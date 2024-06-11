 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Fashion & Style

The Manual may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site.

Oris’ 120th anniversary watch is a sleek, all-black Divers Sixty-Five

Oris drops an all-black Divers Sixty-Five for 120th anniversary

By
Oris 2024 Holstein edition
Oris

When you’re between the ages of 1 and, let’s say, 13, birthdays are a big deal; your friends come over, there’s a big cake and candles, perhaps a magician or a clown shows up to scare everyone, and if you’re lucky, it takes place at a roller rink or a bowling alley. Well, Oris watches are turning 120, meaning they’ve matured quite a bit since the days of party hats and streamers. The Swiss watchmaker has released a Hölstein Edition (named after its hometown) every year for the past five years in order to celebrate its anniversary, with just 250 pieces. Oris uses these Hölstein Editions every year to create some truly head-turning watches, and this year is no different.

Oris watches 2024 Hölstein Edition: As black as a watch can get

Oris 2024 Holstein edition
Oris

Oris watches made 2024 even more special since they hit the big 1-2-0 and gave their ever-popular retro dive watch, the Divers Sixty-Five, an all-black makeover. And when we say “all black,” we literally mean all black with not an accent color in sight minus the date window, which is printed in white (after reading that, Batman said, “No, thanks.”)

Recommended Videos

This Oris watch features a black DLC-coated stainless steel case, crown, and bezel with raised numbers on the bezel, which is also in black. The dial is matte black, and has black lettering, while the hands and indices are also black, including a black lume. The rubber strap is black with a black DLC stainless steel buckle, and the caseback is covered entirely in a black DLC coating with an engraving of the Oris Bear. He’s not really matching the all-black vibe as he’s wearing sunglasses and floral shorts but the dark winter was just too much for him.

Related

Okay, if you took a drink every time you read the word black, you’re probably not able to read this anymore.

Additional technical specifications

Oris 2024 Holstein Edition
Oris

Okay, the aesthetics of Oris watches 2024 Hölstein Edition is black on black on black, but what about those tech specs? The DLC-coated case is 40mm, quite small and easily suitable for most wrists. A domed sapphire crystal and signed screw-down at 3 o’clock offers a decent 100 meters of water resistance. It’s powered by the Calibre 400 automatic movement, which is an in-house mechanism from Oris watches. It operates at 4 Hz, has a 120-hour power reserve, and has more than 30 anti-magnetic components.

What do we think?

Okay, an all-black watch isn’t at all practical, but then, this isn’t an average watch release; it’s to celebrate Oris watches. Anyone wanting to snap up one of the 250 pieces is not looking for a functional dive watch, they’re looking for something more special; aesthetics, as the kids are saying these days. In terms of those aesthetics, it’s a much more affordable dupe of the Omega Seamaster Diver in Black Black.

How much is the Oris watches 2024 Hölstein Edition?

Oris 2024 Holstein Edition
Oris

The new Oris watches 2024 Hölstein Edition costs a bit more than the regular Divers Sixty-Five models due to its DLC finish, and can be bought on the Oris official website for $4,200.

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
Sarah Veldman
Sarah Veldman
Freelance Writer
Sarah has been a freelance writer for over 7 years now, having started while she was living out of a suitcase and traveling…
G-SHOCK debuts new MT-G Series inspired by the city skyline for 40th anniversary
G-SHOCK 40th anniversary city skyline watch
G-SHOCK MTG-B2000YR-1A watch face

 

In the ever-evolving realm of timepieces, G-SHOCK has once again pushed the boundaries by introducing its MT-G Special: City Illumination model, a dazzling tribute to the brand's 40th anniversary. This watch pays homage to a city skyline's vibrant hues and dynamic energy, giving off a nostalgic vibe for a place we've never even been.

Read more
This Bulgari and Gran Turismo watch collab is an all-aluminum masterpiece
Gran Turismo and Bulgari team up for innovative collab
Bulgari x Gran Turismo Aluminium Limited Edition on wrist

In the ever-evolving world of luxury watches, where innovation meets style, a groundbreaking collaboration has emerged, fusing the elegance of Bulgari watches with the adrenaline of the PlayStation series Gran Turismo. The result? An all-aluminum masterpiece that not only defies traditional norms but redefines the concept of a wrist companion.

Bulgari, synonymous with sophistication, has joined forces with the iconic Gran Turismo, creating a digital concept car turned timepiece marvel. This collaboration, born from the marriage of horology and gaming, has birthed the BVLGARI Aluminium Vision Gran Turismo, a watch that stands at the intersection of cutting-edge design and gaming nostalgia.
The playful provocation: A watch for men who dare
This timepiece isn't just for those who appreciate fine craftsmanship; it's for the daring, the ones who live life in the fast lane. It's a nod to the men who seek a wrist companion that transcends the ordinary, mirroring the spirit of Gran Turismo itself.

Read more
You’re going to love these 3 new Oris watches
Oris introduces 3 new watches that will have you in awe
ProPilot X Calibre 400 Laser’ on wrist

If there's one thing that can elevate a man's style, it's a well-crafted timepiece. And when it comes to watches for men, Oris has consistently delivered a perfect blend of sophistication and innovation. In this edition, we unveil three exceptional timepieces that redefine the art of watchmaking: the Divers Sixty-Five Date Cotton Candy Sepia, the ProPilot X Calibre 400 Laser, and the ProPilot GMT. Let's dive into the details and discover why these Oris watches deserve a special spot in your collection.

1. Divers Sixty-Five Date Cotton Candy Sepia: A retro twist in bronze
Oris has resurrected one of its most beloved designs with a tantalizing twist in the Divers Sixty-Five Date Cotton Candy Sepia. This timepiece has the same vibe as a member's only cigar club with the tobacco-colored interpretation of the classic retro diver's watch, previously adorned with vibrant hues. The 38 mm bronze case, uni-directional rotating bezel, and screw-in crown exude a vintage charm that will naturally patinate over time, ensuring each watch carries a unique history.

Read more