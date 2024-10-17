Here's Bulova's new Latin Grammy timepiece

Bulova just announced a new watch in commemoration of the 25th anniversary of the Latin Grammy Awards. Since this new timepiece honors Latin music, it is based around a musical instrument popularly known as Guiro. As a result, the Latin Grammy automatic watch comes with a white dial that blends smoothly with the gold casing, giving the timepiece a stylish look drawn from the gold instrument.

“We are honored to be an official partner of the Latin Grammys, as some of our most unique moments in time, as in life, are marked by music,” said Jeffery Cohen, president of Citizen Watch America, the conglomerate behind the Bulova brand.

Recommended Videos

This watch balances horography and musical innovation. Its clear case back showcases elements featured in the open heart movement. The watch’s showcase is complemented by a beautiful logo of the 25th Latin Grammy Awards.

To uphold the work that Grammy nominees have put into their craft, Bulova will present this watch as a gift to every Grammy nominee in the new artist category. Apart from honoring the hard work of these musicians, the watch is also a representation of the diverse Latin culture and heritage, celebrating unique musical stories, sounds, and styles. The two brands are also behind the Bulova Tuition Assistance Scholarship program that supports the efforts of young and upcoming musicians.

The 2024 Latin Grammy Automatic watch costs $695 and is available at the official Bulova website.

Buy Now