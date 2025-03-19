 Skip to main content
Breitling makes bold move by acquiring Gallet ahead of 200th anniversary

Breitling makes a major acquisition

By
Watch on brown background
Breitling / Breitling

Breitling, the well-known Swiss firm that makes timepieces, has announced that it bought Gallet, a watch company with a long-established history. The firm plans to relaunch Gallet at an important time, when Gallet has its 200th birthday in 2026.

This action by Breitling is the second purchase of a large firm after it bought Universal Genève in 2023. This helps to show how much impact Breitling now has in the luxury watch market. The statement attested that Gallet would be a brand that is under Breitling’s umbrella but not as costly as other luxury brands, allowing an entry-level point for customers.

“This acquisition is a natural next step in Breitling’s expansion,” said Georges Kern, CEO of Breitling. “We are reviving Gallet under the umbrella of Breitling’s expertise and craftsmanship. Our vision is long-term—reviving Gallet as a strong brand in watchmaking, while honoring its legacy of adventure and innovation in chronographs.”

Julien Gallet started the firm in La Chaux-de-Fonds in 1826. It became known as a leader in making very accurate timekeeping tools for travel. In 1903, Gallet became an important part of aviation history when its stopwatch was used to time the Wright brothers’ first plane ride at Kitty Hawk.

Some of the firm’s most well-known items include the 1939 Flying Officer, a chronograph that can withstand water and was created to track multiple time zones. President Harry S. Truman famously wore it. There is also the MultiChron Clamshell series, which was released in 1938. It was among the first chronographs that could withstand water and was created for cars and planes.

Gallet started selling in the U.S. market in 1856, and Jules Racine & Co. became the only North American seller of its items in 1890. Even though it developed new innovations and had a big presence in America, Gallet became less popular during the quartz crisis in the 1970s and 1980s. It was one of several Swiss companies that had problems during this period.

“We continue to have strong confidence in Breitling, which is well-positioned to expand its market share in the luxury watch sector,” explained Alfred Gantner, Co-Founder of Partners Group and Chairman of Breitling. “Acquiring Gallet is the second key move that underscores the long-term strategy we’ve been building.”

The purchase fits with Breitling’s focus on aviation and the history of chronographs. This makes it possible to bring back timepieces from history, such as the Flying Officer and MultiChron series. The company can use modern manufacturing methods while still keeping the original spirit of adventure.

