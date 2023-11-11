This watch is decked out in NY Jets colors, but it works for the Green Bay Packers, too

In the world of watches for men, the collaboration between a sports icon and a prestigious watchmaker is always a sight to behold. Enter Aaron Rodgers, the legendary quarterback, and Zenith watches, the Swiss watchmaking maestro. Together, they’ve created a timepiece that’s as remarkable as it is unique. If you thought football and horology had nothing in common, think again. The result is the Zenith Chronomaster Sport Aaron Rodgers Edition, a watch that’s turning heads for all the right reasons.

Before diving into the intricacies of the Chronomaster Sport Aaron Rodgers Edition, let’s talk about the man behind the watch — Aaron Rodgers. As a four-time NFL MVP and future Hall of Famer, he’s known for his precision and excellence on the field whether he’s playing for the Green Bay Packers or the NY Jets. Off the field, he’s a man with impeccable taste, and that’s where Zenith comes in.

Zenith watches, on the other hand, need no introduction. With a history that dates back to 1865, Zenith has established itself as a leading name in the world of Swiss watches. The brand’s dedication to artistry, accuracy, and creativity makes it a natural partner for someone like Aaron Rodgers, who embodies these very qualities.

The Zenith Chronomaster Sport Aaron Rodgers Edition

Now, let’s get into the details of this remarkable timepiece. The Chronomaster Sport Aaron Rodgers Edition features a vibrant green-toned lacquered dial with three shades of gray counters, creating a visually striking and unique appearance. The luminous applied Arabic hour markers and SuperLuminova give the watch excellent visibility even in low-light conditions.

But what really sets this watch apart is its movement. Powered by the El Primero 3600 caliber, this watch is a marvel of efficiency. It offers central hours and minutes, a small seconds sub-dial at 9 o’clock, and a 1/10th of a second chronograph. The central chronograph hand completes a full turn in just 10 seconds, which is a testament to its high-frequency movement at 5Hz. It also features a 60-minute counter at 6 o’clock and a 60-second counter at 3 o’clock.

With a power reserve of approximately 60 hours, you can trust that this watch will keep ticking, just like Aaron Rodgers himself. The watch boasts automatic winding, ensuring it’s always ready when you are. And for those who appreciate the inner workings of a watch, the transparent sapphire crystal case back allows you to admire the intricate movement.

With a diameter of 41 mm and a thickness of 13.8 mm, it strikes the perfect balance between boldness and wearability. The stainless steel case material ensures durability and longevity, and with a water resistance of 100 meters, this watch is more than just a showpiece; it’s meant to be worn in various settings. The metal bracelet adds a touch of luxury and comfort to the timepiece, making it suitable for any occasion, even a football game.

In an interview with GQ, the football star gave a behind-the-scenes glance into the process of creating the watch, saying, “When it comes to watches, every single model they would put in front of me, then we’re talking about the bezel, we’re talking about the color, we’re talking about the band, we’re talking about the outside, dial, inside.” He continued, “There’s so many different options, and every single one of them was hard to actually choose, because I really liked multiple options. That was a cool thing.”

Pricing and availability

This watch is not just any timepiece; it’s a limited-edition watch, giving it that ultra-exclusive vibe. Only 250 pieces of the Zenith Chronomaster Sport Aaron Rodgers Edition are available worldwide.

The Zenith watch is priced at $12,800. While it may not be within everyone’s reach, it’s a watch that stands as a symbol of achievement and excellence. It became available on November 2, 2023, at Zenith’s physical and online boutiques worldwide

The verdict

This watch could have garnered a broader audience if it weren’t for the Arabic numerals, which impart a unique football field vibe to the overall aesthetic. However, considering the designer is none other than one of the NFL’s all-time greatest quarterbacks, the presence of these elements isn’t particularly unexpected.

As for the color, well, we’ll leave it to Green Bay Packers and New York Jets fans to debate who Rodgers is really representing here.

