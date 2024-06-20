Swatch debuts 4 new watches for the 2024 Paris Olympics

Swatch, our beloved budget-friendly watchmaker who is somewhat like a rambunctious younger brother that you keep around for his funny antics, has just debuted four new timepieces. In the run-up to the Paris Summer Olympics, every brand has been coming up with its own products to sell, and Swatch may have come up with the best one. Three of the new watches take inspiration from a specific sport while the fourth is part of the Flik Flak range that is made for children.

Swatch Green Backside Wave

Inspired by the Olympic sport of surfing, the Swatch Green Backside Wave will have you saying “cowabunga dude!” This model has a 41mm case with a thickness of 9.85mm, meaning it can easily fit under your shirt sleeves and won’t cause a nuisance on your wrist. Keeping it environmentally friendly, Swatch has constructed the case from dark green bio-sourced resin with a domed crystal made of bio-sourced plastic. Additionally, it has 30 meters of water resistance so you can still sport it in the rain, and is powered by an ETA quartz movement. As for surf aesthetics, this Swatch has a silicone strap with a green gradient design with pink underneath and features a surfboard printed on the loop.

Recommended Videos

Swatch Blue Heelflip

The Swatch Blue Heelflip is part of the chronograph line and celebrates the Olympic sport of skateboarding. It’s crafted from a dark blue resin case with domed plastic crystal and measures slightly bigger than the Green Backside Wave at 42mm across with a thickness of 14.03mm. The dial is certainly the most complicated of the four, with dark blue gradient colors accented with a gold second-hand and pink, white, and light blue detailing as well as a date display at 4:30. Like the surf-inspired Swatch, it also has 30 meters of water resistance, but it’s powered by an ETA quartz chronograph movement. It also comes with light blue pushers and a pink crown on the left side, with a dark blue silicone strap and pink underneath. To seal it as a representative of skateboarding, it’s adorned with a colorful little skateboard design.

Swatch Purple Rollshot

Rounding out the 3 adult Swatch watches for the Paris 2024 Olympic Games is the Purple Rollshot that represents volleyball. This Swatch has a very slim case of 34mm with a thickness of 8.75mm, meaning it’s the perfect companion for someone who wants a watch but doesn’t want the extra weight on their wrist. It’s crafted from eco-friendly purple resin, and like the others in the collection, it has a water resistance of 30 meters as well as an ETA quartz movement. This Swatch has a dark purple dial with pink and white accents and includes a dual day/date display at 3 o’clock. The silicone strap is a purple gradient with pink underneath, and like the others, its logo is that of the sport it represents, a volleyball.

Swatch Olympics collection: How much is it?

While an Omega Olympics watch is a substantial investment and caters to die-hard fans, the Swatch Olympic Games Paris 2024 collection is the perfect budget-friendly alternative for those who want a memento without an empty bank account. The Blue Heelflip costs the most at $130, while the Green Backside Wave is $85, and the Purple Rollshot is $75. The children’s watch from Flik Flak is $40.

Editors' Recommendations