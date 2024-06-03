Ulysse Nardin adds camouflage to its Diver watches

 Skip to main content
The Ulysse Nardin Diver gets a camo makeover in a nod to sustainability

The Ulysse Nardin Diver gets a camo makeover in a nod to sustainability

Ulysse Nardin Diver watches
Ulysse Nardin

Brands have been adopting the trend of sustainability for years now, with many using eco-friendly practices in their watchmaking, which includes sourcing materials in a sustainable way, as well as using recycled materials. Ulysse Nardin has put its focus on ocean conservation, as exemplified in their Diver Net Concept Watch that was released in 2020, and incorporated recycled fishing nets. Now, the brand has updated its Diver and Diver X Skeleton with sustainable materials and a camouflage pattern.

Ulysse Nardin is certainly staying on trend by using camouflage and had already jumped on the bandwagon in 2023 with the Freak One X OPS and the Freak One OPS, which used black and khaki green as well as carbon fiber. Now, by adding military camo to the new Diver Net Ops and Diver X Skeleton Ops, they’ve showcased the avant-garde style they are so well known for.

Ulysse Nardin Diver Net Ops

Ulysse Nardin Diver Net Ops
Ulysse Nardin

Between the Ulysse Nardin Diver Net Ops and the Diver X Skeleton Ops, the first one stands out as the more conventional of the pair, though that’s not really saying much. The dial features a khaki green sandblasted texture giving it that rugged, natural aesthetic, while it’s the perfect balance between complexity and symmetry. It also includes a small seconds sub-dial at 6 o’clock, a covertly placed date window, and a power reserve indicator at the top which monitors the UN-118 caliber movement that has 60 hours of power reserve.

Ulysse Nardin is marketing the Diver New OPS as the most sustainable sports watch on the market that still features a manufacture movement. The case is made of 95% recycled steel, Nylo (made from upcycled fishing nets), and Carbonium, which is also included on the bezel. It has two strap options: a khaki green rubber strap or a khaki green fabric strap made from upcycled fishing nets.

Other important features to note are the 44mm case, a very substantial size, and a respectable 300m in water resistance. Beige Super-Luminova emits a green glow, meaning you can see the indices and hands in low light, or cup your hands around it like a small child looking at something that glows in the dark.

Ulysse Nardin Diver X Skeleton Ops

Ulysse Nardin Diver X Skeleton Ops
Ulysse Nardin

The Ulysse Nardin Diver X Skeleton Ops ditches the steel case in favor of a black DLC-coated titanium case. The bezel is made from lightweight Carbonium, and it stands out for its unique dial design. It features the Ulysse Nardin in-house UN-372 skeletonized automatic movement, showcased as an X-shaped structure through the dial. Also visible is the silicon oscillator and escapement, along with a Carbonium-covered mainspring barrel. It has a 44mm diameter and is slightly thicker than the Diver Net Ops at 15.7mm, with a slightly lesser water resistance of 200m.

The case and caseback are made of DLC titanium, with sandblasted texture, and the bezel features Carbonium details. The strap choices are the same as those available for the Ulysse Nardin Diver Net Ops.

What do we think, and how much are they?

Ulysse Nardin Diver watches
Ulysse Nardin

While these have a military aesthetic, they were not made for any specific military branch, however, they kind of look like something Rambo would wear while he’s hopping out of the bushes. Will the price tag suit your budget? That’s different for each individual of course, but we can say it’s certainly worth it.

The Ulysse Nardin Diver Net Ops will set you back $13,300, and the Ulysse Nardin Diver X Skeleton Ops comes with a price tag of $27,500. To find a store that sells them near you, visit the Ulysse Nardin website.

