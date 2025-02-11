 Skip to main content
The latest MB&F x Bulgari watch comes with a realistic serpent-like design

The embodiment of a serpent

Bvlgari x MB&F Serpenti
The Bulgari x MB&F Serpenti is a work of art that also doubles as an engineering and horological enigma.

The Bulgari x MB&F Serpenti is the brainchild of some of the most talented experts in the industry, Maximilian Büsser, founder and creative director of MB&F, and Fabrizio Buonamassa Stigliani, director of watchmaking creation at Bulgari. They have worked together in the past —in 2021, on the MB&F x Bulgari LM FlyingT Allegra — but this new timepiece is on another level.

It has a serpent-like design, which looks incredibly realistic. Some traits were passed down from previous watch models, like the cut-outs on each side—a representation of a serpent’s eyes.

According to Fabrizio Buonamassa Stigliani, “The aim was to have a totally different vision. The snake is a magnificent object that appeals to many collectors. I think we succeeded in giving the Bulgari serpent a new horizon. It is not just a feminine object linked to the brand’s DNA but, for the first time, a technical object that speaks to the Bvlgari aesthetic and showcases MB&F’s expertise. Like all good collaborations, it is a win-win project.”

For starters, this new Bulgari watch has beautiful geometrical curves that add to the serpent-like look. And thanks to the sapphire crystal, the timepiece also offers beautiful views of the components featured on the dial.

While this watch looks like a serpent’s head, a few sections draw inspiration from cars. Buonamassa Stigliani has an inclination for automobiles, and he expressed his passion through this new watch. And just like car profiles, each segment has a unique shape—the side profile has a different shape from the bottom profile and top profile. A few sections also have a retro-like automobile shape, similar to the one featured on automobiles from the 20th century.

At the heart of the watch, there’s a very stylish MB&F caliber that gives the watch a mechanical look, which is accentuated by wheels and gears. It also comes with two complications for tracking time.

Bulgari will roll out this new limited edition timepiece in three variants, manufactured from different materials: 33 pieces each in 18K rose gold featuring green hour and minute domes, grade 5 titanium with blue domes, and black PVD-coated stainless steel with red domes.

While the gold option is priced at $169,741, the titanium and stainless steel PVD options retail at $147,407.

