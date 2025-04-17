New Breitling Top Time honors Italian cycling legends

Breitling pays tribute to talented athletes who made history in the cycling scene with two new pieces, offered in different colors. Fausto Coppi and Gino Bartali won many titles back in the 1940s, but they still motivated each other through rivalry and fierce competition—two sides of the same coin.

Both options of the new watches feature colors worn by the cyclists as they competed for the same titles. While Gino Bartali’s model features a blue and yellow theme inspired by the cyclist’s team, Fausto Coppi’s option bears a close resemblance to Bianchi’s primary colors.

The two new timepieces are based on a retro model from the ‘60s, popularly known as Top Time. The Gino Bartali option was rolled out with a blue dial, accentuated by two subdials, one at 3 o’clock and another at 9 o’clock.

Even though the theme’s main colors are blue and white, the front face also stands out thanks to the yellow color accents on the subdials. Just above the 6 o’clock denotation, there’s a small inscription (L’Intramontabile) that honors Bartali’s cycling achievements.

The Fausto Coppi edition passes down the athlete’s competitive spirit, featuring a white dial complemented by turquoise subdials. Apart from that, Breitling keeps the cyclist’s name alive with an engraving (Il Campionissimo), hidden in plain sight on the tachymeter scale.

These two watches are powered by Breitling caliber B01, a powerful movement with 34 jewels, a 3-day power reserve, and a frequency of 28,800 vibrations per hour. Each version will be capped at 750 pieces and will retail at $8,100 when paired with a stainless steel bracelet. The calfskin option costs $7,700.