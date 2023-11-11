 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Fashion & Style

Aaron Rodgers and Zenith team up for a very green chronomaster watch

This watch is decked out in NY Jets colors, but it works for the Green Bay Packers, too

Sarah Veldman
By
Zenith Aaron Rodgers Chronomaster
Zenith

In the world of watches for men, the collaboration between a sports icon and a prestigious watchmaker is always a sight to behold. Enter Aaron Rodgers, the legendary quarterback, and Zenith watches, the Swiss watchmaking maestro. Together, they’ve created a timepiece that’s as remarkable as it is unique. If you thought football and horology had nothing in common, think again. The result is the Zenith Chronomaster Sport Aaron Rodgers Edition, a watch that’s turning heads for all the right reasons.

Before diving into the intricacies of the Chronomaster Sport Aaron Rodgers Edition, let’s talk about the man behind the watch — Aaron Rodgers. As a four-time NFL MVP and future Hall of Famer, he’s known for his precision and excellence on the field whether he’s playing for the Green Bay Packers or the NY Jets. Off the field, he’s a man with impeccable taste, and that’s where Zenith comes in.

Recommended Videos

Zenith watches, on the other hand, need no introduction. With a history that dates back to 1865, Zenith has established itself as a leading name in the world of Swiss watches. The brand’s dedication to artistry, accuracy, and creativity makes it a natural partner for someone like Aaron Rodgers, who embodies these very qualities.

Zenith Aaron Rodgers Chronomaster Sport
Zenith

The Zenith Chronomaster Sport Aaron Rodgers Edition

Now, let’s get into the details of this remarkable timepiece. The Chronomaster Sport Aaron Rodgers Edition features a vibrant green-toned lacquered dial with three shades of gray counters, creating a visually striking and unique appearance. The luminous applied Arabic hour markers and SuperLuminova give the watch excellent visibility even in low-light conditions.

Related

But what really sets this watch apart is its movement. Powered by the El Primero 3600 caliber, this watch is a marvel of efficiency. It offers central hours and minutes, a small seconds sub-dial at 9 o’clock, and a 1/10th of a second chronograph. The central chronograph hand completes a full turn in just 10 seconds, which is a testament to its high-frequency movement at 5Hz. It also features a 60-minute counter at 6 o’clock and a 60-second counter at 3 o’clock.

With a power reserve of approximately 60 hours, you can trust that this watch will keep ticking, just like Aaron Rodgers himself. The watch boasts automatic winding, ensuring it’s always ready when you are. And for those who appreciate the inner workings of a watch, the transparent sapphire crystal case back allows you to admire the intricate movement.

With a diameter of 41 mm and a thickness of 13.8 mm, it strikes the perfect balance between boldness and wearability. The stainless steel case material ensures durability and longevity, and with a water resistance of 100 meters, this watch is more than just a showpiece; it’s meant to be worn in various settings. The metal bracelet adds a touch of luxury and comfort to the timepiece, making it suitable for any occasion, even a football game.

In an interview with GQ, the football star gave a behind-the-scenes glance into the process of creating the watch, saying, “When it comes to watches, every single model they would put in front of me, then we’re talking about the bezel, we’re talking about the color, we’re talking about the band, we’re talking about the outside, dial, inside.” He continued, “There’s so many different options, and every single one of them was hard to actually choose, because I really liked multiple options. That was a cool thing.”

Zenith Aaron Rodgers Chronomaster back
Zenith

Pricing and availability

This watch is not just any timepiece; it’s a limited-edition watch, giving it that ultra-exclusive vibe. Only 250 pieces of the Zenith Chronomaster Sport Aaron Rodgers Edition are available worldwide.

The Zenith watch is priced at $12,800. While it may not be within everyone’s reach, it’s a watch that stands as a symbol of achievement and excellence. It became available on November 2, 2023, at Zenith’s physical and online boutiques worldwide

The verdict

This watch could have garnered a broader audience if it weren’t for the Arabic numerals, which impart a unique football field vibe to the overall aesthetic. However, considering the designer is none other than one of the NFL’s all-time greatest quarterbacks, the presence of these elements isn’t particularly unexpected.

As for the color, well, we’ll leave it to Green Bay Packers and New York Jets fans to debate who Rodgers is really representing here.

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
Sarah Veldman
Sarah Veldman
Freelance Writer
Sarah has been a freelance writer for over 7 years now, having started while she was living out of a suitcase and traveling…
Raymond Weil goes square with its new Freelancer Collection watches
Raymond Weil introduces new square men's watches
Raymond Weil square watch wrist

When you think of luxury watches for men, a few names immediately come to mind. One of these names is Raymond Weil. With a legacy dating back to 1976, it has always been known for its impeccable craftsmanship and timeless design. But now, it has done something a little different. Raymond Weil watches have gone square, and it's a move that's got the watch world buzzing.

Like other companies, Raymond Weil has a history of having traditional circular casings, but the new Freelancer Collection marks a daring break from the past. What sets these watches apart visually are the square cases, measuring 40 x 40 mm with a thickness of 10.5 mm, which makes us wonder why this development took so long to come about.

Read more
The Hublot Big Bang Tourbillon SR_A by Samuel Ross watch is an intricate masterpiece
Hublot Big Bang Tourbillon SR_A will be your new favorite watch
Hublot Big Bang Tourbillon SR_A

In the world of haute horlogerie, where craftsmanship meets innovation, there exists a timepiece that transcends the ordinary. The Hublot Big Bang Tourbillon SR_A by Samuel Ross is not just a watch; it's an intricate masterpiece -- a fusion of creativity and engineering that demands our attention. As we delve into the fascinating world of Hublot watches, let's explore what makes this timepiece a true standout in watches for men.

Before we dive into the specifics of the Hublot Big Bang Tourbillon SR_A, it's essential to acknowledge Hublot's legacy. Hublot, a Swiss luxury watchmaker founded in 1980, has consistently pushed the boundaries of watchmaking. The brand is renowned for its innovative designs and unmatched craftsmanship, making it a symbol of luxury and precision. The Hublot Big Bang series, in particular, has been a testament to the brand's commitment to excellence.
Size matters, and so does style
At first glance, what strikes you about the Hublot Big Bang Tourbillon SR_A is its size. With a bold 44 mm case, it makes a powerful statement on your wrist. This watch isn't for the faint of heart; it's a declaration of confidence and style. The shiny micro-blasted titanium case and bezel give it a futuristic and edgy appeal that's hard to ignore. The shimmer of the titanium is reminiscent of a sleek sports car, and wearing this timepiece is like strapping a piece of automotive elegance to your wrist.

Read more
Grand Seiko and Seiko watches: What’s the difference?
Certainly, their price points are different
Grand Seiko Watches

If you’ve taken an interest in watches, you’re more than likely aware of Seiko. The Japanese watchmaker produces good quality timepieces and makes them available at entry-level prices. Some of the quartz models it offers, including those in the excellent Seiko Solar line, are available for as little as $150. Even cheaper is the Seiko 5, which is an outstanding choice if you’re just getting into the world of watches, have a somewhat limited budget, and want to get your first automatic.

At the high end, some models go for close to four figures, but if you’re parting with that much cash, you’ll probably get a bunch of top-end (for a non-luxury watch) features bundled in. These features can include the ability to communicate with an atomic clock via radio and subsequently set the time to eye-watering degrees of accuracy. The watches may also use this feature to adjust themselves to local time when you enter a different time zone. Beyond that, higher price points usually come with a higher-quality finish.

Read more