 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Fashion & Style

New Breitling Top Time honors Italian cycling legends

Breitling takes a trip down memory lane

By
Breitling Time B01 Fausto Coppi and Gino Bartali editions
Breitling Time B01 Fausto Coppi and Gino Bartali editions Breitling / Breitling

Breitling pays tribute to talented athletes who made history in the cycling scene with two new pieces, offered in different colors. Fausto Coppi and Gino Bartali won many titles back in the 1940s, but they still motivated each other through rivalry and fierce competition—two sides of the same coin.

Both options of the new watches feature colors worn by the cyclists as they competed for the same titles. While Gino Bartali’s model features a blue and yellow theme inspired by the cyclist’s team, Fausto Coppi’s option bears a close resemblance to Bianchi’s primary colors.

Recommended Videos

The two new timepieces are based on a retro model from the ‘60s, popularly known as Top Time. The Gino Bartali option was rolled out with a blue dial, accentuated by two subdials, one at 3 o’clock and another at 9 o’clock.

Top Time B01 Gino Bartali
Top Time B01 Gino Bartali Breitling / Breitling

Even though the theme’s main colors are blue and white, the front face also stands out thanks to the yellow color accents on the subdials. Just above the 6 o’clock denotation, there’s a small inscription (L’Intramontabile) that honors Bartali’s cycling achievements.

Breitling Top Time B01 Fausto Coppi
Breitling Top Time B01 Fausto Coppi Breitling / Breitling

The Fausto Coppi edition passes down the athlete’s competitive spirit, featuring a white dial complemented by turquoise subdials. Apart from that, Breitling keeps the cyclist’s name alive with an engraving (Il Campionissimo), hidden in plain sight on the tachymeter scale.

Related

These two watches are powered by Breitling caliber B01, a powerful movement with 34 jewels, a 3-day power reserve, and a frequency of 28,800 vibrations per hour. Each version will be capped at 750 pieces and will retail at $8,100 when paired with a stainless steel bracelet. The calfskin option costs $7,700.

Editors’ Recommendations

Topics
Nathan S.R
Nathan S.R
Nathan has devoted his life to collecting watches, studying horology, reviewing watches, and writing about timepieces. As a…
Vacheron Constantin’s 270th anniversary: A new chapter in luxury horology
Vacheron Constantin's 270th anniversary collection: Redefining luxury horology in 2025
The Traditionnelle Tourbillon in dark blue.

Vacheron Constantin is currently the world’s oldest continuously operating watch manufacturer with 270 years dedicated to the fine art of timekeeping. To commemorate their anniversary, the Geneva-based house has recently released a collection at Watches and Wonders 2025 that pays homage to the brand’s distinct heritage and showcases their technical mastery of complicated watches. These latest timepieces are sure to excite both watch collectors and connoisseurs. 
Les Cabinotiers Solaria Ultra Grand Complication

At the heart of the new collection is the Les Cabinotiers Solaria Ultra Grand Complication, a watch that expands the possibilities of what is possible in horology. A white gold masterpiece, it contains 41 complications and 13 patents within its 45mm case and is the result of more than eight years of intricate design. Considered the most complex wristwatch ever made, the Solaria has a double-sided display with celestial indications, a Westminster minute repeater with seven patent-protected innovations, and a sunrise/sunset tracker based on the wearer’s geographic coordinates. On the front dial are sapphire discs that display moonphases, tides, and the zodiac signs, with the caseback revealing sidereal time and the constellations. Despite the intricate features, the movement remains elegant at only 15.6mm thick, further proof of Vacheron Constantin’s technical mastery. 
Traditionelle

Read more
Patek Philippe introduces new Calatrava with 8-day power reserve
This elegant white gold timepiece combines practical complications with exceptional autonomy
Patek Calatrava 8-day

Patek Philippe, the global Swiss brand, showed a fresh, important item for its well-known Calatrava series at Watches & Wonders Geneva. The Reference 5328G-001 offers a new manually-wound engine with quick displays for both the day plus date plus a great, 8-day power store.

The clock shows Patek Philippe's skill with handy additions, held inside a nice, 41mm white gold box. A clear look exists, using a baseband with the "Clous de Paris" or hobnail guilloché design - a design that has been key to the Calatrava group since 1934.

Read more
Piaget expands their Andy Warhol collection to honor a friendship
Bringing back more for the love of the artist
Piaget Andy Warhol laid out

Imagine walking into a New York City high society event. There are people everywhere that any good New Yorker would know. Woody Allen regails people with his stories from set. Tony Bennet turning down requests to serenade the crowd with one of his croony tunes. One other thing you would likely see is one of the world's most prominent watchmakers, Yves Piaget, standing off in a corner and yucking it up with one of the most famous and eccentric New Yorkers ever, Andy Warhol. The two had a very close bond for a long time, and while the artist was known for many watches, Sotheby's sold off his estate after his death and found seven Piagets. His favorite, one that became known as the Piaget Andy Warhol Watch, has captivated collectors for decades. Now, the brand hit Watches and Wonders intending to expand the collection in 2025.
Adding to a beloved collectors item

From 1972 to 1977, Piaget developed the then-named 15102, and it became known as the Black Tie for years. It wasn't until Piaget joined forces with The Andy Warhol Foundation for the Visual Arts that the watch officially became known as the Andy Warhol watch. Known for its square shape and its art deco style, it became a favorite of the artist, and customers were able to customize it to their own liking, expressing themselves on their wrist the way Warhol did in his work. This year, the collection expands with two more models with Tiger's Eye, a silky rich amber ornamental stone with deep orange and brown tones. Loved in the 60s and 70s, these are the perfect addition to pay further homage to a friendship crafted in that era.

Read more