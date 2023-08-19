Breitling surpasses expectations again with this new, gorgeous watch

The Manual may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site.

If you want your wrist candy to show off your adventurousness, then a Breitling Navitimer would be just the piece to turn heads. Whether fast cars, spelunking, or sky diving is your adrenaline rush of choice, a Breitling watch won’t let you down if things start to get a little intense. Known for their insane precision, calculations, and quality, the Breitling Navitimer is also the go-to for pilots who need a second-in-command. Whether you know how to fly a plane or just want to turn heads when you give people the time, there’s a new reason to want one on your wrist, and only people in the U.S. will be able to take advantage of it.

The updates to the Switz-based timepiece

When something is as near perfection as the Breitling Navitimer B01 Chronograph, finding something to change to pull in new buyers could be tricky. But they found a way with a new color option and a throwback that fans of the brand will be thrilled about.

The Navitimer will be released in a dark steel gray palette with 18k red gold accents

Breitling’s normal color scheme is contrasting colors, but they play with a semi-monochromatic look with the darker colors in this version. The gray dial with the black outer ring, subdials, and strap gives it a sophisticated look, but you still get that pop of the white numbers and indices. The red gold hands, markers, and outer bezel give it an extra depth that catches the eye. It’s those little details, and the updated colors work well.

The nostalgia will hit hard

One of the coolest features of this piece is the revival of the wings. In the 1950s, the Aircraft Owners and Pilots Association (AOPA) fell in love with the Breitling watch so much that it became their official piece to wear. The AOPA wings land back in their position under the 12.

There are only a limited number, so get it or regret it

While this is a release only for U.S. customers, not everyone will get their wrists into one, as only 300 of these Breitling watches for men are available. This watch costs $11,900.

You’ll be in good company when you wear a Breitling

Celebrities and Hollywood also love the brand, and plenty of Breitling men’s watches have been on either a star’s wrist or a star in a movie.

John Travolta is a brand ambassador.

The actor has supported the brand and has worn the watches for almost two decades. And, if you don’t remember, Travolta is also a pilot, so he has all the more reason to sport the pieces.

Bruce Willis wore the Chronomat in Die Hard With a Vengeance.

Leonardo DiCaprio sported the Chrono Avenger in Blood Diamond.

Dwayne Johnson is seen wearing the Transocean Chronograph Unitime in the show Ballers.

Mark Wahlberg flashed the Cockpit B50 Night Mission in Transformers: The Last Knight.

Brad Pitt, Tom Cruise, Bear Grylls, and David Beckham all have a number of Breitling watches.

If you want to join the ranks of pilots, astronauts, thrill seekers, or stars that have made the brand a part of their lives, the Breitling Navitimer is the perfect piece to start with, thanks to the few but absolutely perfect tweaks made to the B01 Chronograph model.

