H. Moser & Cie, Studio Underd0g’s first watch collab is a bold, limited-edition duo

As far as watch collaborations go, the result of H.Moser & Cie and Studio Underd0g’s pairing is nothing short of bold and youthful. These new timepieces, aptly named Passion Project, are a wonderfully modern and innovative design that mixes unique aspects of both companies into two watches. The collaboration between an icon in watch design like H.Moser & Cie with the UK brand Studio Underd0g is a limited edition set that takes an impactful timepiece that gives users a unique colorway and characteristics. With only 100 pieces for sale, there’s no doubt that this limited edition piece will sell out quickly. Besides its enticing color scheme, this watch contains all the features that make H.Moser & Cie a favorite among watch enthusiasts. Making this collaboration even more exciting is that users will get double the fun, with both watches in this partnership being sold as a set.

The Passion Project

At first glance, the Passion Fruit piece catches your eye with its interesting mix of gold and purple colorways that adds fun and liveliness to your wrist. And for users who enjoy having more options, this collaboration brings us two unique watches that share the same zest. The first of the set, the H. Moser & Cie. Endeavour Perpetual Calendar Passion Fruit, emphasizes H. Moser & Cie’s most iconic characteristic, the perpetual calendar. This piece features the iconic mix of the purple lacquered sunburst dial and Maracuja fumé Grand Feu enamel dial on an 18-carat yellow gold base that shines. The star of the show here is the HMC-800, H. Moser & Cie’s recognized Perpetual Calender movement, which contains a large date display and month indicator via the central hand.

On the other hand, the second of the set, 03Series Passi0n Fruit, is an equally enticing piece that’s a bit less traditional and much more sleek. This dial comes with a Coarse Dégradé Amber upper and Royal Purple radial brushed lower dial. This piece mimics the look of the Endeavour Perpetual Calendar in a way that’s easier to wear daily. The Passi0n Fruit watch contains a Swiss cam-operated monopusher chronograph movement that powers the distinct multi-dial feature to shine. With a more captivating and bolder presence, this timepiece gives a modern and youthful touch to your watch collection.

What to know about H. Moser & Cie x Studio Underd0g

Plenty of aspects of this collaboration make it one-of-a-kind for watch lovers. The refreshing use of color to draw attention is a welcome departure from the classic and subtle watch design. The double-watch feature allows users to gain two watches at once, which lets both brands bring their perspectives to the design. Sold as a set, this limited edition partnership is bound to be a success. At a retail price of $64,900, this collaboration allows users to get both pieces for a cohesive yet distinct watch collection.

