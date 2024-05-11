Tissot goes green with 2 additions to the PRX lineup

With summer just around the corner, at least we hope, the days of sweaty skin and cold indulgences are so close we can taste it, and mint ice cream is an absolute favorite around here. So, what better way to satisfy our urges before the temperature has gone up than with a mint green watch; close enough, right? Tissot just added to the PRX collection with an Automatic 35mm and 40mm in mint green (transitioning from a quartz to an automatic model), and a PRX Chronograph in a gradient dark green. If you’ve been awaiting the ideal Tissot PRX watch, you will be duly rewarded with these latest additions.

Tissot: PRX Powermatic 80 35mm and 40mm in mint green

The Tissot PRX Automatic collection has had the watch industry in a chokehold for a while now, having coincided its launch impeccably with the surge in demand for luxury sports watches (an idea that still makes us do a double take). Tissot has slowly expanded its lineup, taking its time and taking inspiration from vintage models that they infused with an automatic movement.

The collection now spans two sizes, as we see with the new mint green addition. It comes in 35mm and 40mm and has a slim profile of just 10.9mm. The dial features an embossed tapisserie pattern, luminous markers and hands, and a framed date window. It has brushed and polished finishes, accentuated by a polished bezel, sapphire crystal on top, and transparent caseback.

Tissot PRX Powermatic 80 35mm

Tissot PRX Powermatic 80 40mm

Tissot: PRX Automatic Chronograph in dark green

Tissot has further expanded its PRX Chronograph collection with the new PRX Automatic Chronograph in a gradient dark green. While the technical specifications remain the same, the dial aesthetics are quite different. It measures a good 42mm x 14.5mm and is powered by the ETA A05.H31 movement, an upgraded iteration of the Valjoux 7753. It features a semi-openworked central rotor and a 60-hour power reserve.

The new dial includes central hours and minutes, small seconds at 9 o’clock, chronograph hours and minutes at 6 and 3 o’clock, chronograph seconds centrally located, and a date window framed at 4:30. Unlike its predecessors that had vertically brushed dials, and contrasting subdials, this deep green hue has a waffle dial, giving it major Audemars Piguet Royal Oak Chronograph vibes, yet this one is 20 times cheaper; essentially, it’s a dupe.

How much do these new Tissot watches cost, and where can you buy them?

The Tissot PRX Automatic Chronograph in dark green costs $1,895. The Tissot Powermatic 80 watch with a measurement of 40mm costs $725, while the 35mm watch will set you back just $695. Being that they’re quite affordable, they can all be bought online at the Tissot website or at Tissot store locations, and partners.

