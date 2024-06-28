 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Fashion & Style

The Manual may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site.

We’re not sure which of these new Frederique Constant watches we like more

Which of these gorgeous new Frederique Constant watches is your favorite?

By
Chronograph Automatic
Frederique Constant / Frederique Constant

Although Frederique Constant is barely celebrating its 25th anniversary on its showcase collection, the watch company is already well known throughout the watch community for its stellar and sleek designs. One in particular, the 41-mm Chronograph Automatic, has already charted a name for itself and is a modern option for those looking for a luxurious and new style. Besides the intricate details in the dial, the watch’s functionality is perfect for day-to-day activities. While containing a mechanical chronograph, this watch can track hours, minutes, seconds, and the date. On its own, the 41-mm Chronograph Automatic is a wonderful addition to any collection; the upcoming celebration calls for two special editions of this sports watch that’ll complete any watch lineup. Each of these new variations is meant to invoke a different meaning of luxury to this sporty watch. 

Rose gold Chronograph Automatic watches

Chronograph Automatic
Frederique Constant / Frederique Constant

For the celebration, Frederique Constant has released two new variations of the Chronograph Automatic watches, sure to dazzle every watch lover. The first of the variations is a rose gold edition that gives a unique touch to your collection. Instead of the typical silver or gold materials, the rose gold variation gives you a small pop of color that’s different from most. 

Recommended Videos

Along with this rose gold plated case, the watch has a rich midnight blue dial for a strong contrast. The rose gold case comes in a matte with a globe pattern embossed on it to give it another level of detail unique to Frederique Constant. To match the midnight blue dial, this new rose gold piece comes with calf leather with a nubuck finish and crocodile pattern. With all the perks of a luxe gold watch, this rose gold Chronograph Automatic watch is an eye-catching timepiece. While not a limited edition piece, there’s no doubt that this rose gold watch is bound to stun more than one. 

1888-piece Chronograph Automatic

Chronograph Automatic watch in green
Frederique Constant / Frederique Constant

On the other hand, Frederique Constant has also released a limited edition piece that gives another aura of luxury. With 1888 pieces in a steel case with an opaline dial and green counters. The green accents on this limited edition piece give the Chronograph Automatic watch a much more sporty look. With a casual style mixed with an elegant and detailed dial, this limited edition is meant to be a statement option. 

As with the rose gold plated option, this 1888-piece watch gives the option of interchangeable straps that can best suit your everyday style. The green strap included in this limited edition is a luxurious calf leather with nubuck finishing and a crocodile pattern. Powering this watch is the FC-391 calibre with a 60-power reserve. While giving a completely different style than the sleek Highline Chronograph Automatic, this sporty 1888 piece is an ode to a rich watchmaking history that will be a stellar limited edition piece to wear.

Editors’ Recommendations

Topics
Leslie Leon
Leslie Leon
Leslie is a Los Angeles-based writer and content creator. She is always researching and finding the latest fashion trends…
Harry Winston adds 7 blinged out watches to its Ocean Collection
Harry Winston Ocean Collection gets 7 new additions
Harry Winston Ocean Date Moon Phase Baguette Automatic

In 2023, Harry Winston marked 25 years of its Ocean Collection with an Ocean Date Moon Phase Automatic 42mm. Now the brand has added 7 more watches to this line, including several updated versions of the Ocean Date Moon Phase and the Zalium line, made with exclusive zirconium-based alloy. If you're looking to add a new luxury watch to your collection, either of these would be a welcome addition.
Harry Winston Ocean Date Moon Phase Automatic Rose Gold

When someone says they're looking for a "luxury watch" we can imagine the Harry Winston Ocean Date Moon Phase Automatic 42mm Rose Gold Limited Edition as being what they envision in their mind. This watch, truly the epitome of high-end is made with 18K rose gold and features a gem-set dial, bezel, and bracelet all adorned with sparkling diamonds. On this watch is a moon phase display along with the date, hours, and minutes arranged in an asymmetrical layout through overlapping registers. Each of the 978 diamonds was very obviously applied to the watch with the utmost precision rather than just being thrown on there simply for aesthetics. If exclusivity is your thing, you'll be happy to hear that only 5 of these are available.
Ocean Date Moon Phase Baguette Automatic with alligator strap

Read more
Citizen celebrates land, sea, and air with insane new Promaster additions
Citizen announces 3 new watches to celebrate Promaster 35th anniversary
Citizen watches Promaster series

The Citizen Watches Promaster series is celebrating the big 3-5 this year, and they don't look a day over 25 (perhaps they've incorporated retinol into their skincare routine?) To commemorate this milestone in true watch industry fashion, the equivalent of a big birthday party, Citizen Watches have announced the upcoming release of a trio of limited edition watches that each represent a different realm on earth: Sea (for fans of diving), Land (for outdoor adventurers), and Air (naturally, aviation lovers).
Citizen watches Promaster Mechanical Diver 200m

Limited to just 4,500 pieces, the Mechanical Diver 200m, also known as the Fujitsubo or Challenge Diver, has some major updates compared to the original design. It features a blue dial with a light blue bezel accent that will make you feel like you're sailing on an early morning sea. Additionally, there is a Duratect Platinum surface treatment on the titanium case and bracelet. While this treatment definitely improves the scratch resistance, it also has aesthetic purposes in that it gives the metal a silver-toned finish that is highly pleasing to the eye. It still has the same dimensions as the original, at 41 x 12.3 x 48.5mm, with the Citizen watches automatic 9051 movement. To distinguish it from the original, this Mechanical Diver has a commemorative caseback celebrating Promaster's 35th anniversary.
Citizen watches Promaster Eco-Drive Combination Watch

Read more
F.P. Journe closes the curtain on limited editions with one last watch
F.P. Journe releases its last limited edition watch ever
F.P. Journe Flyback Chronographe FB

F.P. Journe announced earlier this year that they would cease producing limited edition watches, though the "announcement" was more of a quiet whisper. The company is known for its small annual output of watches , which makes 1,000 mechanical and 500 quartz pieces. However, they would never end a party without a final confetti canon, and this one is in the form of a hand-wound flyback Chronographe FB.

To celebrate the 20th anniversary of their Tokyo location, they've introduced this last limited edition. Going forward, they will stop engraving edition numbers on their watches, meaning the 200 Chronographe FB models released will certainly be highly sought after.
The F.P. Journe Chronographe FB

Read more