Discover Ulysse Nardin’s sleek, limited-edition Blast x Amoureuxpeintre watch

The latest Ulysse Nardin watch, the Blast x Amoureuxpeintre, is characterized by a simple and artistic design, which is quite stylish. This is no surprise given that the collaborator, Amoureuxpeintre, is a designer known for minimalism. Thanks to the grey and white background, this new watch redefines modern design and takes it to a new level. This is the perfect definition of less is more.

It has that modern, contemporary, and minimalistic look that’s often highlighted by dull and bright colors. While this new timepiece is inspired by the Blast Skeleton X, the front is quite different from the one featured on the Blast Skeleton X. However, a few details, such as the caliber’s profile, might give you a hint of the model the new watch is based on.

Since the Nardin Blast x Amoureuxpeintre watch comes with a translucent dial, the mechanism is hidden in plain sight. Some sections have a dark shadow-like appearance that adds to the look. And the good thing is that the shadow-like appearance might change under different lighting conditions.

To complement the hues featured on the dial, this timepiece is equipped with a black titanium casing that blends smoothly with other components. Every single component, from the strap to the dial, was inspired by the same color palette.

When it comes to the overall performance, the watch runs on the Nardin UN-171 caliber, a high-end movement that delivers a 96-hour power reserve to boost the watch’s efficiency and precision.

As a limited edition timepiece, only 29 pieces of the Ulysse Nardin Blast x Amoureuxpeintre will be rolled out into the market. It costs $32,700.