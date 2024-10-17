Casio America unveils a third signature watch by Kanoa Igarashi

Casio America has just revealed that it’s partnering up with Kanoa Igarashi on a new G-shock surfer watch model. Inspired by traits that Kanoa Igarashi possesses, the GLX5600KB-1 represents resilience and toughness—the core traits of the G-shock series.

It’s worth noting that Kanoa Igarashi collaborated with Casio in 2021 and 2019, so this is the third time the two are collaborating. Since Kanoa Igarashi is a surfer, this new model is designed around the G-LIDE GLX5600 series, one of the most popular G-shock surfing collections.

Like the previous models, this timepiece has functionalities that give its users insight into the tide levels and moon data. As a watch designed to withstand harsh conditions, the front face is fitted with a protective frame that keeps the glass cover intact.

To honor Kanoa’s demands, the G-shock GLX5600KB-1 has mixed color molding, which is quite similar to oceanic waves, creating a distinction between the new and the old.

According to surfers, waves are not similar, so every timepiece should have something that makes it unique and different from the rest.

Apart from that, Kanoa’s signature is found on the back casing of this timepiece and is complemented by a surfer number on the band to pass down Igarashi’s winning spirit.

The band is manufactured from bio-based materials for sustainability and environmental protection. This G-shock watch is also equipped with 3 multi-function alarms, a count-down timer, a calendar, and a 7-year battery.

The G-shock GLX5600KB-1 retails at $160, and it is offered at G-shock’s official website.

