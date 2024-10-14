 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Fashion & Style

Casio launches new watches for its 50th anniversary — what you need to know

Check out these new watches from Casio

By
casio 50th anniversary watches
Casio's 50th anniversary watches Casio / Casio

Since 2024 is the 50th anniversary of Casio, the iconic brand is planning to launch a new line of watches to commemorate the anniversary. However, such models were introduced in different regions. Casio Japan was recently hacked, so it had to push the launch forward. As a result, new watch models were only revealed by Casio Hong Kong.

According to an image that was published on the Casio Hong Kong Instagram, the team behind the brand plans to introduce these models into the market: Edifice EFS-S640ZE-1A, Baby-G BGD-S565ZE-1, Pro Trek PRW-6900ZE-1, and G-Shock GMC-B2100ZE-1A. While such models haven’t made it to Casio America’s official page, they will be rolled into the American market in late October.

Recommended Videos

In terms of design and performance, the G-shock GMC-B2100ZE-1A might be one of the most anticipated models from the collection—especially after Casio America published images of G-shock models from the GMC-B2100 series.

Each piece retails at $800, so there’s a high chance that the GMC-B2100ZE price tag might be in the same range as the GMCB2100D-1A and GMCB2100AD-2A.

Apart from that, the Casiotron TRN50ZE-1A draws inspiration from a retro timepiece that dates back to 1974—the 1974 Casiotron QW02. While the retro timepiece had basic features, the 2024 Casiotron TRN50ZE-1A comes with more sophisticated features such as the Multi-band 6, solar power energy, and water-resistant properties.

At the moment, Casio hasn’t released the prices for these new models. By the end of the year, the new models will be rolled out into the market, as well as the estimated prices.

Editors’ Recommendations

Topics
Nathan S.R
Nathan S.R
Nathan has devoted his life to collecting watches, studying horology, reviewing watches, and writing about timepieces. As a…
Casio Releases the new G-shock G-steel GM2110D with an eye-catching finish
The new G-shock G-steel GM2110D comes with an eye-catching finish
Blue Casio G2110D

Casio has added a new timepiece—the GM2110D—to its G-Steel series. And thanks to the sleek design and octagonal shape, the GM2110D has a unique modern touch. It’s the first watch in the G-series to come with a metal bezel and a metallic bracelet.

Available in five different colors that accentuate the dial, this watch is suitable for both play and work. Apart from the classic silver and navy colors, the GM2110D was rolled out with a lime green, sky blue, and orange dial. The stainless steel bezel complements the striking colors with an elegant design and a circular hairline finish. Featuring a recessed dial ring that smoothly blends with other parts of the watch, the GM2110D has an impressive visual allure.

Read more
Casio introduces the new G-shock GD010 and GA010
Here's what the new G-shock GD010 and GA010 offer
G-shock GD010 and GA010 on gray background

Casio recently rolled out the new GA010 and GD010 series, and both have a work-wear-inspired finish that’s simple, elegant, and rugged. Since G-shock places a strong emphasis on durability and reliability, the GA010 and GD010 models are constructed with a tough carbon core structure for durability. The two are also fitted with a powerful battery that lasts for 10 years.

For starters, the new G-shock GA010 series features three different models—GA010-1A, GA010-2A, and GA010-5A. While the GA010 still preserves the old G-shock design that’s accentuated by a rugged appearance, retouches have been done to the bezel for a more modern look.

Read more
What you need to know about conditioning leather boots
Keep your leather boots looking great with these tips
Leather boots sitting on a tree root

Men are hard workers. We're explorers. We like to run off the beaten path to find the most challenging corners of the Earth and conquer them. Of course, we can only do that if we have the right gear. Whether we're talking about the right pocket knife or the best pants for the trail, what we take with us on the trail is vital to our success. And maybe the most vital thing we take with us just may be the thing that takes us.

Our leather boots. The right pair of boots can make or break any adventure to the furthest reaches of the known wilderness. Or they can make or break your delicate little toes on the job site. And if you want them to take care of you, it is important you take care of them by learning the right way to condition leather boots.
Choosing the right leather boots

Read more