Oris embraces the year of the snake with a stunning limited edition ProPilot X

Oris recently rolled out the ProPilot X Year of the Snake Limited Edition

Oris ProPilot X Year of the Snake Limited Edition
Oris ProPilot X Year of the Snake Limited Edition

As everyone awaits New Year celebrations, Oris took a bold step; it analyzed 2025, according to the Chinese Zodiac, and then created a watch that embodies such elements while preparing for the Chinese New Year.

2025 aligns with the year of the snake in the Chinese Zodiac—a representation of mystery, transformation, elegance, good luck, wit, and prosperity.

While this new timepiece is built around a model that was launched in 2019, the brand did an amazing job with elements featured on the face of the watch, from the snake-like hand to the snake-like design.

The small tweaks transformed the dial and bezel, giving the timepiece a unique look accentuated by the conspicuous color.

Since this chronograph honors the year of the snake, the bezel comes with an interesting scale-like pattern—a reminder of the zodiac animal behind the watch. The scale-like pattern is also engraved on the edge of the dial.

Speaking of the dial, most elements have a green-like hue, which creates a beautiful contrast between the dial and the elements featured on the mechanism, which are partially covered by the dial’s skeleton surface.

The green skeleton material glides through the two subdials at 3 o’clock and 7 O’clock and then merges with the main frame at the center of the dial.

While 30 % of the dial’s surface area is covered with the skeleton-like material, other sections are characterized by an open-dial design, with multiple cut-outs at different points to offer breathtaking views of mechanical elements, tucked in the innermost part of the watch.

This is a simple and effective way of taking the aesthetics to the next level while accentuating multiple components, such as bridges and gears.

Even in its most basic form, the mechanical movement still packs a punch and can easily capture anyone’s attention.

Since the ProPilot X Year of the Snake is a limited edition watch, Oris rolled 88 pieces into the market—a piece retails at $9,100.

