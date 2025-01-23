Breitling’s newest watch is a modern tribute to Frecce Tricolori

The new Avenger B01 Chronograph watch celebrates the partnership between Breitling and Frecce Tricolori Air Force, just as the name hints. Made up of 13 jets, the Frecce Tricolori is an Italian Air Force unit—a subdivision of the main unit—specializing in different kinds of air stunts and air shows.

The two brands, Breitling and Frecce Tricolori, go way back to the 20th century. Back then, Breitling focused on different types of watches, including aviation chronographs. The first airforce-inspired watch was rolled out in 1983 with advanced components, such as the rouleaux bracelet and rotating bezel. It had Frecce Tricolori’s logo and colors.

Recommended Videos

The 2025 edition comes with various elements, which are inspired by the original watch model—a full-circle moment for the two brands. For starters, it has the primary colors of the Italian Air Force, like the original model from 1983. The dial stands out due to the green hue that accentuates other elements on the watch. At the 9 o’clock denotation, there’s a small logo similar to the one that was featured on the first Frecce Tricolori timepiece.

The original watch had a logo at 3 o’clock, but Breitling moved it to a new position. The brand still preserved the original design. It’s worth noting that this timepiece features three subdials at 3 o’clock, 9 o’clock, and 6 o’clock to enhance the functionality of the watch.

Each subdial is inspired by an altimeter. This new watch also comes with a black strap that blends smoothly with the green dial and complements the overall design.

The new watch costs $10,100.

Learn More