truly unique creation, the élégante 48 mm Titalyt®, with all proceeds benefiting the Breast Cancer Research Foundation (BCRF). This collaboration between Phillips and F.P. Journe represents a fusion of elegance, innovation, and altruism, making waves in both the watchmaking and charitable spheres.

Scheduled for the 2nd of March in Miami, this exclusive auction promises to be a beacon of hope and generosity. While the event itself is invitation-only, individuals worldwide are encouraged to participate in the bidding process online, ensuring that this exceptional timepiece finds its way to a deserving owner, all while contributing to a noble cause.

F. P. Journe élégante Titalyt® 48 mm
F.P. Journe

F.P. Journe Watches donated a one-of-a-kind watch from the élégante collection

The focal point of this auction is the extraordinary craftsmanship of F.P. Journe watches, particularly exemplified by the élégante line introduced in 2014. The élégante 48 mm Titalyt® is not just a watch; it’s a testament to François-Paul Journe’s four decades of dedication to horology. The watch features a Flat Tortue® case, reminiscent of early 20th-century timepieces, yet conceals within it a 21st-century marvel of engineering.

Recommended Videos

At its core lies an electromechanical movement, representing a remarkable evolution of quartz technology. This ingenious mechanism integrates a microprocessor, enabling the watch to seamlessly transition into “stability mode” after 35 minutes of dormancy. In this state, although the hands appear still, the watch continues its silent vigil, meticulously tracking time with unwavering precision. With the slightest motion, a discreet sensor springs to life, prompting the hands to swiftly align with the current hour and minute, resuming its temporal journey effortlessly.

Related

This energy-efficient feature not only prolongs battery life but also epitomizes Journe’s commitment to marrying technological advancement with practicality. The caliber 1210, the culmination of eight years of dedicated development, serves as the heartbeat of this watch.

F.P. Journe élégante Titalyt® 48 mm
F.P. Journe

The élégante 48 mm Titalyt® comes in a symbolic pink

Beyond its technical prowess, this particular timepiece bears a symbolic significance. Adorned with a unique numeral “1” rendered in pink, it serves as a poignant reminder of its mission to support breast cancer research. The choice of pink, a color synonymous with breast cancer awareness, underscores F.P. Journe’s commitment to making a meaningful impact in the fight against this disease.

As enthusiasts and collectors eagerly anticipate the auction of this one-of-a-kind watch, it’s important to remember the greater purpose behind this event. By supporting the Breast Cancer Research Foundation, F.P. Journe and Phillips are not only honoring the legacy of watches but also contributing to the advancement of medical science. Every bid placed represents a step closer to finding a cure for breast cancer, making this auction a beacon of hope for millions of individuals worldwide.

Learn More

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
Sarah Veldman
Sarah Veldman
Freelance Writer
Sarah has been a freelance writer for over 7 years now, having started while she was living out of a suitcase and traveling…
Frederique Constant unveils ultra-exclusive luxury watches with one-of-a-kind meteorite dials
Each of these luxury watches is hand-finished by two watchmakers
Frederique Constant Classic Tourbillon Meteorite Manufacture

In the world of watches for men, there are brands, and then there's Frederique Constant. The Geneva-based manufacturer (and any fan of watches will know that Geneva watches are simply the best) has consistently pushed the boundaries of luxury watches, and its latest creation, the Frederique Constant Classic Tourbillon Meteorite Manufacture, takes the game to a whole new level. This watch is not just a time-telling accessory; it's a masterpiece that demands your attention.

First things first, let's talk about the star of the show: the meteorite dial. Yes, you heard that right. Frederique Constant has turned to the cosmos for inspiration, and it's a genius move. The dial of the Classic Tourbillon Meteorite Manufacture is crafted from a genuine meteorite, making each watch unique and one of a kind, as every meteorite varies slightly. It's not every day that you can strap a piece of the universe to your wrist, right?

Read more
Girard-Perregaux brings back a renewed Constant Escapement, one of its most interesting luxury watches
How the Neo Constant Escapement improves upon the original
Girard Perregaux New Constant Escapement face

In the world of watches, few brands command the level of admiration and respect that Girard-Perregaux does. When you think of luxury watches for men, Girard-Perregaux is undoubtedly a name that springs to mind, and it's recently made a bold statement by reintroducing its Constant Escapement -- a masterpiece that has left watch aficionados buzzing with excitement. Established in 1791, this venerable brand has been crafting extraordinary timepieces for centuries. Its dedication to precision and innovation has forged a legacy that's as enduring as the watches themselves.

Now, onto the star of the show -- the Neo Constant Escapement. The reintroduction of this masterpiece has set the luxury watch community abuzz and for good reason. It's the kind of watch that reminds you why you fell in love with horology in the first place.
The Neo Constant Escapement: Precision redefined
This watch is a testament to Girard-Perregaux's unwavering commitment to pushing the boundaries of what's possible. When you think about luxury watches, you're not just considering a time-telling device; you're contemplating a work of art, a fusion of engineering and aesthetics, a piece of history strapped to your wrist.

Read more
Bremont watches expands Supermarine lineup, and one watch is limited to 400 pieces
A portion of the proceeds from the limited-edition watch will go to charity
Bremont Supermarine watch face

Luxury timepieces, those finely wrought works of art, have long been associated with sophistication and quality. A household brand among the world's watch fans is Bremont watches, which belongs to the elite class of watchmakers. Its most recent product, a Supermarine lineup expansion, has generated a lot of excitement, and rightfully so.

Let's start by peering into the heart of this remarkable timepiece. With 25 jewels, a Glucydur balance wheel, an Anachron balance spring, and a Nivaflex mainspring, it's evident that Bremont has left no stone unturned in ensuring the watch's accuracy and longevity. At 28,800 beats per hour and a 50-hour power reserve, this watch is built to keep ticking, no matter where life takes you.

Read more