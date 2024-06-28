Which of these gorgeous new Frederique Constant watches is your favorite?

Although Frederique Constant is barely celebrating its 25th anniversary on its showcase collection, the watch company is already well known throughout the watch community for its stellar and sleek designs. One in particular, the 41-mm Chronograph Automatic, has already charted a name for itself and is a modern option for those looking for a luxurious and new style. Besides the intricate details in the dial, the watch’s functionality is perfect for day-to-day activities. While containing a mechanical chronograph, this watch can track hours, minutes, seconds, and the date. On its own, the 41-mm Chronograph Automatic is a wonderful addition to any collection; the upcoming celebration calls for two special editions of this sports watch that’ll complete any watch lineup. Each of these new variations is meant to invoke a different meaning of luxury to this sporty watch.

Rose gold Chronograph Automatic watches

For the celebration, Frederique Constant has released two new variations of the Chronograph Automatic watches, sure to dazzle every watch lover. The first of the variations is a rose gold edition that gives a unique touch to your collection. Instead of the typical silver or gold materials, the rose gold variation gives you a small pop of color that’s different from most.

Along with this rose gold plated case, the watch has a rich midnight blue dial for a strong contrast. The rose gold case comes in a matte with a globe pattern embossed on it to give it another level of detail unique to Frederique Constant. To match the midnight blue dial, this new rose gold piece comes with calf leather with a nubuck finish and crocodile pattern. With all the perks of a luxe gold watch, this rose gold Chronograph Automatic watch is an eye-catching timepiece. While not a limited edition piece, there’s no doubt that this rose gold watch is bound to stun more than one.

1888-piece Chronograph Automatic

On the other hand, Frederique Constant has also released a limited edition piece that gives another aura of luxury. With 1888 pieces in a steel case with an opaline dial and green counters. The green accents on this limited edition piece give the Chronograph Automatic watch a much more sporty look. With a casual style mixed with an elegant and detailed dial, this limited edition is meant to be a statement option.

As with the rose gold plated option, this 1888-piece watch gives the option of interchangeable straps that can best suit your everyday style. The green strap included in this limited edition is a luxurious calf leather with nubuck finishing and a crocodile pattern. Powering this watch is the FC-391 calibre with a 60-power reserve. While giving a completely different style than the sleek Highline Chronograph Automatic, this sporty 1888 piece is an ode to a rich watchmaking history that will be a stellar limited edition piece to wear.