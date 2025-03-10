 Skip to main content
H. Moser & Cie. teams up with LABEG for a unique cardboard watch art show

H. Moser & Cie. transforms luxury watches into cardboard art in NYC exhibition

By
H. Moser x Cie x LABEG paper collab
H. Moser x Cie

Independent Swiss watchmaker H. Moser & Cie., founded in 1828 by Heinrich Moser, known for bold and revolutionary aesthetics, will now produce an unexpected collaboration with cardboard artist LABEG in New York City after a debut in Hong Kong earlier this year, marking something never seen in previous collaborations.

The unique show transforms H. Moser & Cie. watches into simple cardboard versions. It keeps the brand’s bold style yet respects fine watchmaking traditions. Each piece copies the small details of the original watches by placing cardboard pieces together in layers that match the true size.

These items gain some extra charm from LABEG’s work and unique artistic vision. He makes the edges uneven, shapes the faces with slight flaws, and writes in a style that fits the idea of something being rare, a key part of the H. Moser & Cie brand.

The display covers several H. Moser models, such as the current Pioneer Retrograde Seconds, the detailed Streamliner Tourbillon Skeleton, the well-known Swiss Mad Watch, and the fun Swiss Alp Watch Final Upgrade. By showing these cardboard versions instead of the real watches, Moserland NYC turns into an art show.

Bertrand Meylan, co-owner of H. Moser & Cie., states, “The attitude of boldness and new ideas is part of H. Moser & Cie.’s nature. We explore different paths with creative people who cross limits.”

This mix of watchmaking and art can be seen by private booking at Moserland NYC on March 12 and 13, 2025. The MELB Americas team and President Claudio Terjanian will manage the event.

For people used to H. Moser’s hand-made movements and dark dials, this playful show gives a new view on the art of high-end watchmaking in New York City.

