Check out this Ipsomatic timepiece from Gubelin

In commemoration of its 170th anniversary, Gubelin has collaborated with Santiago Calatrava on a new stylish timepiece, the Ipsomatic, which is inspired by an old watch model from the ‘50s.

Since an anniversary is considered to be a point of reflection on the past, present, and future, it’s only right that new pieces be fitted with retro elements but refined for a modern look. This is the exact move Gubelin made with the new iconic watch.

Basically, it takes a piece of the past and incorporates it into the present to get effective results.

First, the new timepiece honors the brand’s extensive history with retro elements like the Fesla movement—a calibre that dates back to 1954, when Gubelin was celebrating its 100th anniversary.

In fact, the Fesla movement paved the way for the earliest modern automatic movements with its advanced functionalities. As a result, Gübelin is bringing back the Fesla movement in the new 2024 model, offering 18,000 vibrations per hour.

Since the Fesla calibre was discontinued a few years ago, the brand relies on refurbished and old mechanisms.

And to do things differently than before, as most anniversaries would require, the brand went outside its normal limitations when it worked with a talented architect behind the most appealing architectural structures.

One look at the bezel is enough to capture anyone’s attention, thanks to the sleek, elegant curves and smooth lines running from one lug to another.

Featuring a 39 mm platinum casing, the 2024 Gübelin Ipsomatic metallic luster accentuates the geometric lines, curves, and lines on the bezel to give the watch a modern and sophisticated look.

The watch is limited to 170 pieces and costs 34,900 CHF (about $40,000 USD).

