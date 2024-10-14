Check out these new watches from Casio

Since 2024 is the 50th anniversary of Casio, the iconic brand is planning to launch a new line of watches to commemorate the anniversary. However, such models were introduced in different regions. Casio Japan was recently hacked, so it had to push the launch forward. As a result, new watch models were only revealed by Casio Hong Kong.

According to an image that was published on the Casio Hong Kong Instagram, the team behind the brand plans to introduce these models into the market: Edifice EFS-S640ZE-1A, Baby-G BGD-S565ZE-1, Pro Trek PRW-6900ZE-1, and G-Shock GMC-B2100ZE-1A. While such models haven’t made it to Casio America’s official page, they will be rolled into the American market in late October.

Recommended Videos

In terms of design and performance, the G-shock GMC-B2100ZE-1A might be one of the most anticipated models from the collection—especially after Casio America published images of G-shock models from the GMC-B2100 series.

Each piece retails at $800, so there’s a high chance that the GMC-B2100ZE price tag might be in the same range as the GMCB2100D-1A and GMCB2100AD-2A.

Apart from that, the Casiotron TRN50ZE-1A draws inspiration from a retro timepiece that dates back to 1974—the 1974 Casiotron QW02. While the retro timepiece had basic features, the 2024 Casiotron TRN50ZE-1A comes with more sophisticated features such as the Multi-band 6, solar power energy, and water-resistant properties.

At the moment, Casio hasn’t released the prices for these new models. By the end of the year, the new models will be rolled out into the market, as well as the estimated prices.